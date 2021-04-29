Boom Expected in Global Aquaponics Market During 2020-2030

Due to the depleting phosphorous and freshwater reserves and increasing requirement of sustainable food production methods, the popularity of aquaponics is surging rapidly across the world. Fur-thermore, the rising environmental concerns raised over the large-scale usage of pesticides, insecti-cides and artificial nutrients in the conventional farming methods are boosting the demand for aq-uaponics in several countries all around the world. Moreover, aquaponics has numerous advantages over the traditional farming techniques such as lesser requirement of water and negligible usage of artificial fertilizers and chemicals, owing to which, it is being highly sought after across the globe.

Due to the above-mentioned factors, the global aquaponics market is expected to register consid-erable growth during the forecast period (2020—2030). Aquaponics is defined as a system that in-tegrates aquaculture (farming of aquatic animals such as fish, prawns, and snails in tanks) with hy-droponics (the cultivation of plants in water) in a symbiotic environment where the water from the aquaculture system is supplied to the hydroponic system, wherein, the by-products are broken down into nitrates and laterconsumed as nutrients by the plants.

Globally, there has been a surge in the aquaponics market in the Asia-Pacific region, Eu-rope, North America, Middle East and Africa, and Latin America over the last few years and the market will continue to boom in these regions in the coming years. Out of these, North America is predicted to observe large-scale adoption of aquaponics systems during the fore-cast period. This is primarily ascribed to the presence of stringent government measures and policies aimed at promoting the adoption of aquaponics systems and the rising preference for sustainable farming methods in the region.

This study covers

• Historical and the present size of the aquaponics market

• Future potential of the aquaponics market through its forecast for the period 2020– 2030

• Historical and the present size of the market segments and understand their comparative future potential

• Potential of on-demand logistics services, so the market players make informed decisions on the sales of their offerings

• Competitive scenario of various market segments across key countries in several regions for uncovering market opportunities for the stakeholders

• Major players operating in the market and their service offerings

• Recent strategic developments by the major players in the market