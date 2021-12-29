Global Foam Glass Market To Be Driven By The Rising Demand In The Industrial Sector In The Forecast Period Of 2021-2026

The new report by Expert M titled, ‘Global Foam Glass Market Report and Forecast 2021-2026’, gives an in-depth analysis of the global foam glass market, assessing the market based on its segments like end-product forms, equipment types, and applications. The report tracks the newest trends within the industry and studies their impact on the general market. It also assesses the market dynamics, covering the key demand and price indicators, alongside analysing the market supported the SWOT and Porter’s Five Forces models.

The key highlights of the report include:

Market Overview (2016-2026)

Forecast CAGR (2021-2026): 5%

Industry Definition and Major Segments

Foam glass is a material made of porous glass foam. As a building material, its advantages include lightweight, high strength, and thermal and acoustic insulating properties. It is produced by heating a mixture of broken or powdered glass and a blowing agent (chemical foaming agent) like carbon or limestone.

The foam glass market can be divided based on segments like types, processes, applications, and end-uses.

Based on types:

Open Cell

Closed Cell

Based on processes:

Physical Process

Chemical Process

Based on application sectors:

Building and Industrial Insulation

Chemical Processing System

Consumer Abrasive

Others

Based on end-use:

Building and Construction Residential and Commercial Construction Civil Construction

Industrial

Others

Market Trend

The market is expected to grow as demand for the highest form of insulation for industrial purposes grows. Other factors that will accelerate the foam glass market include rising demand for fire protection and longer life, increased awareness of foam glasses, and high insulation value of foam glass. It is light, water-resistant, and easy to work with because of its thin walls. It can be cut into any size using simple tools like a handsaw or a saw blade. Foam glass is a product that is good for the environment. After generations of use as thermal insulation, it can be recycled and used as a filler in landscaping or as a thermally insulating granulate.

Key Market Players

The major players within the market are Owens Corning (NYSE: OC), Zhejiang Zhenshen Thermal Insulation Technology Co. Ltd., Glapor, Polydros, Earthstone International LLC, Refaglass and others. The report covers the market shares, capacities, plant turnarounds, expansions, investments and mergers and acquisitions, among other latest developments of those market players.

