Global Fusion Splicer Market To Be Driven By The Increasing Bandwidth Requirements For Networks In The Forecast Period Of 2021-2026

The new report by Expert Market Research titled, ‘Global Fusion Splicer Market Report and Forecast 2021-2026’, gives an in-depth analysis of the global Fusion Splicer market, assessing the market based on its components, application, type, and major regions. The report tracks the latest trends in the industry and studies their impact on the overall market. It also assesses the market dynamics, covering the key demand and price indicators, along with analyzing the market based on the SWOT and Porter’s Five Forces models.

The key highlights of the report include:

Market Overview (2016-2026)

Forecast CAGR (2021-2026): 5%

The growth in the global fusion splicer market is induced by the requirement for high network bandwidth along with low insertion loss. An increase in government investment for fibre optic systems is one of the important factors driving the growth of the fusion splicer market. Additionally, there is an increase in demand for fiber-to-the-home (FTTH) deployments, which provides a potential for the fusion splicer market to develop in the near future. The telecommunications industry, specifically, is a major contributor to the industry’s revenue, with countries focusing on improving and expanding fiber-optic communications. Furthermore, shifts in consumer preferences to fusion splicing from mechanical splicing have reshaped the growth of the sector.

Industry Definition and Major Segments

The act of connecting two optical fibres end-to-end is known as fusion splicing. The goal is to combine together the two fibres in such a way that the splice somehow doesn’t diffuse or reflect light which is passing through the fibres and also that the splice and the area around it are nearly as secure as the unbroken fibre. Splicers are being used to connect optical fibres with higher accuracy while interacting on the mobile phone or using the internet to ensure data is transferred everywhere reliably.

Based on type, the market is divided into:

Cladding Alignment

Core Alignment

Based on application, the industry is segmented into:

Telecommunications

Enterprise

Cable TV

Aerospace and Defence

Others

Based on component, the market can be categorised as:

Hardware

Software

Services

On the basis of region, the market is divided into:

North America

Europe

Asia Pacific

Latin America

Middle East and Africa

Market Trends

With fusion splicers witnessing strong market demand across the telecom and enterprise industry verticals, market players are focusing heavily on diversifying their product options of advanced products in order to expand their business into new markets and increase revenues. The rising global implementation of cloud-based infrastructure is the primary factor influencing market growth. Consumers’ increasing desire for hyper-connectivity is increasing the demand for fibre optic cables with high bandwidth. In addition, the integration of video, voice, and data networks with comprehensive fiber-to-the-home (FTTH) arrangements has boosted demand for fusion spliced optical fibre. However, the high costs associated with fusion splicing devices, as well as the need for continuous power supply, may turn off customers. Despite the fact that this has been a long-standing barrier for the market, it opens up new growth prospects, particularly for new market participants, who can expand the global market by trying to launch cost-effective products.

Key Market Players

The major players in the market are Fujikura Ltd., Furukawa Electric Co., Ltd., Ilsintech Co., Ltd., Shanghai Xianghe Fiber Communication Co. Ltd, China Electronics Technology Group Corporation, INNO Instruments Inc., Yamasaki Optical Technology, Gao Tek Inc, among others. The report covers the market shares, capacities, plant turnarounds, expansions, investments and mergers and acquisitions, among other latest developments of these market players.

