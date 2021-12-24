Global Portable Generator Market To Be Driven By The Rapid Technological Advancements In The Forecast Period Of 2021-2026

The new report by Expert Market Research titled, ‘Global Portable Generator Market Size, Share, Price, Trends, Growth, Report and Forecast 2021-2026’, gives an in-depth analysis of the global portable generator market, assessing the market based on its segments like power rating, fuel type, power output, application, and major regions. The report tracks the latest trends in the industry and studies their impact on the overall market. It also assesses the market dynamics, covering the key demand and price indicators, along with analysing the market based on the SWOT and Porter’s Five Forces models.

The key highlights of the report include:

Market Overview (2016-2026)

• Historical Market Size (2020): USD 4.1 billion

• Forecast CAGR (2021-2026): 6%

• Forecast Market Size (2026): USD 5.8 billion

The global portable generator industry is being driven by the global business downtime caused by weather-related power outages has resulted in a greater demand for uninterrupted power supply. This is a major factor driving the demand for portable generators. As a result of the rapidly expanding construction industry, the growing acceptance of mobile generators is also propelling the portable generator industry forward. Furthermore, portable generators are typically used for new construction projects where most of the work is done at night and when energy from power grids is unavailable. The market’s leading suppliers have embraced product launch as their primary growth strategy in order to gain a significant market share, diversify their product and service portfolios, and maintain intense competition. Furthermore, businesses have adopted partnership strategies for introducing new technology, improving operational performance, and innovating.

Industry Definition and Major Segments

Portable generators are used to generate electricity for household, commercial, and industrial purposes. Portable generators are intended to provide temporary alternating current (AC) power for non-hardwired, stand-alone applications.

Based on fuel types, the industry can be divided into:

• Portable Diesel Generators

• Portable Gas Generators

• Others

Based on the power output, the industry is divided into:

• Less than 3 kW

• 3-10kW

• More than 10kW

On the basis of applications, the industry can be segmented into:

• Residential

• Commercial

• Industrial

• Infrastructure

The regional markets include:

• North America

• Europe

• Asia Pacific

• Latin America

• Middle East and Africa

Market Trends

The rising prevalence of the popularity of portable generators among consumers as they are easy to use and cost-effective. Portable generators are commonly used on construction sites to power tools such as paint sprayers, air compressors, drills, and saws, and to give optimal performance while consuming less fuel. Furthermore, as cities become more densely populated and power grid breakdowns become more common, portable generators are becoming more popular as a backup power source. Moreover, in response to growing environmental concerns around the world, manufacturers are offering portable generators with lower greenhouse gas emissions.

Key Market Players

The major players in the market are Briggs & Stratton, Cummins Inc., Honda Motor Co., Ltd., Eaton, Generac Power Systems, Inc., and Others. The report covers the market shares, capacities, plant turnarounds, expansions, investments and mergers and acquisitions, among other latest developments of these market players.

