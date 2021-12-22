Global Health Insurance Market Is Expected To Grow Steadily At CAGR Of 6% In The Forecast Period Of 2021-2026

The new report by Expert Market Research titled, ‘‘Global Health Insurance Market” Report and Forecast 2021-2026’, gives an in-depth analysis of the global health insurance market, assessing the market based on its segments like provider, insurance type, insurance plan, coverage type, demographics, end-use and major regions like North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa. The report tracks the latest trends in the industry and studies their impact on the overall market. It also assesses the market dynamics, covering the key demand and price indicators, along with analysing the market based on the SWOT and Porter’s Five Forces models.

Request a free sample copy in PDF or view the report [email protected] https://www.expertmarketresearch.com/reports/health-insurance-market/requestsample

The key highlights of the report include:

Market Overview (2021-2026)

Historical Market Size (2020): USD 1,286 billion

Forecast CAGR (2021-2026): 6 %

Forecast Market Size (2026): USD 1,824 billion

The global geriatric population has been growing, notably in developed economies such as Europe and the United States. Because of the decline in body functioning, the aged population is more vulnerable to chronic and acute illnesses. Elderly people need better and more frequent monitoring of their health conditions. Their therapy may also require costly surgical treatments that are difficult to pay. As a result, there is a growing demand for the health insurance industry. The rising number of disease cases and public awareness of health issues are expected to boost the health insurance industry in the near future.

Industry Definition and Major Segments

Individuals who purchase health insurance have financial leverage to cover medical expenses such as consultation fees with a physician and treatment costs for a disease or injury. This can help the health-insured person save a significant amount of money that would otherwise have been spent on hospitalisation and other expenses.

Explore the full report with the table of [email protected] https://www.expertmarketresearch.com/reports/health-insurance-market

Based on provider, the market is bifurcated into:

Based on insurance type, the market is divided into:

Disease Insurance

Medical Insurance

Others

Based on insurance plan, the market is categorised into:

Health Maintenance Organisation (HMO)

Preferred Provider Organisation (PPO)

Exclusive Provider Organisation (EPO)

Point of Service (POS)

Health Savings Account (HSA)

Based on coverage type, the market is segmented into:

Lifetime Coverage

Term Coverage

Based on demographics, the market is divided into:

Minors

Adults

Senior Citizens

Based on end use, the market is bifurcated into:

Corporates

Individual

Others

On the basis of regional markets, the industry is divided into:

1 North America

1.1 United States of America

1.2 Canada

2 Europe

2.1 Germany

2.2 United Kingdom

2.3 France

2.4 Italy

2.5 Others

3 Asia Pacific

3.1 China

3.2 Japan

3.3 India

3.4 ASEAN

3.5 Others

4 Latin America

4.1 Brazil

4.2 Argentina

4.3 Mexico

4.4 Others

5 Middle East & Africa

5.1 Saudi Arabia

5.2 United Arab Emirates

5.3 Nigeria

5.4 South Africa

5.5 Others

Market Trends

The ease of access to multiple health insurance policies in North America is driving the region to be one of the industry leaders in health insurance. The United States is a significant contributor to the health insurance sector due to its favourable terrain and the presence of several big businesses in the country. Health insurance is also extensively supplied by companies in the United States as part of employment benefits, which contributes to the country’s health insurance industry growth. Meanwhile, the Asia Pacific health insurance business is likely to increase significantly in the future years. This is due to the vast population and rising economy of nations like China and India. The region’s health insurance demand is being boosted by increased health awareness and improved medical infrastructure.

Key Market Players

The major players in the market are AWP Health & Life SA, United HealthCare Services Inc, Anthem Insurance Companies Inc, Aetna Inc, Centene Corporation, Assicurazioni Generali S.P.A, Life Insurance Corporation of India, among others. The report covers the market shares, capacities, plant turnarounds, expansions, investments, mergers and acquisitions, among other latest developments of these market players.

Read More Reports:

Global Water Purifier Market: https://www.expertmarketresearch.com/reports/water-purifier-market

Automotive Pump Market: https://www.expertmarketresearch.com/reports/automotive-pump-market

Global Medical Education Market: https://www.expertmarketresearch.com/reports/medical-education-market

Global Automotive Ethernet Market: https://www.expertmarketresearch.com/reports/automotive-ethernet-market

Noninvasive Neuromodulation Market: https://www.expertmarketresearch.com/reports/noninvasive-neuromodulation-market

Global Microchannel Heat Exchanger Market: https://www.expertmarketresearch.com/reports/microchannel-heat-exchanger-market

Middle East and Africa 8X8 Armoured Vehicle Market: https://www.expertmarketresearch.com/reports/mea-8×8-armored-vehicle-market

Global Automotive Lightweight Material Market: https://www.expertmarketresearch.com/reports/automotive-lightweight-material-market

Global Automotive Engineering Services Market: https://www.expertmarketresearch.com/reports/automotive-engineering-services-market

Vietnam Sanitary Ware and Bathroom Accessories Market: https://www.expertmarketresearch.com/reports/vietnam-sanitary-ware-and-bathroom-accessories-market

About Us:

Expert Market Research is a leading business intelligence firm, providing custom and syndicated market reports along with consultancy services for our clients. We serve a wide client base ranging from Fortune 1000 companies to small and medium enterprises. Our reports cover over 100 industries across established and emerging markets researched by our skilled analysts who track the latest economic, demographic, trade and market data globally.

At Expert Market Research, we tailor our approach according to our clients’ needs and preferences, providing them with valuable, actionable and up-to-date insights into the market, thus, helping them realize their optimum growth potential. We offer market intelligence across a range of industry verticals which include Pharmaceuticals, Food and Beverage, Technology, Retail, Chemical and Materials, Energy and Mining, Packaging and Agriculture.

We also provide state-of-the-art procurement intelligence through our platform, https://www.procurementresource.com. Procurement Resource is a leading platform for digital procurement solutions, offering daily price tracking, market intelligence, supply chain intelligence, procurement analytics, and category insights through our thoroughly researched and infallible market reports, production cost reports, price analysis, and benchmarking.

Informes de Expertos (https://www.informesdeexpertos.com), the Spanish variant of Expert Market Research, is a platform that offers market research and consultancy services to a broad clientele base across Spanish speaking countries. With our primary focus on the Latin America and Spain markets, our research experts provide relevant and actionable insights into the markets and track major trends, economic developments, and global trade data.

Determined to bring client satisfaction, we make sure that our tailored approach meets the client’s unique market intelligence requirements. Our syndicated and customized research reports cover a wide spectrum of industries ranging from pharmaceuticals and food and beverage to packaging, logistics, and transportation.

Media Contact

Company Name: EMR Inc.

Contact Person: Steven Luke, Corporate Sales Specialist – U.S.A.

Email: [email protected]

Toll Free Number: +1-415-325-5166 | +44-702-402-5790

Address: 30 North Gould Street, Sheridan, WY 82801, USA

City: Sheridan

State: Wyoming

Country: United States

Website: https://www.expertmarketresearch.com

To get more insights on the topic, click here: https://expertmarketresearch-emr.blogspot.com/

Also, Check Procurement Intelligence which provides you Infallible research solutions.

*We at Expert Market Research always thrive to give you the latest information. The numbers in the article are only indicative and may be different from the actual report.