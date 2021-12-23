Global Pharmaceutical Processing Seals Market To Be Driven By The Rapid Technological Advancements In The Forecast Period Of 2021-2026

The new report by Expert Market Research titled, ‘Global Pharmaceutical Processing Seals Market Size, Share, Price, Trends, Growth, Report and Forecast 2021-2026’, gives an in-depth analysis of the global pharmaceutical processing seals market, assessing the market based on its segments like material, types, applications, and major regions. The report tracks the latest trends in the industry and studies their impact on the overall market. It also assesses the market dynamics, covering the key demand and price indicators, along with analysing the market based on the SWOT and Porter’s Five Forces models.

The key highlights of the report include:

Market Overview (2016-2026)

• Historical Market Size (2020): USD 2.2 billion

• Forecast CAGR (2021-2026): 4%

• Forecast Market Size (2026): USD 2.8 billion

The global pharmaceutical processing seals industry is being driven by the increasing demand for cleanliness and sanitation. Seals plays an essential role in the second stage of the pharmaceutical manufacturing process, when active medicines are turned into ready to administer therapeutics. Due to varying pressures and temperatures, seals come into direct contact with a different media variety; thus, they must be completely free from side effects hazards and hazards. Furthermore, they not only prevent process modifications or product contamination, but they also do not hinder any active agents through interactions or sealing component transfer.

Industry Major Segments

Based on material, the industry can be divided into:

• Metals

• PTFE

• Silicone

• Nitrile Rubber

• EPDM

• Others

Based on the types, the industry is divided into:

• O-rings

• Gaskets

• Lip Seals

• D seals

• Others

On the basis of applications, the industry can be segmented into:

• Manufacturing Equipment

• Others

The regional markets include:

• North America

• Europe

• Asia Pacific

• Latin America

• Middle East and Africa

Market Trends

The rising demand of pharmaceutical processing seals market is driven by the industry trends such as the increasing need for new and innovative pharmaceutical manufacturing machinery and continuous RD advancements due to technical developments for new product development. The emerging pharmaceutical manufacturing has been increased in the Asia Pacific region, propelling the demand for pharmaceutical processing seals, mainly in India, China, Korea, and Southeast Asian countries. Moreover, the region’s rising healthcare industry is expected to increase demand for pharmaceutical materials and drive the pharmaceutical processing seals market in the forecast period.

Key Market Players

The major players in the market Trelleborg, Freudenberg Group, Flowserve Corporation, James Walker, Parker Hannifin Corporation, Saint-Gobain, Garlock, John Crane, Idex Corporation, Morgan Advanced Materials and Others. The report covers the market shares, capacities, plant turnarounds, expansions, investments and mergers and acquisitions, among other latest developments of these market players.

