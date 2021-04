Sludge Heater Market Competitive Analysis, Business Ideas, Industry Growth, Shares and Trends 2018-2028

Sludge Heater Market: Introduction

Growth in the number of industries has led to a continuous increase in sludge over the past few years. This has fuelled the demand for equipment that can remove sludge from tankers, which in turn, is driving the growth of the sludge heater market. Sludge is a semi-solid slurry that is usually produced during waste water treatment or as a by-product of numerous industrial processes. This sludge is chemically processed and disposed in landfills, sea or used as a fertilizer. Due to growing public health concerns, improper disposal of sewage has become a big problem. Governments across the world have begun to enforce strict disposal regulations. To serve this purpose, different kinds of disposal equipment have been developed over the years – a sludge heater is one such equipment.

Sludge Heater Market: Trend/ Regional Outlook

In European region, owing to increasing public pressure and environment regulations, the sludge treatment and disposal market has been gaining momentum, thereby leading to the growth of the sludge heaters market. Also, stringent land disposal regulations and steadily rising volumes of wastewater have created tough challenges to achieving efficient sludge management. However, an Australian company – Andritz – has developed an innovative sludge drying equipment, which produces dry products that can be treated easily. This equipment might hinder the growth of the sludge heater market in the region.

Sludge Heater Market: Segmentation

On the basis of type, the Sludge Heater market can be segmented into:

Industrial Sewage Sludge Heater

Domestic Sewage Sludge heater

On the basis of form, the Sludge Heater market can be segmented into:

Solid Sludge heater

Liquid (Oil) Sludge Heater

Water Sludge Heater

On the basis of end use, the Sludge Heater market can be segmented into:

Oil & Gas Refineries

Energy & Power

Pulp & paper waste

Others

Sludge Heater Market: Market Participants

Examples of some of the market participants/vendors operating across the value chain of the Sludge Heater market are:

WesTech Engineering Inc.

Evoqua Water Technologies LLC

McNish Corporation

Komax Systems Inc.

Huber SE

Noritake Co. Ltd.

Napier-Reid

JDV Equipment Corporation

The research report presents a comprehensive assessment of the sludge heater market and contains thoughtful insights, facts, historical data and statistically supported and industry-validated market data. It also contains projections using a suitable set of assumptions and methodologies. The research report provides analysis and information according to market segments such as geographies, application and industry.

