Global Pigment Dispersions Market To Be Driven By Rising Demands For Paints And Coatings In Construction Industries In The Forecast Period Of 2021-2026

The new report by Expert Market Research titled, ‘Global Pigment Dispersions Market Size, Share, Price, Trends, Growth, Report and Forecast 2021-2026’, gives an in-depth analysis of the global pigment dispersions market, assessing the market based on its segments like dispersion type, pigment type, application, end use and major regions. The report tracks the latest trends in the industry and studies their impact on the overall market. It also assesses the market dynamics, covering the key demand and price indicators, along with analysing the market based on the SWOT and Porter’s Five Forces models.

The key highlights of the report include:

Market Overview (2016-2026)

• Historical Market Size (2020): USD 43.7 Billion

• Forecast CAGR (2021-2026): 5%

• Forecast Market Size (2026): USD 57.5 Billion

The pigment dispersions market is growing due to rising demand for paints and coatings in the building and construction industry. Pigment dispersion based on water is widely utilized in a variety of applications, including paints & coatings, printing inks, and polymers. In 2020, the building and construction sector was the largest consumer of pigment dispersions, but the automotive sector is predicted to be the fastest-growing end-use sector throughout the forecast period. Water-based dispersion is the most popular and fastest-growing dispersion type due to its low VOC, superior gloss, increased tinting strength, fluidity, and storage stability.

Industry Definition and Major Segments

Pigment dispersions are used in liquid coatings, paints, and inks to generate a stable suspension. Pigment wetting, grinding phase, and pigment suspension stability are all methods of dispersion. Pigment dispersion is the process of breaking down pigment powder into individual particles by mechanical shear, such that the pigment agglomerates can be broken back together to create bigger structures following this phase.

Based on dispersion type, the market covers:

• Water-Based Dispersions

• Solvent-Based Dispersions

Based on pigment type, the market is segmented into:

• Organic Pigments

o Azo Pigments

o Phthalocyanine Pigments

o High Performance Pigments

o Others

• Inorganic Pigments

o Titanium Dioxide

o Iron Oxide

o Carbon Black

o Others

Based on application, the market is categorised into:

• Paints & Coatings

o Automotive Coatings

o Decorative Coatings

o Industrial Coatings

• Inks

• Plastics

• Others

Based on end use, the market is divided into:

• Building & Construction

• Automotive

• Packaging

• Paper & Printing

• Textile

• Others

The major regional markets include:

• North America

• Europe

• Asia-Pacific

• Latin America

• Middle East and Africa

Market Trends

The rising demand in the construction and manufacturing industries is driving the growth of the pigment dispersions market in Asia Pacific. The Asia Pacific has become a key industrial hub due to its growing population and increasing end-use sectors, which has resulted in innovation and growth. High growth and innovation, together with industry consolidations, are expected to propel the market in the region to new heights. Pigment dispersions are also required for the production of a variety of cosmetics goods; therefore, the cosmetics industry’s rise is likely to drive the pigment dispersions market.

Key Market Players

The major players in the market are DIC Corporation, Clariant AG, BASF, Chromaflo Technologies, Cabot Corporation, Heubach GmbH, Penn Color, Pidilite, among others. The report covers the market shares, capacities, plant turnarounds, expansions, investments and mergers and acquisitions, among other latest developments of these market players.

