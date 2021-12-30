Global Food Processing And Handling Equipment Market To Be Driven By The Rising Demand For Processed Foods And Innovation In Processing Technology In The Forecast Period Of 2021-2026

The new report by Expert Market Research titled,‘Global Food Processing and Handling Equipment Market Size, Share, Price, Trends, Growth, Report and Forecast 2021-2026’, gives an in-depth analysis of the global food processing and handling equipment market, assessing the market based on its segments like end-product forms, equipment types, and applications. The report tracks the newest trends within the industry and studies their impact on the general market. It also assesses the market dynamics, covering the key demand and price indicators, alongside analysing the market supported the SWOT and Porter’s Five Forces models.

The key highlights of the report include:

Market Overview (2016-2026)

• Forecast CAGR (2021-2026): 6.4%

Innovation in processing technology, advancements in the food processing industry, and the constant growth in the demand for processed food drive the global food processing and handling equipment industry.

Industry Definition and Major Segments

Food processing and handling equipment refers to the components, processing devices, and systems used for handling, preparing, cooking, storing, and packaging food and food products.

The global food processing and handling equipment industry are often divided on the basis of segments like end-product forms, equipment types, and applications.

Based on end-product form:

• Solid

• Liquid

• Semi-Solid

Based on equipment types:

• Pre-Processing Equipment

o Sorting and Grading

o Cutting, Peeling, Grinding, Slicing, and Washing

o Mixing and Blending

• Primary Processing Equipment

o Forming Equipment

o Extruding Equipment

o Coating Equipment

o Drying, Cooling, and Freezing

o Thermal Equipment

o Homogenizer

o Filters

o Pressing

• Foodservice Equipment

o Cooking Equipment

o Storage and Refrigeration Equipment

o Food Preparation Equipment

o Warewashing Equipment

o Serving Equipment

• Food Packaging Equipment

o Form-Fill-Seal

o Filling and Dosing

o Cartoning

o Case Packing

o Wrapping and Bundling

o Labelling and Coding

o Inspecting, Detecting, and Check-Weighing Machines

o Others

Based on application sectors:

• Bakery and Confectionery Products

• Meat and Poultry Products

• Fish and Seafood Products

• Dairy Products

• Alcoholic Beverages

• Non-Alcoholic Beverages

• Others

Market Trends

The global food processing & handling equipment market is expected to grow due to increasing population and people becoming exposed to better and a larger variety of food items, which drives the market, increased productivity, focus on food safety, and adaptation of modern techniques. An increase in the number of processed food companies and a shift in consumer preference toward healthy foods that are easy to transport and have a longer shelf life is also responsible for the growth in demand for this market in the forecast period.

Key Market Players

The major players within the market are GEA Group, Buhler AG, Alfa Laval, JBT Corporation (NYSE: JBT), SPX Flow, Robert Bosch GmbH, IMA- Industria Macchine Automatiche S.p.A., Krones AG and others. The report covers the market shares, capacities, plant turnarounds, expansions, investments and mergers and acquisitions, among other latest developments of those market players.

