Online Gambling Market Trends, Share & Future Growth by 2026 With Competitive Analysis

According to IMARC Group’s latest report, titled “Online Gambling Market: Global Industry Trends, Share, Size, Growth, Opportunity and Forecast 2021-2026,” the global online gambling market reached US$ 66.7 Billion in 2020. Looking forward, IMARC Group expects the global online gambling market to continue its strong growth during 2021-2026.

Online gambling is a type of gambling that involves betting on casino-style games over the internet. It consists of numerous popular casino games, such as poler, roulette, blackjack, sports betting and slot machines. Online gambling is commonly initiated by placing a wager on a game with the assistance of a bookie or other gambling enterprises. The activity does not require physical interaction between the players and the bookies since the sessions are facilitated through online channels. These games can be played upon downloading necessary software on the users’ computer or via a website. It is gaining widespread prominence among the players as it offers enhanced convenience to the users while providing them with the benefits of free games, bonuses, cashless transactions, loyalty points and global access.

The global online gambling market is majorly driven by the increasing proliferation of high-speed internet connectivity, along with the rising adoption of high-end smartphones among the masses. In addition to this, the legalization and cultural approval of online gambling practices across the various countries, especially the developed economies, is creating a positive outlook for the market. Multiple key players are now integrating these gaming services with advanced technologies, such as blockchain, virtual reality (VR) and 3D animation. This is anticipated to not only offer a realistic and immersive gambling experience to the players but also assist in maintaining the transparency of the gambling activities. Apart from this, industry players are now offering the options of live dealers and theme-based games to players, which is gaining widespread popularity among users. Some of the other factors contributing to the market growth include the introduction of bitcoin gambling and the availability of cost-effective mobile gambling applications.

Key Market Segmentation:

On the basis of the game type, the market has been divided into sports betting (football, horse racing, e-sports and others), casino (live casino, baccarat, blackjack, poker, slots and others) and others.

Based on the device, the market has been classified into desktop, mobile and others.

On the geographical front, the market has been segregated into North America (the United States and Canada), Europe (Germany, France, the United Kingdom, Italy, Spain, Russia and others), Asia Pacific (China, Japan, India, South Korea, Australia, Indonesia and others), Latin America (Brazil, Mexico and others), and Middle East and Africa.

Competitive Landscape With Key Players:

The competitive landscape of the global online gambling market has been studied in the report with the detailed profiles of the key players operating in the market.

Some of these key players include:

GVC Holdings Plc

Betsson AB

LeoVegas AB

888 Holdings PLC

Galaxy Entertainment Group

MGM Resorts International

Cherry Spelgladje AB

Intralot

Kindred Group Plc

Bet365 Group Ltd.

Flutter Entertainment Plc

Key highlights of the report:

Market Performance (2015-2020)

Market Outlook (2021-2026)

Market Trends

Market Drivers and Success Factors

Structure of the Global Market

Value Chain Analysis

Comprehensive mapping of the competitive landscape

The Impact of COVID-19 on the Market

If you need specific information that is not currently within the scope of the report, we will provide it to you as a part of the customization.

As the novel coronavirus (COVID-19) crisis takes over the world, we are continuously tracking the changes in the markets, as well as the industry behaviours of the consumers globally and our estimates about the latest market trends and forecasts are being done after considering the impact of this pandemic.

