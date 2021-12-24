Global Gemcitabine HCL Market To Be Driven By The Rise In Demand For Chemotherapy In The Forecast Period Of 2021-2026

The new report by Expert Market Research titled, ‘Global Gemcitabine HCL Market Size, Share, Price, Trends, Growth, Report and Forecast 2021-2026’, gives an in-depth analysis of the global gemcitabine HCL market, assessing the market based on its segments like type, application, end use and major regions like North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa. The report tracks the latest trends in the industry and studies their impact on the overall market. It also assesses the market dynamics, covering the key demand and price indicators, along with analysing the market based on the SWOT and Porter’s Five Forces models.

The key highlights of the report include:

Market Overview (2016-2026)

• Forecast CAGR (2021-2026): 6.5%

The market for gemcitabine HCL has seen substantial growth due to factors such as increase in the number of cancer cases, as well as a growing elderly population and associated risk factors. Also, increased knowledge across different segments offers an enormous market opportunity for key players in the gemcitabine HCL market. Furthermore, the business is likely to benefit from an increase in the number of governmental and healthcare patient support organisations and agencies that are raising cancer awareness. The demand for gemcitabine HCl has increased as a result of technological developments in the production of generic pharmaceuticals, which is projected to boost the worldwide gemcitabine HCl market throughout the forecast period.

Industry Definition and Major Segments

The global gemcitabine HCL market can be segmented based on types, applications, end-uses, and regions.

Based on the type, the industry is divided into:

• Branded

• Generic

Based on the application, the industry is divided into:

• Pancreatic Cancer

• Breast Cancer

• Ovarian Cancer

• Non-Small-Cell Lung Carcinoma (NSCLC)

• Others

Based on the end use, the industry is divided into:

• Hospitals

• Cancer Centres

• Other

The regional markets for gemcitabine HCL include:

• North America

• Europe

• Asia Pacific

• Latin America

• Middle East and Africa

Market Trends

Geographically, because of the rising prevalence of cancer disorders and technological advancements, North America is estimated to hold a significant market position in the worldwide gemcitabine hydrochloride market. Breast cancer is frequently triggered by abnormal cell development in the tissues that make up glands (invasive) or in the ducts (in-situ). According to the World Health Organization, lung cancer is the leading cause of mortality worldwide. Lung cancer is also one of the top five cancers in terms of frequency. Men are more likely than women to develop lung cancer, with men accounting for roughly 22% of lung cancer deaths. The most common type of lung cancer is non-small cell lung cancer. Non-small cell lung cancer accounts for about 84 percent of lung cancer cases, according to the American Cancer Society. This category is also predicted to grow as a result of lung cancer research and development. The combination of gemciatbine hydrochloride and Danggui Buxue decoction inhibited tumour growth in the lungs more effectively.

Key Market Players

The major players in the market are Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE: LLY), Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd., Accord Healthcare Ltd., Pfizer, Inc., Mylan N.V., Sun Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd., Fresenius Kabi AG, Dr. Reddy’s Laboratories Ltd., among others. The report covers the market shares, capacities, plant turnarounds, expansions, investments and mergers and acquisitions, among other latest developments of these market players.

