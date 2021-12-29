Global Stock Images Market To Be Driven By The Growing Popularity Of Stock Images For Digital And Social Media Marketing In The Forecast Period Of 2021-2026

The new report by EMR titled, ‘Global Stock Images Market Report and Forecast 2021-2026’, gives an in-depth analysis of the global stock images market, assessing the market based on its segments like Image source, application, product type and major regions like North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa. The report tracks the latest trends in the industry and studies their impact on the overall market. It also assesses the market dynamics, covering the key demand and price indicators, along with analysing the market based on the SWOT and Porter’s Five Forces models.



The key highlights of the report include:

Market Overview (2016-2026)

Forecast CAGR (2021-2026): 7%

Forecast Market Size (2026): USD 2 billion

The market for stock images has seen substantial growth due to factors such as the rising demand of stock images for digital and social media marketing. Also, increased knowledge across different industries offers an enormous market opportunity for key players in the stock images market. With the rise in internet penetration and the increased use of smart gadgets such as smartphones and tablets, the use of social and digital media platforms for advertising, marketing, and customer acquisitions has increased rapidly. As social media posts with images gain more views and responses, the industry’s growth is aided further. Photographic equipment manufacturers are also providing several technologically advanced solutions to assist photographers in overcoming environmental problems, enhancing image quality, and adding effects to their photographs. Photographers are progressively embracing technologically advanced lenses, cameras, and filters, as well as new styles such as drone photography, brilliant patterns, and pastel colours, in order to quickly capture diverse photographs of their choice without any external obstacles, giving the market a boost.

Industry Definition and Major Segments

The quality, technicality, and picture capture mode of stock images may vary depending on the photographer and the equipment used.

Based on the image source, the industry is divided into:

Macro Stock

Micro Stock

Based on the application, the industry is divided into:

Commercial

Editorial

Based on the product type, the industry is divided into:

Still Images

Footage

The regional markets for stock images include:

North America

Europe

Asia Pacific

Latin America

Middle East and Africa

Market Trends

Geographically, over the forecast period, the introduction of innovative service delivery methods and an evolving business model that involves delivering personalised stock photos will aid the growth of the stock images market in North America. The increasing use of stock photographs on social media platforms will increase their visibility and provide numerous opportunities for stock image providers to expand. The number of views and reactions generated by a social media advertisement or promotional campaign are used to determine its success. Because of the growing popularity of stock photographs on social media platforms, market suppliers have begun to offer a variety of solutions to assist end-users in effortlessly converting their images for use on various social media platforms. The demand for stock photographs captured in real circumstances is larger than those made using software and computer graphics, which is helping the stock image industry worldwide.

Key Market Players

The major players in the market are Getty Images, Shutterstock Inc. (NYSE: SSTK), Adobe Inc., Associated Press (AP) Images, Dissolve Inc., among others. The report covers the market shares, capacities, plant turnarounds, expansions, investments and mergers and acquisitions, among other latest developments of these market players.

About Us:

Expert Market Research is a leading business intelligence firm, providing custom and syndicated market reports along with consultancy services for our clients. We serve a wide client base ranging from Fortune 1000 companies to small and medium enterprises. Our reports cover over 100 industries across established and emerging markets researched by our skilled analysts who track the latest economic, demographic, trade and market data globally.

At Expert Market Research, we tailor our approach according to our clients’ needs and preferences, providing them with valuable, actionable and up-to-date insights into the market, thus, helping them realize their optimum growth potential. We offer market intelligence across a range of industry verticals which include Pharmaceuticals, Food and Beverage, Technology, Retail, Chemical and Materials, Energy and Mining, Packaging and Agriculture.

We also provide state-of-the-art procurement intelligence through our platform, https://www.procurementresource.com. Procurement Resource is a leading platform for digital procurement solutions, offering daily price tracking, market intelligence, supply chain intelligence, procurement analytics, and category insights through our thoroughly researched and infallible market reports, production cost reports, price analysis, and benchmarking.

Informes de Expertos (https://www.informesdeexpertos.com), the Spanish variant of Expert Market Research, is a platform that offers market research and consultancy services to a broad clientele base across Spanish speaking countries. With our primary focus on the Latin America and Spain markets, our research experts provide relevant and actionable insights into the markets and track major trends, economic developments, and global trade data.

Determined to bring client satisfaction, we make sure that our tailored approach meets the client’s unique market intelligence requirements. Our syndicated and customized research reports cover a wide spectrum of industries ranging from pharmaceuticals and food and beverage to packaging, logistics, and transportation.

