Global Cardiopulmonary Resuscitation Devices Market To Be Driven By Increased Awareness Of CPR Devices Among People In The Forecast Period Of 2021-2026

The new report by Expert Market Research titled, ‘Global Cardiopulmonary Resuscitation Devices Market Report and Forecast 2021-2026’, gives an in-depth analysis of the global cardiopulmonary resuscitation devices market, assessing the market based on its segments like Type, Compressor Type, and Regional market among others. The report tracks the latest trends in the industry and studies their impact on the overall market. It also assesses the market dynamics, covering the key demand and price indicators, along with analysing the market based on the SWOT and Porter’s Five Forces models.

The key highlights of the report include:

Market Overview (2016-2026)

Forecast CAGR (2021-2026): 12.30%

During the forecast period, the global CPR devices market is expected to develop at a rapid pace. The worldwide CPR device market is being fueled by a variety of reasons, such as rising rates of heart disease and respiratory sickness, the rising prevalence of lifestyle illnesses, the expanding ageing population, and improved accessibility to healthcare services. One of the biggest difficulties facing healthcare professionals is the lack of qualified medical workers who can perform CPR. Emerging markets such as China, India, and Brazil are providing significant growth prospects for CPR device manufacturers and marketers. The primary factors driving demand for CPR devices in emerging countries include expanding unmet medical and healthcare demands, a large patient population base, increased prevalence of chronic illnesses, and increasing usage of precision medical tools.

Industry Definition and Major Segments

In the case of a cardiac arrest, cardiopulmonary resuscitation (CPR) uses chest compressions and artificial ventilation (AV) to sustain circulatory flow and oxygenation. To increase ventilation, the rescuer can administer artificial ventilation by exhaling air into the subject’s mouth or nose (mouth-to-mouth resuscitation) or can use a machine that pumps air into the subject’s lungs (mechanical ventilation). CPR is designed to encourage the innards to begin working again by pumping blood and oxygen to the brain until definite therapy can stimulate the guts to begin working again. When a section of the intestines is deprived of oxygen, an attack occurs. An assault might ‘upset’ the intestines, disrupting their pumping rhythm and competence. Because the intestines don’t get enough oxygen and can’t pump blood around the body, this happens. The intestines aren’t working, therefore there’s no heartbeat. Acute myocardial infarction is the medical for a heart attack (AMI). The blood ceases to circulate, the brain is deprived of oxygen, and the person becomes unconscious and ceases to breathe.

On the basis of Type, cardiopulmonary resuscitation devices market is segmented into:

Load-Distributing Band Devices,

Impedance Threshold Devices,

Others

Based on the Compressor Type, cardiopulmonary resuscitation devices market is divided into:

Automatic CPR,

Manual CPR

The major regional markets of cardiopulmonary resuscitation devices market are:

North America

Europe

Asia Pacific

Latin America

Middle East and Africa

Market Trends

The cardiopulmonary resuscitation device industry is expanding due to growing public awareness of CPR systems and increased public initiatives. The expanding prevalence of coronary artery disease, heart attacks, and congenital and valvular heart disorders has increased public awareness of CPR equipment. The adoption of automated CPR devices has occurred as a result of increased knowledge of survival techniques during cardiac arrest. Governments and private investors sponsor initiatives to promote awareness about the advantages of CPR equipment. These programmes also aim to keep the cost of therapy as low as possible. The availability of reimbursement schemes also helps to increase acceptability of these systems. As a result of these factors, the sector is expected to grow.

Key Market Players

The major players in the market are Asahi Kasei Corp., Koninklijke Philips N.V., CU Medical Systems Inc., GE Healthcare Inc., Nihon Kohden Corp., Stryker Corp, among others. The report covers the market shares, capacities, plant turnarounds, expansions, investments and mergers and acquisitions, among other latest developments of these market players.

