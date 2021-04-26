Global Artificial Intelligence in Supply Chain Market-Industry Analysis and forecast 2020 – 2027: By Offering, Technology, Application, Industry and Region.

global Artificial Intelligence in Supply Chain market 2019 has been considered as base year to estimate the market size and same is forecasted through 2021 to 2026 by giving special focus and different treatment to 2020. The report forecasts that Artificial Intelligence in Supply Chain market will touch USD XX Bn. by 2026.

Market Segmentation:

The MMR report covers all segments in the artificial intelligence in supply chain markets such as offering, technology, application and industry. By technology, the machine learning segment was valued at US$ XX.05 Mn. in 2019 and is expected to reach US$ XX.12 Mn. by 2027 at a CAGR of XX% during the forecast period. This is driven by the growing demand for artificial intelligence-based intelligent solutions; growing government initiatives; and the ability of AI solutions to efficiently handle and study big data and quickly scan, parse, and react to variances.

Regional Analysis:

In 2019, North America is expected to continue to hold the largest XX% share in artificial intelligence in supply chain market owing to higher awareness and adoption of AI technologies among different industries in the region and growing dedication of business enterprises towards enhancing the applications & solutions in their existing supply chain systems. However, APAC is slated to grow at the highest XX% CAGR during 2020-2027. The growth is majorly attributed to the upward demand for AI-based business solutions for automation across various operational areas with supply chain management.

Country-wise Analysis:

The U.S is the principal market in the region of North America. The growing market of e-commerce and the mounting market development of the retail industry is on the rise because of demand for the availability of sophisticated solutions for logistics and warehouse management.

Also, South Korea is expected to drive the AI in supply chain market in the APAC region. According to Korea’s Institute for Information & Communications Technology Promotion, South Korea had the third most number of patents related to AI after the US and Japan from 2005 to 2017.

Key Development:

The MMR research study includes the profiles of leading companies operating in the global artificial intelligence in supply chain market. In 2017, Teknowlogi Launches a first cloud-based solution built on AI for the logistics industry. It is a next-generation platform category, demonstrating a much-needed advancement for traditional industry logistics system.

The objective of the report is to present a comprehensive analysis of the Global Artificial Intelligence in Supply Chain Market including all the stakeholders of the industry. The past and current status of the industry with forecasted market size and trends are presented in the report with the analysis of complicated data in simple language. The report covers all the aspects of the industry with a dedicated study of key players that includes market leaders, followers and new entrants. PORTER, SVOR, PESTEL analysis with the potential impact of micro-economic factors of the market has been presented in the report. External as well as internal factors that are supposed to affect the business positively or negatively have been analyzed, which will give a clear futuristic view of the industry to the decision-makers.

The report also helps in understanding Global Artificial Intelligence in Supply Chain Market dynamics, structure by analyzing the market segments and projects the Global Artificial Intelligence in Supply Chain Market size. Clear representation of competitive analysis of key players by Application, price, financial position, Product portfolio, growth strategies, and regional presence in the Global Artificial Intelligence in Supply Chain Market make the report investor’s guide.

Scope of the Global Artificial Intelligence in Supply Chain Market

Global Artificial Intelligence in Supply Chain Market, by Offering

• Hardware

• Software

• Services

Global Artificial Intelligence in Supply Chain Market, by Technology

• Machine Learning

• Natural Language Processing

• Context-aware Computing

• Computer Vision

Global Artificial Intelligence in Supply Chain Market, by Application

• Fleet Management

• Supply Chain Planning

• Warehouse Management

• Virtual Assistant

• Risk Management

• Freight Brokerage

• Others

Global Artificial Intelligence in Supply Chain Market, by Industry

• Automotive

• Aerospace

• Manufacturing

• Retail

• Healthcare

• Consumer-packaged Goods

• Food and Beverages

• Others

Global Artificial Intelligence in Supply Chain Market, by Region

• Asia Pacific

• North America

• Europe

• South America

• Middle East Africa

Key players operating in Global Artificial Intelligence in Supply Chain Market

• IBM

• NVIDIA

• Intel

• C. H.Robinson

• Xilinx

• Samsung Electronics

• Micron Technology

• Microsoft

• Amazon

• SAP

• Fraight AI

• E2open

• Oracle

• Logility

• LLamasoft, Inc.

• ClearMetal

• Relex Solution

• Teknowlogi

• Splice Machine

• Cainiao Network (Alibaba)

• FedEx

• Deutsche Post AG DHL

• Presenso

The report has covered the market drivers, restraints and fluctuations in demand in different countries by region with special focus on demand and supply from China, India, Taiwan in Asia and USA, France, UK, Russia in western countries. Government regulations, different government’s special incentives and trade agreements in countries are going to have moderate impact on the demand and supply on Artificial Intelligence in Supply Chain market

The Artificial Intelligence in Supply Chain faced several challenges in 2020 including Covid lock down and sudden decrease in demand however, the demand is expected to normalize in 2021 and is expected to pick up in 2022, which is covered in the report in the growth drivers chapter.

The report has profiled key players in the market by their size and presence by regions. Since, there are limitation to profile all the kay player, representation is given to companies by region, sales revenue, expenditure on technology, expansion plans, investments received, involved in M&A.

Browse Complete Artificial Intelligence in Supply Chain Report details with ToC Here:

