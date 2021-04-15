Rheumatoid Arthritis Stem Cell Therapy Market Key Players, End User, Demand and Analysis Growth Trends by 2025

Global Rheumatoid Arthritis Stem Cell Therapy Market: Overview

Rheumatoid arthritis is an inflammatory disease of the body’s supportive tissues, usually affecting an individual’s toes and fingers. Inflammation is triggered by an abnormal response to the body’s normally functioning tissues. This results in malformed joints and severe pain. Stem cells are novel cells that are generated in regenerative centers of the body. They can be transformed into any other cell type in the body with the right kind of stimulus.

Stem cell therapy for rheumatoid arthritis works on the principle of such cellular replacement. Stem cells are injected into a patient’s body and are transformed on site into anti inflammatory cells that limit the spread of this disease. Stem cells work better than traditional inflammation suppressing medicines because they are more organic and act in a targeted manner. In light of the development of innovations in allopathic medicine and demand of people for better healthcare facilities, the market for rheumatoid arthritis stem cell therapy is expected to grow at a commendable pace from 2019 to 2029, opines TMRR.

Global Rheumatoid Arthritis Stem Cell Therapy Market: Competitive Landscape

Handful of pharmaceutical manufacturing facilities is seen to be involved in the production of stem cell therapy solutions.

Significant players n the market include.

International Stem Cell Corporation

Mesoblast Ltd.

Regeneus Ltd

ReNeuron Group plc

TiGenix.

Some of these manufacturers are established players in the pharmaceutical industry and have branched into the foray of stem cell therapy. Their established base for pharmaceutical therapy makes the distribution and marketing of stem cell therapy easier. Innovations in this market scenario are funded by these players to increase patient compliance with therapy.

Global Rheumatoid Arthritis Stem Cell Therapy Market: Key Trends and Drivers

Healthcare spending has increased globally and is growing in due to better healthcare facilities. Rheumatoid arthritis, an oft missed diagnosis is now picked up better than ever. Stem cell therapy is a yet upcoming therapeutic measure that needs heavy investment. In lieu of current spending trends in the therapeutic industry, the rheumatoid arthritis stem cell therapy market should grow steadily in the coming years.

The world population is ageing fast. Chronic illnesses too increase with age. 57% of all people around the globe are expected to suffer from one or more chronic illness by 2060, according to the World Health Organization. Rheumatoid arthritis is one of these many illnesses. Thus, market demand for treatment of this condition should safely increase in the future.

Global Rheumatoid Arthritis Stem Cell Therapy Market: Regional Analysis

North America and Europe currently lead in the rheumatoid arthritis stem cell therapy market. This might be because of the presence of a robust healthcare infrastructure that is under pressure from people for better facilities. Moreover, most innovatory laboratories are based in these regions and enjoy supple funding from regional governments. Population in these regions too is more aged than in other regions of the world. Hence, market growth for stem cell therapy should be good here.

The Asia Pacific region (APAC) is expected to register the fastest growth in this market in the coming years. A growing healthcare infrastructure that derives protocol from western medicine should support the growth of stem cell therapy. Population here is also expected to age in future decades, and an increasingly stressful lifestyle shall undoubtedly bring an increase in incidence of stressful conditions like rheumatoid arthritis.

Based on treatment type, the global rheumatoid arthritis stem cell therapy market can be segmented into:

Allogeneic Mesenchymal stem cells

Bone marrow Transplant

Adipose Tissue Stem Cells

Based on application, the global rheumatoid arthritis stem cell therapy market can be segmented into:

Rheumatoid Arthritis Stem Cell Therapy

Based on distribution channel, the global rheumatoid arthritis stem cell therapy market can be segmented into:

Hospitals

Ambulatory Surgical Centers

Specialty Clinics

Based on geography, the global rheumatoid arthritis stem cell therapy market can be segmented into:

North America

Latin America

Western Europe

Eastern Europe

Asia Pacific

Japan

China

Middle-East & Africa

