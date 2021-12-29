Global Cardiology Information System (CIS) Market To Be Driven By Increasing Cases Of Cardiovascular Diseases In The Forecast Period Of 2021-2026

The new report by Expert Market Research titled, ‘Global Cardiology Information System (CIS) Market Report and Forecast 2021-2026’, gives an in-depth analysis of the global cardiology information system (CIS) market, assessing the market based on its segments like System, Component, End-Use, and Regional market among others. The report tracks the latest trends in the industry and studies their impact on the overall market. It also assesses the market dynamics, covering the key demand and price indicators, along with analysing the market based on the SWOT and Porter’s Five Forces models.
The key highlights of the report include:
Market Overview (2016-2026)
- Historical Market Size (2020): 872 million USD
- Forecast CAGR (2021-2026): 7.70%
- Forecast Market Size (2026): 1,361 million USD
The rising prevalence of cardiovascular illnesses has raised demand for imaging devices and necessitated the creation of centralised data-sharing units. The cardiology information system (CIS) business has grown as a result of government changes and incentives to increase the use of electronic medical records. Due to its dependability, the information it offers, and the photos included in the reports, the demand for cardiovascular information systems has increased in recent years. The data is organised in such a way that it guarantees the timely and accurate transmission of patient reports.
Industry Definition and Major Segments
A cardiology information system, or CIS, is a software-based collection of clinical data. This data is entered into the software in a digital format. It assists end users in making different decisions, as well as advancing knowledge and information sharing in the field of cardiology.
On the basis of System, cardiology information system (CIS) market is segmented into:
- Integrated systems,
- Cardiology PACS,
- Standalone systems,
- Cardiology Information Systems
Based on the Component, End-Use, cardiology information system (CIS) market is divided into:
- Software,
- Services,
- Hardware
Based on the End-Use, cardiology information system (CIS) market is categorised into:
- L3a Hospitals
- L3b & L2 Hospitals
The major regional markets of cardiology information system (CIS) market are:
- North America
- Europe
- Asia Pacific
- Latin America
- Middle East and Africa
Market Trends
The rising incidence and prevalence of cardiovascular illnesses are driving the worldwide cardiology information system (CIS) market forward. Furthermore, government efforts and an increase in the number of hospitals, particularly in emerging countries, are assisting market expansion. Over the forecast period, the integrated systems category is predicted to grow at the quickest rate. The rising acceptance of integrated systems by healthcare providers is the primary driver of the industry’s growth. The software sector had the greatest market share in 2018. The government and healthcare institutions are becoming increasingly aware of the benefits and drawbacks of cannula use, as well as the necessity of cannula use in cardiovascular patients. Furthermore, the need is continually growing as the number of hospitals grows. Other considerations such as software compatibility, broad access to patients’ medical histories, including data, and a shift in workload for hospital IT teams and other end users are assisting the market for cardiology information to develop at a rapid pace.
Key Market Players
The major players in the market are Koninklijke Philips N.V, Crealife Medical Technology, Central Data Networks, Esaote China Ltd., Infinitt Healthcare Co., Ltd., among others. The report covers the market shares, capacities, plant turnarounds, expansions, investments and mergers and acquisitions, among other latest developments of these market players.
