Global Polyols Market To Be Driven At A CAGR Of 6% In The Forecast Period Of 2021-2026

The new report by Expert Market Research titled, ‘Global Polyols Market Size, Share, Price, Trends, Growth, Report and Forecast 2021-2026’, gives an in-depth analysis of the global polyols market, assessing the market based on its segments like product application, industry, and major regions like Asia Pacific, Europe, North America, Middle East and Africa and Latin America. The report tracks the latest trends in the industry and studies their impact on the overall market. It also assesses the market dynamics, covering the key demand and price indicators, along with analysing the market based on the SWOT and Porter’s Five Forces models.

Get a Free Sample Report with Table of Contents – https://www.expertmarketresearch.com/reports/polyols-market/requestsample

The key highlights of the report include:

Market Overview (2016-2026)

• Historical Market Size (2020): USD 25.6 Billion

• Forecast CAGR (2021-2026): 6%

• Forecast Market Size (2026): USD 35.7 Billion

The growth of the global polyol market is driven by the increasing demand from construction sector. The growing demand for construction products such as electronics, insulation materials and external panels are expected to push the market growth. Additionally, increasing urbanisation and construction projects are projected to increase demand for doors, windows, building panels, furniture, and carpets. Moreover, the growing demand for polyol derivative flexible polyurethane foam from automobile industry for arm rests, headliners for heating and ventilation among others is expected to further boost the market growth.

Industry Definition and Major Segments

Polyols are organic compounds containing multiple hydroxyl groups. Polyols find application primarily in polymer chemistry such as manufacturing of adhesives, sealants, polyurethane foam coatings, and elastomers, among others.

Read Full Report with Table of Contents – https://www.expertmarketresearch.com/reports/polyols-market

The types of the product can be divided into the following:

• Polyether Polyols

• Polyester Polyols

It finds wide applications in the following:

• Flexible Polyurethane Foam

• Rigid Polyurethane Foam

• CASE (Coatings, Adhesives, Sealants & Elastomers)

By industry, the polyols market can be segmented into:

• Carpet Backing

• Packaging

• Furniture

• Automotive

• Building and Construction

• Electronics

• Footwear

Others The regional markets for polyols include:

• North America

• Europe

• Asia Pacific

• Latin America

• Middle East and Africa

Market Trends

Regionally, Asia Pacific is expected to lead the global market for polyols. The rapid urbanisation and industrialisation in the developing economies such as India and China are expected to drive the regional demand for polyols. The region is also anticipated to witness the fastest growth rate. Meanwhile, Europe and North America are projected to hold a significant share attributing to the increasing demand for building insulation materials. Additionally, the increasing government legislations towards improving energy efficiency of the buildings, conserve electricity and reduce greenhouse emissions is projected to boost the demand for rigid and flexible polyurethane products over the forecast period.

Key Market Players

The major players in the market are BASF SE, Royal Dutch Shell Plc, Covestro AG, Dow, Wanhua Chemical Group Co., Ltd., Huntsman International LLC, Mitsui Chemicals Inc., Stepan Company, Repsol, and few others. The report covers the market shares, capacities, plant turnarounds, expansions, investments and mergers and acquisitions, among other latest developments of these market players.

Related Reports:

Global Metal Forging Market: https://www.expertmarketresearch.com/reports/metal-forging-market

Global Medical Tapes and Bandages Market: https://www.expertmarketresearch.com/reports/medical-tapes-and-bandages-market

Global Managed Pressure Drilling Services Market: https://www.expertmarketresearch.com/reports/managed-pressure-drilling-services-market

Global Malignant Mesothelioma Therapeutics Market: https://www.expertmarketresearch.com/reports/malignant-mesothelioma-therapeutics-market

Global Malaria Diagnostics Market: https://www.expertmarketresearch.com/reports/malaria-diagnostics-market

Global Liquid Crystal Tunable Filters Market: https://www.expertmarketresearch.com/reports/liquid-crystal-tunable-filters-market

Global LED Light Engine Market: https://www.expertmarketresearch.com/reports/led-light-engine-market

Global Laboratory Information System Market: https://www.expertmarketresearch.com/reports/laboratory-information-system-market

Global Genomics Market: https://www.expertmarketresearch.com/reports/genomics-market

Global General Surgical Devices Market: https://www.expertmarketresearch.com/reports/general-surgical-devices-market

About Us:

Expert Market Research is a leading business intelligence firm, providing custom and syndicated market reports along with consultancy services for our clients. We serve a wide client base ranging from Fortune 1000 companies to small and medium enterprises. Our reports cover over 100 industries across established and emerging markets researched by our skilled analysts who track the latest economic, demographic, trade and market data globally.

At Expert Market Research, we tailor our approach according to our clients’ needs and preferences, providing them with valuable, actionable and up-to-date insights into the market, thus, helping them realize their optimum growth potential. We offer market intelligence across a range of industry verticals which include Pharmaceuticals, Food and Beverage, Technology, Retail, Chemical and Materials, Energy and Mining, Packaging and Agriculture.

We also provide state-of-the-art procurement intelligence through our platform, https://www.procurementresource.com. Procurement Resource is a leading platform for digital procurement solutions, offering daily price tracking, market intelligence, supply chain intelligence, procurement analytics, and category insights through our thoroughly researched and infallible market reports, production cost reports, price analysis, and benchmarking.

Informes de Expertos (https://www.informesdeexpertos.com), the Spanish variant of Expert Market Research, is a platform that offers market research and consultancy services to a broad clientele base across Spanish speaking countries. With our primary focus on the Latin America and Spain markets, our research experts provide relevant and actionable insights into the markets and track major trends, economic developments, and global trade data.

Determined to bring client satisfaction, we make sure that our tailored approach meets the client’s unique market intelligence requirements. Our syndicated and customized research reports cover a wide spectrum of industries ranging from pharmaceuticals and food and beverage to packaging, logistics, and transportation.

Media Contact

Company Name: EMR Inc.

Contact Person: Mathew Williams, Business Consultant

Email: [email protected]

Toll Free Number: US +1-415-325-5166 | UK +44-702-402-5790

Address: 30 North Gould Street, Sheridan, WY 82801, USA

City: Sheridan

State: Wyoming

Country: United States

Website: https://www.expertmarketresearch.com

Also Visit: https://takeitcool.com/

*We at Expert Market Research always thrive to give you the latest information. The numbers in the article are only indicative and may be different from the actual report.