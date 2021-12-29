Global Gas Separation Membranes Market To Be Driven By Increasing Demand For Carbon Dioxide Removal In Emerging Countries Such As China, India, Indonesia, And South Korea, The Rising Biogas Demand, And The Low Cost Of Membrane Separation In The Forecast Period Of 2021-2026

The new report by Expert Market Research titled, ‘Global Gas Separation Membranes Market Report and Forecast 2021-2026’, gives an in-depth analysis of the global gas separation membranes market, assessing the market based on its segments like Nitrogen Generation and Oxygen Enrichment, Hydrogen Recovery, Carbon Dioxide Removal, Vapour/Gas Separation, Vapour/Vapour Separation, Air Dehydration, material type, applications and major regions. The report tracks the latest trends in the industry and studies their impact on the overall market. It also assesses the market dynamics, covering the key demand and price indicators, along with analysing the market based on the SWOT and Porter’s Five Forces models.

The key highlights of the report include:

Market Overview (2016-2026)

Historical Market Size (2020): USD 850 million

Forecast CAGR (2021-2026): 4%

The market’s expansion can be due to factors such as increased carbon dioxide removal need in emerging countries including China, India, Indonesia, and South Korea, expanding biogas demand, and cheap membrane separation costs.

Industry Definition and Major Segments

Based on modules, the industry can be segmented as:

Hollow fibre

Spiral wound

Plate and frame

Others

Based on material type, the industry can be segmented as:

Polyimide and polyaramid

Polysulfone

Cellulose acetate

Others

Based on application, the industry can be divided into:

Nitrogen Generation and Oxygen Enrichment Packaging and Storage Metal Manufacturing and Fabrication Electronics Oil and Gas Others

Hydrogen Recovery Hydrogen Purification in Refineries Syngas Processes Hydrogen Recovery from Purge Gas



Carbon Dioxide Removal Natural Gas Biogas

Vapour/Gas Separation

Vapour/Vapour Separation

Air Dehydration

Others

The EMR report looks into the regional gas separation membranes markets like

North America

Latin America

the Asia Pacific

Europe

the Middle East and Africa

Market Trends

The growing need for biogas in developing nations, as well as the cost-effectiveness of membrane separation, are driving the global market for gas separation membranes. Due to its high selectivity and permeability, good thermal and chemical stability, better mechanical strength, and enhanced film-forming characteristics, polyimide and polyaramid, among other material types, is expected to be the largest and fastest-growing segment in the gas separation membranes industry.

Due to the growing demand for gas separation membranes and their cost-effectiveness, the Asia Pacific region will be the largest market for the product over the projection period. However, laws governing the plasticization of polymeric membranes are a major factor that could limit the worldwide gas separation membranes market’s growth in the coming years.

Key Market Players

The major players in the market are Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. (NYSE: APD), Air Liquide Advanced Separations, UBE Industries, Ltd., Honeywell UOP, Fujifilm Manufacturing Europe B.V., Schlumberger Limited, DIC Corporation and Parker Hannifin Corp. The report covers the market shares, capacities, plant turnarounds, expansions, investments and mergers and acquisitions, among other latest developments of these market players.

