Digital Kiosk Market – Outlook On Emerging Application, Revolutionary Trends & Potential Growth Strategies 2028

The rapid development of infrastructure for developing the connectivity between the kiosks and the clients and adoption of self-service kiosks are the key trends in the digital kiosk market. The manufacturers of digital kiosk are focusing on security enhancement of digital kiosk and setting up unique authentication for each user.

Digital Kiosk Market: Drivers and Restraints

The digital kiosk systems are very easy to use and compact with display size as small as 50 inches. The digital kiosk allows users to display many custom templates specific to their need to display their brand over a cadre of messages. These features of a digital kiosk are expected to surge the adoption of digital kiosk over the forecast period. The digital kiosks are cloud-based, which allows multiple kiosks to be managed from a remote location. They can be customized according to the need. These factors are expected to drive the growth of the digital kiosk market over the forecast period.

The digital kiosk is susceptible to cyber-attacks, which can lead to misuse of the user’s information such as credit card/debit card credentials, their contact details, and others. Besides, the cost of installing the digital kiosks devices is very high. These factors are expected to hamper the growth of the digital kiosk market over the forecast period.

Digital Kiosk Market: Segmentation

The digital kiosk market can be categorized on the basis of deployment type and end-users. The deployment type categorizes the market into standard digital kiosk—used only to display the information—and interactive digital kiosk—it interacts with users for applications such as bill payment, route finding, tourism and others. The interactive digital kiosks can be deployed indoor as well as outdoor.

Segmentation of the Digital Kiosk Market Based on Deployment Type:

Standard Digital Kiosk

Interactive Digital Kiosks Indoor interactive digital kiosk Outdoor interactive digital kiosk



Segmentation of the Digital Kiosk Market Based on End Users:

Hospitality

BFSI

Retail

Entertainment

Transport

Education

Ticketing

Others

Digital Kiosk Market: Competitive Landscape

Examples of some of the key players operating in the digital kiosk market are Meridian Kiosks, Kiosk & Display Company, Olea Kiosks, Inc., Xiphias Software Technologies, KIOSK Information Systems, Xtreme Media Pvt. Ltd., Verizon Communications Inc., Intel Corporation, CIVIQ Smartscapes LLC and Livewire Digital Ltd.

Digital Kiosk Market: Regional Overview

On the basis of geography, the digital kiosk market is segmented across North America, Latin America, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, China, SEA and other APAC, Japan, and Middle East & Africa. North America is expected to be a large market for digital kiosk as majority of the digital kiosk vendors such as Olea Kiosks, Inc., Meridian Kiosks and Kiosk & Display Company are based in North America. The digital devices market in developing regions, such as APEJ, Latin America, and parts of Africa, is characterized by the adoption of advanced technology for enhanced connectivity and mobility. Rising disposable income in countries in the regions mentioned above is likely to increase the scope of penetration of digital kiosk in these regions in the near future.

