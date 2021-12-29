Global FISH Probe Market To Be Driven By The Increasing Demand For The Diagnosis Of Various Chronic Diseases In The Forecast Period Of 2021-2026

The new report by Expert Market Research titled, ‘Global FISH Probe Market Report and Forecast 2021-2026’, gives an in-depth analysis of the global FISH probe market, assessing the market based on its segments like technology, type, application, end-use, and major regions. The report tracks the latest trends in the industry and studies their impact on the overall market. It also assesses the market dynamics, covering the key demand and price indicators, along with analyzing the market based on the SWOT and Porter’s Five Forces models.

The key highlights of the report include:

Market Overview (2016-2026)

Historical Market Size (2020): USD 668.67 Million

Forecast CAGR (2021-2026): 7.4%

Forecast Market Size (2026): USD 1026.21 Million

The demand for in-vitro diagnostics (IVD) testing for the detection of numerous chronic illnesses is increasing, which in turn is driving the growth of the market. The high degree of dependability, speed, and sensitivity of the FISH probe method is linked to the growing need for IVD, which is pushing up the demand for the FISH probe market. Moreover, in medical diagnostics, DNA probe-based diagnostics is gaining popularity for determining suspected illnesses caused by pathogens or bacteria. In addition, the identification of new sectors for diagnostic markets, greater automation of diagnostic procedures, and investments in pharmacogenomics and pharmaceutical research are all driving the industry forward. Over the forecast period, the rising frequency of genetic diseases including Acute Lymphoblastic Leukemia (ALL) is expected to fuel market expansion.

Industry Definition and Major Segments

FISH (Fluorescent In Situ Hybridisation) is a molecular cytogenetic method that employs fluorescent probes that bind to just the portions of a nucleic acid sequence that have a high degree of sequence complementarity. The method was created in the 1980s by researchers to detect the presence of specific sequences of DNA on chromosomes.

The industry can be broken down based on technology into:

Flow FISH

Q FISH

Other FISH

Based on type, the market is bifurcated into:

DNA

RNA

The RNA segment can be further divided into mRNA, miRNA, and other.

The industry can be categorized by application into:

Cancer Research

Genetic Diseases

Other

The cancer research segment can be further classified into lung, breast, bladder, hematological, gastric, prostate, cervical, and other.

By end-use, the market is segregated into:

Research

Clinical

Companion Diagnostics

Regionally, the industry can be segmented into:

North America

Europe

Asia Pacific

Middle East and Africa

Latin America

Market Trends

Recently, some key industrial developments have showcased the potential to drive the growth of the market over the forecast period. For example, BCL2 Breakapart, 57 BCL6 Breakapart, 58 CCND1 Breakapart, 58 IGH Breakapart, 59 IGH/BCL2 Translocation, Dual Fusion, and 60 IGH/CCND1 Translocation, Dual Fusion are some of the new products for multiple myeloma FISH probes, which have been introduced by CytoCell.

Key Market Players

The major players in the market are Oxford Gene Technology (OGT) Group, PerkinElmer Inc., Abnova Corporation, LGC Limited, Genemed Biotechnologies Inc., and Others. The report covers the market shares, capacities, plant turnarounds, expansions, investments and mergers and acquisitions, among other latest developments of these market players.

