Global Sanitary Napkin Market To Be Driven by The Developing Healthcare Facilities in The Forecast Period Of 2021-2026

The new report by Expert Market Research titled, ‘Global Sanitary Napkin Market Report and Forecast 2021-2026’, gives an in-depth analysis of the global sanitary napkin market, assessing the market based on its segments like types, distribution channels, and major regions. The report tracks the latest trends in the industry and studies their impact on the overall market. It also assesses the market dynamics, covering the key demand and price indicators, along with analysing the market based on the SWOT and Porter’s Five Forces models.

Request a free sample copy in PDF or view the report [email protected] https://www.expertmarketresearch.com/reports/sanitary-napkin-market/requestsample

The key highlights of the report include:

Market Overview (2016-2026)

Historical Market Value (2020): USD 21.9 Billion

Forecast CAGR (2021-2026): 5.5%

Forecast Market Value (2026): USD 30.3 Billion

Due to the growing demand in this region, the Asia Pacific is expected to be one of the leading regions in the global sanitary napkin industry. A variety of programmes are being implemented by the government and private organisations to improve women’s access to sanitary napkins, which has aided the market growth in the region. In addition, expanding healthcare facilities and the increasing the number of clinics and testing centres in the region is expected to help the sanitary napkin industry rise at a healthy pace.

Menstrual pads account for the majority of sanitary pad demand due to their ease of availability and affordability. In the forecast period, the market is expected to benefit from the increased visibility and the participation of existing suppliers that have differentiated products. Pharmacies have a strong lead in the sector in terms of delivery networks since they are typically clustered in or near suburban areas.

Industry Definition and Major Segments

Sanitary napkins, also known as menstrual or sanitary pads, are absorbent materials used by women to absorb blood during their periods. It is made up of several layers of cotton fibre, as well as other super-absorbent polymers and plastics. These come in a variety of shapes and sizes, as well as varying levels of absorption.

Explore the full report with the table of [email protected] https://www.expertmarketresearch.com/reports/sanitary-napkin-market

Based on type, the sanitary napkin market can be divided into:

Menstrual Pad

Pantyliner

Based on distribution channel, the industry can be segmented into:

Supermarkets and Hypermarkets

Pharmacies

Convenience Stores

Online

Speciality Stores

Others

The regional markets for the product include:

North America

Europe

Asia Pacific

Latin America

Middle East and Africa

Market Trends

Governments around the world, in collaboration with non-governmental organisations (NGOs), are launching campaigns to raise awareness about women’s hygiene, especially in developing countries. Various African governments, for example, are providing free sanitary napkins to schoolgirls in order to promote menstrual education. Such programmes are expected to aid the growth of the market. In order to expand their consumer base, producers are now introducing low-cost products and focusing on product diversification. They’re introducing napkins with wings and fragrances, as well as reducing the pad’s thickness, which is expected to propel the market growth. Another factor driving up the demand for sanitary napkins is the rise in women’s disposable incomes, which is coupled with the increasing number of companies offering sanitary pad delivery plans. These factors are expected to support the market growth in the coming years as well.

Key Market Players

The major players in the market are Procter & Gamble, Kimberly-Clark Corporation, Hengan International Group Co. Limited, Kao Corporation, and Edgewell Personal Care, among others. The report covers the market shares, capacities, plant turnarounds, expansions, investments and mergers and acquisitions, among other latest developments of these market players.

Read More Reports:-

Global Contact Lenses Market: https://www.expertmarketresearch.com/reports/contact-lenses-market

Global Smart Home Appliances Market: https://www.expertmarketresearch.com/reports/smart-home-appliances-market

India Hospital Hand Sanitisers Market: https://www.expertmarketresearch.com/reports/india-hospital-hand-sanitisers-market

Global Cloud Services Brokerage Market: https://www.expertmarketresearch.com/reports/cloud-services-brokerage-market

Global Asset Performance Management Market: https://www.expertmarketresearch.com/reports/asset-performance-management-market

Global Foot Care Products Market: https://www.expertmarketresearch.com/reports/foot-care-products-market

Global Leisure Travel Market: https://www.expertmarketresearch.com/reports/leisure-travel-market

Global Food Grade Alcohol Market: https://www.expertmarketresearch.com/reports/food-grade-alcohol-market

Global Disposable Face Mask Market: https://www.expertmarketresearch.com/reports/disposable-face-mask-market

Global Architectural Services Market: https://www.expertmarketresearch.com/reports/architectural-services-market

About Us:

Expert Market Research is a leading business intelligence firm, providing custom and syndicated market reports along with consultancy services for our clients. We serve a wide client base ranging from Fortune 1000 companies to small and medium enterprises. Our reports cover over 100 industries across established and emerging markets researched by our skilled analysts who track the latest economic, demographic, trade and market data globally.

At Expert Market Research, we tailor our approach according to our clients’ needs and preferences, providing them with valuable, actionable and up-to-date insights into the market, thus, helping them realize their optimum growth potential. We offer market intelligence across a range of industry verticals which include Pharmaceuticals, Food and Beverage, Technology, Retail, Chemical and Materials, Energy and Mining, Packaging and Agriculture.

We also provide state-of-the-art procurement intelligence through our platform, https://www.procurementresource.com. Procurement Resource is a leading platform for digital procurement solutions, offering daily price tracking, market intelligence, supply chain intelligence, procurement analytics, and category insights through our thoroughly researched and infallible market reports, production cost reports, price analysis, and benchmarking.

Informes de Expertos (https://www.informesdeexpertos.com), the Spanish variant of Expert Market Research, is a platform that offers market research and consultancy services to a broad clientele base across Spanish speaking countries. With our primary focus on the Latin America and Spain markets, our research experts provide relevant and actionable insights into the markets and track major trends, economic developments, and global trade data.

Determined to bring client satisfaction, we make sure that our tailored approach meets the client’s unique market intelligence requirements. Our syndicated and customized research reports cover a wide spectrum of industries ranging from pharmaceuticals and food and beverage to packaging, logistics, and transportation.

Media Contact

Company Name: EMR Inc.

Contact Person:-Ian Bell, Business Consultant

Email: [email protected]

Toll Free Number: US +1-415-325-5166 | UK +44-702-402-5790

Address: 30 North Gould Street, Sheridan, WY 82801, USA

City: Sheridan

State: Wyoming

Country: United States

Website: https://www.expertmarketresearch.com

Also Visit: https://takeitcool.com/

*We at Expert Market Research always thrive to give you the latest information. The numbers in the article are only indicative and may be different from the actual report.