Latin America Dried Fruits Market to Propel During 2022-2027, Driven by Rising Health Consciousness and Demand for Healthy On-the-Go Snacks Among Consumers

El nuevo estudio de Informes de Expertos titulado ‘El Mercado Latinoamericano de Frutas Deshidratadas, Informe y Pronóstico 2022-2027′, ofrece un análisis profundo del mercado, evaluándolo por tipo, producto, aplicación, canal de distribución, y las regiones clave. El informe analiza los factores clave de éxito y las limitaciones, también rastrea las últimas tendencias en la industria y estudia su impacto en el mercado en general. Además, evalúa la dinámica del mercado, cubriendo los indicadores clave de demanda y precio, junto con el análisis del mercado basado en los modelos FODA y las Cinco Fuerzas de Porter.

The new report by Informes de Expertos titled, ‘Latin America Dried Fruits Market Report and Forecast 2022-2027’, gives an in-depth analysis of the market, assessing it based on type, product, application, distribution channel, and key regions. The report analyses key success factors and constraints, tracks the latest trends in the industry and studies their impact on the overall market. It also assesses the market dynamics, covering the key demand and price indicators, along with analysing the market based on the SWOT and Porter’s Five Forces models.

Get a Free Sample Report with Table of Contents – https://www.informesdeexpertos.com/informes/mercado-latinoamericano-de-frutas-deshidratadas/solicitar-una-muestra

The key highlights of the report include:

Market Overview (2017-2021)

Forecast CAGR (2022-2027): X%

The dried fruits market is propelling in the Latin American region due to the growing number of health-conscious people coupled with their increasing preferences for healthy and nutritious food products. Moreover, the growing middle-class population, increasing disposable incomes, and demand for natural-ingredient snacks also contribute to the market’s expansion. In addition, the increasing popularity of breakfast and snack cereals that contain dried fruits to increase nutritional value, such as oatmeal, muesli, corn flakes, and so on, is further stimulating the growth of the industry. Furthermore, the product’s characteristics, such as less perishability and easy transportation, make it a popular choice for healthy snacks. As a result, the emerging trend of on-the-go products supports the industry’s growth.

Read Full Report with Table of Contents – https://www.informesdeexpertos.com/informes/mercado-latinoamericano-de-frutas-deshidratadas

Industry Definition and Major Segments

By type, the market is segmented in:

Organic

Conventional

On the basis of product, the industry is divided into:

Raisins

Apricots

Dates

Berries

Figs

Others

By applications, the market is segmented into:

Dairy Products and Desserts

Cereals

Snacks and Bars

Bakery and Confectionery

Others

The major distribution channels of the product are:

Supermarkets and Hypermarkets

Convenience stores

Online

Others

Key regions covered include:

Brazil

Mexico

Argentina

Chile

Others

Market Trends

One of the key trends driving the growth of the dried fruits market is the rising health consciousness among individuals. People nowadays prefer healthy snack foods made from natural ingredients, which in turn aids the target market growth. The product’s widespread use in the bakery, snack, dairy, and confectionery industries further fuels their demand tremendously. Moreover, changing consumption habits and innovations in the product packaging are also contributing to the growth of the industry. Furthermore, the increasing R&D activities and the development of high yielding and disease-resistant nuts using various scientific techniques are expected to expand the industry growth even further.

Key Industry Players

The major players in the industry are:

AGRANA Beteiligungs-AG

Sun-Maid Growers of California

Archer Daniels Midland Company

Bergin Fruit and Nut Company

Berrifine A/S

Sunsweet Growers Inc

Others

This report covers their profiles and provides information on expansions, investments and mergers and acquisitions, among other latest industry developments.

About Us:

Informes de Expertos (https://informesdeexpertos.com), the Spanish variant of Expert Market Research, is a platform that offers market research and consultancy services to a broad clientele base across Spanish speaking countries. With our primary focus on the Latin America and Spain markets, our research experts provide relevant and actionable insights into the markets and track major trends, economic developments, and global trade data.

Also Check – https://informesdeexpertos.blogspot.com/

Determined to bring client satisfaction, we make sure that our tailored approach meets the client’s unique market intelligence requirements. Our syndicated and customized research reports cover a wide spectrum of industries ranging from pharmaceuticals and food and beverage to packaging, logistics, and transportation.

Media Contact

Company Name: Informes De Expertos

Contact Person: Chris Smiths, Corporate Sales Specialist – U.S.A.

Email: [email protected]

Toll Free Number: +1 (818) 319-4060

Address: 30 North Gould Street, Sheridan, WY 82801, USA

City: Sheridan

State: Wyoming

Country: United States

Website: https://www.informesdeexpertos.com/

Related Reports

Mercado Latinoamericano de Almidón de Yuca – https://www.informesdeexpertos.com/informes/mercado-latinoamericano-de-almidon-de-yuca

Mercado Latinoamericano de Bebidas Carbonatadas – https://www.informesdeexpertos.com/informes/mercado-latinoamericano-de-bebidas-carbonatadas

Mercado Latinoamericano de Leche Saborizada – https://www.informesdeexpertos.com/informes/mercado-latinoamericano-de-leche-saborizada

Mercado Latinoamericano de Proteína de Arroz – https://www.informesdeexpertos.com/informes/mercado-latinoamericano-de-proteina-de-arroz

Mercado Latinoamericano de Almidón de Trigo – https://www.informesdeexpertos.com/informes/mercado-latinoamericano-de-almidon-de-trigo

We at Informes de Expertos always thrive to give you the latest information. The numbers in the article are only indicative and may be different from the actual report.