Global Defibrillators Market – Industry analysis and forecast (2019-2027) by product, end user and region.

Global Defibrillators Market is expected to reach US$ XX Bn by 2027 at a CAGR of 5.5 % during the forecast period.

Global Defibrillators Market, By Product

• Implantable Cardioverter Defibrillators (ICDs)

• Transvenous Implantable Cardioverter Defibrillators (T-ICDs)

• Biventricular ICDs/Cardiac Resynchronization Therapy Defibrillators (CRT-Ds)

• Dual-chamber ICDs

• Single-chamber ICDs

• Subcutaneous Implantable Cardioverter Defibrillators (S-ICDs)

• External Defibrillators

• Automated External Defibrillators (AEDs)

• Semi-automated External Defibrillators

• Fully Automated External Defibrillators

• Manual External Defibrillators

• Wearable Cardioverter Defibrillators (WCDs)

Global Defibrillators Market, By End User

• Hospitals, Clinics, and Cardiac Centers

• Pre-Hospital Care Settings

• Public Access Markets

• Home Care Settings

• Alternate Care Facilities

Global Defibrillators Market, by region

• North America

• Europe

• APAC

• Latin America

• MEA

Key Players of the Global Defibrillators Market:

• Medtronic

• St. Jude Medical

• Boston Scientific

• Philips

• ZOLL Medical Corporation

• BIOTRONIK

• Cardiac Science Corporation

• LivaNova PLC

• Abbott

• Koninklijke Philips N.V.

• Microport

• CU Medical System Inc

•Stryker

•Asahi Kasei Corporation

