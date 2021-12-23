Global Glycated Haemoglobin Testing Market To Be Driven By Growing Diabetic Patients In The Forecast Period Of 2021-2026

The new report by Expert Market Research titled, ‘Global Glycated Haemoglobin Testing Market Report and Forecast 2021-2026’, gives in-depth analysis of the global glycated haemoglobin testing market, assessing the market based on its segments like product type, technology, end-use, and major regions. The report tracks the latest trends in the industry and studies their impact on the overall market. It also assesses the market dynamics, covering the key demand and price indicators, along with analyzing the market based on the SWOT and Porter’s Five Forces models.

Request a free sample copy in PDF or view the report [email protected] https://www.expertmarketresearch.com/reports/glycated-haemoglobin-testing-market/requestsample

The key highlights of the report include:

Market Overview:

Forecast CAGR (2021-2026): 9%

Growing diabetic patients, increasing geriatric population, technical developments in diagnosing diabetes, growth in the home healthcare industry, and increased early detection R&D activities and successful disease management are the key factors contributing to the growth of the glycated haemoglobin testing market. However, the market development is likely to be hampered by the existence of alternatives and high costs associated with glycated haemoglobin research. In developing countries, an increase in the diabetic population and rising awareness of POC HbA1c testing are expected to fuel market growth soon.

Explore the full report with the table of [email protected] https://www.expertmarketresearch.com/reports/glycated-haemoglobin-testing-market

Industry Definition and Major Segments

To calculate the three-month average plasma glucose concentration, glycated haemoglobin is used. It is a standardised test that demonstrates the amount of HbA1c, a specific type of glycated haemoglobin, in the blood of individuals during the past two to four months. To diagnose type 2 diabetes by monitoring the amount of haemoglobin bound to glucose, a glycated haemoglobin test is used.

On the basis of product type, the industry is divided into:

Laboratory HbA1c Testing Products

Point of Care (POC) HbA1c Testing Products

On the basis of technology, the industry is divided into:

Chromatography

Immunoassay

Others

On the basis of end-use, the industry is divided into:

Hospitals

Diagnostic Centres

Physical Examination Institution

Research Institution

Others

On the basis of region, the industry is divided into:

North America

Europe

Asia Pacific

Latin America

Middle East and Africa

Market Trends

A key factor behind the growth of the glycated haemoglobin testing market is the rapid acceptance of glycated haemoglobin testing as a viable alternative to blood glucose testing for diabetes management. According to an International Advisory Committee convened by the American Diabetes Association, the International Diabetes Federation, and the European Association for the Study of Diabetes, HbA1c monitoring, except for people with some health conditions, is considered to be preferred for diabetes diagnosis. In the coming years, North America is predicted to command a leading share of the glycated haemoglobin testing market. Rising diabetes incidence in the United States and Canada has contributed to a rise in demand for glucose monitoring due to hectic lifestyles and mindless eating habits. In the recent past, North America has also maintained a leading share in the overall glycated haemoglobin testing market.

Key Market Players

The major players in the market are Abbott Laboratories, Siemens AG, Danaher Corp., Bio-Rad Laboratories, Inc., Beckman Coulter, Inc., Randox Laboratories Ltd., and Arkray, Inc., among others. The report covers the market shares, capacities, plant turnarounds, expansions, investments and mergers and acquisitions, among other latest developments of these market players.

Read More Reports:-

Global Motion Sensor Market: https://www.expertmarketresearch.com/reports/motion-sensor-market

Global Moulded Pulp Packaging Market: https://www.expertmarketresearch.com/reports/molded-pulp-packaging-market

Global Mould Release Agents Market: https://www.expertmarketresearch.com/reports/mold-release-agents-market

Global Lung Stent Market: https://www.expertmarketresearch.com/reports/lung-stent-market

Japanese Encephalitis Vaccine Market: https://www.expertmarketresearch.com/reports/japanese-encephalitis-vaccine-market

Global Instrument Transformer Market: https://www.expertmarketresearch.com/reports/instrument-transformer-market

Global HPV Associated Disorders Market: https://www.expertmarketresearch.com/reports/hpv-associated-disorders-market

Global Hot Runner Market: https://www.expertmarketresearch.com/reports/hot-runner-market

Global Hormonal Contraceptive Market: https://www.expertmarketresearch.com/reports/hormonal-contraceptive-market

Global Homecare Ventilator Market: https://www.expertmarketresearch.com/reports/homecare-ventilator-market

About Us:

Expert Market Research is a leading business intelligence firm, providing custom and syndicated market reports along with consultancy services for our clients. We serve a wide client base ranging from Fortune 1000 companies to small and medium enterprises. Our reports cover over 100 industries across established and emerging markets researched by our skilled analysts who track the latest economic, demographic, trade and market data globally.

At Expert Market Research, we tailor our approach according to our clients’ needs and preferences, providing them with valuable, actionable and up-to-date insights into the market, thus, helping them realize their optimum growth potential. We offer market intelligence across a range of industry verticals which include Pharmaceuticals, Food and Beverage, Technology, Retail, Chemical and Materials, Energy and Mining, Packaging and Agriculture.

We also provide state-of-the-art procurement intelligence through our platform, https://www.procurementresource.com. Procurement Resource is a leading platform for digital procurement solutions, offering daily price tracking, market intelligence, supply chain intelligence, procurement analytics, and category insights through our thoroughly researched and infallible market reports, production cost reports, price analysis, and benchmarking.

Informes de Expertos (https://www.informesdeexpertos.com), the Spanish variant of Expert Market Research, is a platform that offers market research and consultancy services to a broad clientele base across Spanish speaking countries. With our primary focus on the Latin America and Spain markets, our research experts provide relevant and actionable insights into the markets and track major trends, economic developments, and global trade data.

Determined to bring client satisfaction, we make sure that our tailored approach meets the client’s unique market intelligence requirements. Our syndicated and customized research reports cover a wide spectrum of industries ranging from pharmaceuticals and food and beverage to packaging, logistics, and transportation.

Media Contact

Company Name: EMR Inc.

Contact Person: Sofia Williams, Corporate Sales Specialist – U.S.A.

Email: [email protected]

Toll Free Number: +1-415-325-5166 | +44-702-402-5790

Address: 30 North Gould Street, Sheridan, WY 82801, USA

City: Sheridan

State: Wyoming

Country: United States

Website: https://www.expertmarketresearch.com

To get more insights on the topic, click here: https://expertmarketresearch-emr.blogspot.com/

Also Visit: https://takeitcool.com/

*We at Expert Market Research always thrive to give you the latest information. The numbers in the article are only indicative and may be different from the actual report.