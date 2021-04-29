Demand for Transparent Ceramics Expected to Increase in Asia-Pacific

The aerospace and defense sector in a number of countries is witnessing rapid growth. Various nations are heavily investing on defense aircraft procurement due to concerns about national security. Furthermore, the number of passengers travelling by flights is also increasing in several European and Southeast Asian countries, as the disposable income of people is increasing, thereby allowing them to spend money on vacations. For example, The Boeing Company received new orders for 893 airplanes in January 2019, which was an increase from 806 airplanes in 2018. This growth of the aerospace & defense sector is resulting in the increasing demand for transparent ceramics.

Download report sample at: https://www.psmarketresearch.com/market-analysis/transparent-ceramics-market/report-sample

It is no news that the parts used in the industry need to be of the highest quality, so that passengers are provided with enhanced experience. Since transparent ceramics have superior properties, the aerospace & defense industry is making their wide usage. Polycrystalline ceramic materials which display broadband transmittance of light in the long wave, mid-wave, and visible infrared wavelengths of the electromagnetic spectrum and have transparency identical or close to standard glass are referred to as transparent ceramics. Owing to their rising demand, the global transparent ceramics market is projected to progress at a significant pace in the coming years.

Geographically, the Asia-Pacific region is predicted to emerge as a major transparent ceramics market in the coming years, which can particularly be attributed to the increasing spending by governments of different countries in the defense sector for mitigating the growing security threats. For example, the Indian government allotted $66.9 billion (INR 4,71,378 crore) to the defense industry in February 2020–2021, for the fiscal year 2020–2021. This was a considerable rise from the allocated amount of $44.5 billion (INR 3,18,000 crore) for the fiscal year 2019–2020.

Pre-Purchase Inquiry at: https://www.psmarketresearch.com/send-enquiry?enquiry-url=transparent-ceramics-market

Market Segmentation by Material

Aluminum Oxynitride

Spinel

Sapphire

Market Segmentation by End Use