Global Life Science Analytics Market To Be Driven By The Increasing Need For New Drug Development In The Forecast Period Of 2021-2026

The new report by Expert Market Research titled, ‘Global Life Science Analytics Market Report and Forecast 2021-2026’, gives an in-depth analysis of the global life science analytics market, assessing the market based on its segments like product, end-use, application and major regions. The report tracks the latest trends in the industry and studies their impact on the overall market. It also assesses the market dynamics, covering the key demand and price indicators, along with analysing the market based on the SWOT and Porter’s Five Forces models.

Request a free sample copy in PDF or view the report [email protected] https://www.expertmarketresearch.com/reports/life-science-analytics-market/requestsample

The key highlights of the report include:

Market Overview (2016-2026)

Historical Market Size (2020): USD 23 Billion

Forecast CAGR (2021-2026): 12.7%

Forecast Market Size (2020): USD 47 Billion

Clinical research studies are conducted by pharmaceutical companies and contract research organisations which is crucial for any new drug or formulation development. Pharmaceutical companies are constantly conducting this research in order to create a more suitable drug for an existing health issue or a complete new one. Owing to the benefits of life science analytics tools, it is highly preferred for this purpose. It helps in planning, monitoring, and controlling clinical trials by efficiently handling huge amounts of data, providing best quality and standardised results. Faster access to analysis reduces the time-to-market and enable rapid-decision making ability, invigorating the market for life science analytics market. As new tools and processes advance, the gaps in the adoption of analytics in the life science sector will lessen and strengthen the market.

Explore the full report with the table of [email protected] https://www.expertmarketresearch.com/reports/life-science-analytics-market

Industry Definition and Major Segments

Life science analytics refers to a framework which is designed to provide an analytics foundation for clinical research. It helps in data management, data standards management, biostats, clinical operations, paving way for efficient development, execution, management and reporting of clinical studies through a hosted environment.

On the basis of product, the market is segmented into:

Descriptive Analytics

Predictive Analytics

Entertainment

Prescriptive Analytics

Based on end-use, the market is divided into:

Clinical Research Institutions

Pharmaceutical and Biotechnology Companies

Medical Device Companies

Others

The market is divided into the following, basis application:

Research and Development

Supply Chain Analytics

Sales and Marketing

Others

The major regional markets include:

North America

Europe

Asia-Pacific

Latin America

Middle East and Africa

Market Trends

The augmenting aging population and growing cases of chronic illness and new disease strains is increasing the pressure on the healthcare sector to develop new drugs. This is helping to strengthen the life science analytics market as it helps to speed up the operational activities and reduce costs associated to it as well. Additionally, in recent times, people are more agile about their health and consistently seek proactive care. There is a shift from treatment to prevention and as healthcare sectors keeps pace with these trends, life science analytics demand will keep on stepping ahead. Pool of data available, owing to electronics health records and digitally engaged consumers will push the market for life science analytics higher in the coming years as well.

Key Market Players

The major players in the market are Accenture PLC, Cognizant Technology Solutions Corp., IBM Corporation, MaxisIT Inc., Oracle Corporation, IQVIA Holding Inc. SAS Institute Inc., SCIOInspire, Corp., TAKE Solutions Limited, Wipro Limited, among others. The report covers the market shares, capacities, plant turnarounds, expansions, investments and mergers and acquisitions, among other latest developments of these market players.

About Us:

Read More Reports:-

Global Automated Material Handling Equipment Market: https://www.expertmarketresearch.com/reports/automated-material-handling-equipment-market

Global Automotive Gear Position Sensor Market: https://www.expertmarketresearch.com/reports/automotive-gear-position-sensor-market

Global Automotive Floor Carpet Market: https://www.expertmarketresearch.com/reports/automotive-floor-carpet-market

Global Automotive Event Data Recorder (EDR) Market: https://www.expertmarketresearch.com/reports/automotive-event-data-recorder-market

Global Automotive Dampers Market: https://www.expertmarketresearch.com/reports/automotive-dampers-market

Global Automotive Air Brake System Market: https://www.expertmarketresearch.com/reports/automotive-air-brake-system-market

Global G-Protein Coupled Receptors Market: https://www.expertmarketresearch.com/reports/g-protein-coupled-receptors-market

Global Gold Nanoparticles Market: https://www.expertmarketresearch.com/reports/gold-nanoparticles-market

Global Glycomics/Glycobiology Market: https://www.expertmarketresearch.com/reports/glycomics-glycobiology-market

Global Zika Virus Therapeutics Market: https://www.expertmarketresearch.com/reports/zika-virus-therapeutics-market

About Us:

Expert Market Research is a leading business intelligence firm, providing custom and syndicated market reports along with consultancy services for our clients. We serve a wide client base ranging from Fortune 1000 companies to small and medium enterprises. Our reports cover over 100 industries across established and emerging markets researched by our skilled analysts who track the latest economic, demographic, trade and market data globally.

At Expert Market Research, we tailor our approach according to our clients’ needs and preferences, providing them with valuable, actionable and up-to-date insights into the market, thus, helping them realize their optimum growth potential. We offer market intelligence across a range of industry verticals which include Pharmaceuticals, Food and Beverage, Technology, Retail, Chemical and Materials, Energy and Mining, Packaging and Agriculture.

We also provide state-of-the-art procurement intelligence through our platform, https://www.procurementresource.com. Procurement Resource is a leading platform for digital procurement solutions, offering daily price tracking, market intelligence, supply chain intelligence, procurement analytics, and category insights through our thoroughly researched and infallible market reports, production cost reports, price analysis, and benchmarking.

Informes de Expertos (https://www.informesdeexpertos.com), the Spanish variant of Expert Market Research, is a platform that offers market research and consultancy services to a broad clientele base across Spanish speaking countries. With our primary focus on the Latin America and Spain markets, our research experts provide relevant and actionable insights into the markets and track major trends, economic developments, and global trade data.

Determined to bring client satisfaction, we make sure that our tailored approach meets the client’s unique market intelligence requirements. Our syndicated and customized research reports cover a wide spectrum of industries ranging from pharmaceuticals and food and beverage to packaging, logistics, and transportation.

Media Contact

Company Name: EMR Inc.

Contact Person: Sofia Williams, Corporate Sales Specialist – U.S.A.

Email: [email protected]

Toll Free Number: +1-415-325-5166 | +44-702-402-5790

Address: 30 North Gould Street, Sheridan, WY 82801, USA

City: Sheridan

State: Wyoming

Country: United States

Website: https://www.expertmarketresearch.com

Also Visit: https://takeitcool.com/

*We at Expert Market Research always thrive to give you the latest information. The numbers in the article are only indicative and may be different from the actual report.