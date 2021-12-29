France Cooking Equipment Market To Be Driven By The Growing Prevalence Of Quick Service Restaurants In The Forecast Period Of 2021-2026

The new report by Expert Market Research titled, ‘France Cooking Equipment Market Report and Forecast 2021-2026’, gives an in-depth analysis of the France cooking equipment market, assessing the market based on its end-use, size of equipment, and tier type. The report tracks the latest trends in the industry and studies their impact on the overall market. It also assesses the market dynamics, covering the key demand and price indicators, along with analyzing the market based on the SWOT and Porter’s Five Forces models.

Request a free sample copy in PDF or view the report [email protected] https://www.expertmarketresearch.com/reports/france-cooking-equipment/requestsample

The key highlights of the report include:

Market Overview (2016-2026)

Historical Market Size (2020): USD 61 Million

Forecast CAGR (2021-2026): 9%

The thriving restaurant and food and beverage industry in France are propelling the development of France cooking equipment market. Consumers’ busy lifestyles, combined with a transition in their food preferences, have caused a spike in consumption for ready-to-eat meals. Furthermore, the rise in the restaurant and hotel numbers as a result of rapid globalisation and urbanisation is expected to fuel the growth of the commercial cooking equipment market. Moreover, rise in disposable income, an expansion in the percentage of working women, and increased digitisation have resulted in growth of the number of fast-food restaurants, shops, and other facilities. Although, high volatility in raw material prices and increased equipment installation costs could stymie the growth of the industry.

Industry Definition and Major Segments

Cooking equipment refers to the equipment used in restaurants, hotels, and fast-food establishments, making food preparation and preservation even easier.

Explore the full report with the table of [email protected] https://www.expertmarketresearch.com/reports/france-cooking-equipment

Based on equipment size, the market is divided into:

700 series

800 series

900 series

Based on end-use, the industry is segmented into:

Full-Service Restaurants

Institutional Canteens

Hotels and Resorts

Quick Service Restaurants

Others

Based on tier type, the market can be categorised as:

Entry level (600-700)

Mid-level (700-800)

High level (800-900)

Market Trends

People’s increasing preference for modular kitchens, as well as surging demand for appealing and innovative kitchen appliances, are expected to drive market growth over the forecast period. The arrival of new appliances for simple and convenient cooking is also likely to draw a large number of consumers in the coming years. The increasing number of market opportunities is garnering numerous new players to join the industry and increase their market penetration. The market’s top players in kitchen equipment are exploring the potential of new products and innovations, which is increasing competition among the players.

Key Market Players

The major players in the market are Capic Sas, France Kitchen, Bonnet International, Sofinor, Meilleur du Chef, Tournus Equipement, among others. The report covers the market shares, capacities, plant turnarounds, expansions, investments and mergers and acquisitions, among other latest developments of these market players.

Read More Reports:-

Global Contact Lenses Market: https://www.expertmarketresearch.com/reports/contact-lenses-market

Global Smart Home Appliances Market: https://www.expertmarketresearch.com/reports/smart-home-appliances-market

India Hospital Hand Sanitisers Market: https://www.expertmarketresearch.com/reports/india-hospital-hand-sanitisers-market

Global Cloud Services Brokerage Market: https://www.expertmarketresearch.com/reports/cloud-services-brokerage-market

Global Asset Performance Management Market: https://www.expertmarketresearch.com/reports/asset-performance-management-market

Global Foot Care Products Market: https://www.expertmarketresearch.com/reports/foot-care-products-market

Global Leisure Travel Market: https://www.expertmarketresearch.com/reports/leisure-travel-market

Global Food Grade Alcohol Market: https://www.expertmarketresearch.com/reports/food-grade-alcohol-market

Global Disposable Face Mask Market: https://www.expertmarketresearch.com/reports/disposable-face-mask-market

Global Architectural Services Market: https://www.expertmarketresearch.com/reports/architectural-services-market

About Us:

Expert Market Research is a leading business intelligence firm, providing custom and syndicated market reports along with consultancy services for our clients. We serve a wide client base ranging from Fortune 1000 companies to small and medium enterprises. Our reports cover over 100 industries across established and emerging markets researched by our skilled analysts who track the latest economic, demographic, trade and market data globally.

At Expert Market Research, we tailor our approach according to our clients’ needs and preferences, providing them with valuable, actionable and up-to-date insights into the market, thus, helping them realize their optimum growth potential. We offer market intelligence across a range of industry verticals which include Pharmaceuticals, Food and Beverage, Technology, Retail, Chemical and Materials, Energy and Mining, Packaging and Agriculture.

We also provide state-of-the-art procurement intelligence through our platform, https://www.procurementresource.com. Procurement Resource is a leading platform for digital procurement solutions, offering daily price tracking, market intelligence, supply chain intelligence, procurement analytics, and category insights through our thoroughly researched and infallible market reports, production cost reports, price analysis, and benchmarking.

Informes de Expertos (https://www.informesdeexpertos.com), the Spanish variant of Expert Market Research, is a platform that offers market research and consultancy services to a broad clientele base across Spanish speaking countries. With our primary focus on the Latin America and Spain markets, our research experts provide relevant and actionable insights into the markets and track major trends, economic developments, and global trade data.

Determined to bring client satisfaction, we make sure that our tailored approach meets the client’s unique market intelligence requirements. Our syndicated and customized research reports cover a wide spectrum of industries ranging from pharmaceuticals and food and beverage to packaging, logistics, and transportation.

Media Contact

Company Name: EMR Inc.

Contact Person:-Ian Bell, Business Consultant

Email: [email protected]

Toll Free Number: US +1-415-325-5166 | UK +44-702-402-5790

Address: 30 North Gould Street, Sheridan, WY 82801, USA

City: Sheridan

State: Wyoming

Country: United States

Website: https://www.expertmarketresearch.com

Also Visit: https://takeitcool.com/

*We at Expert Market Research always thrive to give you the latest information. The numbers in the article are only indicative and may be different from the actual report.