Medical Cannabis Market Report 2021: Industry Trends, Share, Size, Demand And Future Scope

Global Medical Cannabis Market Report by Derivative (Cannabidiol (CBD), Tetrahydrocannabinol (THC), Others), Species (Indica, Sativa, Hybrid), Application (Cancer, Arthritis, Migraine, Epilepsy, Others), End-Use (Pharmaceutical Industry, Research and Development Centres, Others), Administration (Oral Solutions and Capsules, Smoking, Vaporizers, Topicals, Others), Key Players and Region – Industry Outlook to 2026.

According to the global medical cannabis market report by IMARC Group, the market to grow at a CAGR of 15.3% during 2021-2026. Cannabis is derived from the plants of Cannabis Sativa and Cannabis Indica. Cannabis used for medical purposes contains a lower amount of Tetrahydrocannabinol (THC) and a higher amount of Cannabidiol (CBD) as compared to recreational cannabis. It offers various therapeutic benefits, such as improving vascular health and retaining anti-psychotic effects. Other than this, it also helps in treating conditions such as anxiety, nausea, depression, arthritis, epilepsy, neurological disorder and Parkinson’s disease. It is available only by prescription in various forms such as vapor, oral capsules, topical solutions, creams and balms.

Global Medical Cannabis Market Trends:

The medical cannabis market is being driven by the growing legalization of medical marijuana in many countries. Also, the increasing prevalence of chronic pain and the rising demand for pain management therapies are propelling the need for medical cannabis across the globe. As cannabis is safer than its other alternatives, it is used with opioid painkillers that enable patients to reduce the dosage of opioids gradually. Owing to these advantages, the demand for medical marijuana is increasing around the world.

Note: As the novel coronavirus (COVID-19) crisis takes over the world, we are continuously tracking the changes in the markets, as well as the purchase behaviours of the consumers globally and our estimates about the latest market trends and forecasts are being done after considering the impact of this pandemic.

Table of Contents

1 Preface

2 Scope and Methodology

2.1 Objectives of the Study

2.2 Stakeholders

2.3 Data Sources

2.3.1 Primary Sources

2.3.2 Secondary Sources

2.4 Market Estimation

2.4.1 Bottom-Up Approach

2.4.2 Top-Down Approach

2.5 Forecasting Methodology

3 Executive Summary

4 Introduction

4.1 Overview

4.2 Key Industry Trends

5 Global Medical Cannabis Market

5.1 Market Overview

5.2 Market Performance

5.3 Market Breakup by Species

5.4 Market Breakup by Derivative

5.5 Market Breakup by Application

5.6 Market Breakup by End-Use

5.7 Market Breakup by Route of Administration

5.8 Market Breakup by Region

5.9 Market Forecast

5.10 SWOT Analysis

5.10.1 Overview

5.10.2 Strengths

5.10.3 Weaknesses

5.10.4 Opportunities

5.10.5 Threats

5.11 Value Chain Analysis

5.11.1 Input Suppliers

5.11.2 Collectors

5.11.3 Manufacturers

5.11.4 Distributors

5.11.5 Exporters

5.11.6 Retailers

5.11.7 End-User

5.12 Porters Five Forces Analysis

5.12.1 Overview

5.12.2 Bargaining Power of Buyers

5.12.3 Bargaining Power of Suppliers

5.12.4 Degree of Competition

5.12.5 Threat of New Entrants

5.12.6 Threat of Substitutes

5.13 Key Success and Risk Factors

6 Market Breakup by Species

6.1 Indica

6.1.1 Market Trends

6.1.2 Market Forecast

6.2 Sativa

6.2.1 Market Trends

6.2.2 Market Forecast

6.3 Hybrid

6.3.1 Market Trends

6.3.2 Market Forecast

7 Market Breakup by Derivative

7.1 Cannabidiol (CBD)

7.1.1 Market Trends

7.1.2 Market Forecast

7.2 Tetrahydrocannabinol (THC)

7.2.1 Market Trends

7.2.2 Market Forecast

7.3 Others

7.3.1 Market Trends

7.3.2 Market Forecast

8 Market Breakup by Application

8.1 Cancer

8.1.1 Market Trends

8.1.2 Market Forecast

8.2 Arthritis

8.2.1 Market Trends

8.2.2 Market Forecast

8.3 Migraine

8.3.1 Market Trends

8.3.2 Market Forecast

8.4 Epilepsy

8.4.1 Market Trends

8.4.2 Market Forecast

8.5 Others

8.5.1 Market Trends

8.5.2 Market Forecast

9 Market Breakup by End-Use

9.1 Pharmaceutical Industry

9.1.1 Market Trends

9.1.2 Market Forecast

9.2 Research and Development Centres

9.2.1 Market Trends

9.2.2 Market Forecast

9.3 Others

9.3.1 Market Trends

9.3.2 Market Forecast

10 Market Breakup by Route of Administration

10.1 Oral Solutions and Capsules

10.1.1 Market Trends

10.1.2 Market Forecast

10.2 Smoking

10.2.1 Market Trends

10.2.2 Market Forecast

10.3 Vaporizers

10.3.1 Market Trends

10.3.2 Market Forecast

10.4 Topicals

10.4.1 Market Trends

10.4.2 Market Forecast

10.5 Others

10.5.1 Market Trends

10.5.2 Market Forecast

11 Market Breakup by Region

11.1 North America

11.1.1 United States

11.1.1.1 Market Trends

11.1.1.2 Market Forecast

11.1.2 Canada

11.1.2.1 Market Trends

11.1.2.2 Market Forecast

11.2 Europe

11.2.1 Germany

11.2.1.1 Market Trends

11.2.1.2 Market Forecast

11.2.2 Italy

11.2.2.1 Market Trends

11.2.2.2 Market Forecast

11.2.3 France

11.2.3.1 Market Trends

11.2.3.2 Market Forecast

11.2.4 Netherlands

11.2.4.1 Market Trends

11.2.4.2 Market Forecast

11.2.5 Spain

11.2.5.1 Market Trends

11.2.5.2 Market Forecast

11.3 Latin America

11.3.1 Market Trends

11.3.2 Market Forecast

11.4 Asia Pacific

11.4.1 Market Trends

11.4.2 Market Forecast

11.5 Middle East and Africa

11.5.1 Market Trends

11.5.2 Market Forecast

12 Overview of Clinical Research Suggesting the Benefits of Medical Cannabis Across Various Indications

12.1 Alzheimer’s Disease

12.2 Autism

12.3 Cancer

12.4 Chronic Pain

12.5 Epilepsy

12.6 Migraine

12.7 Digestive Disorders

12.8 Multiple Sclerosis

12.9 Schizophrenia

12.10 Others

13 Competitive Landscape

13.1 Market Structure

13.2 Key Players

14 Key Player Profiles

On analyzing the competitive landscape of the industry, it has been found that GW Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ: GWPH), Aurora Cannabis, Inc. (NYSE: ACB), Canopy Growth Corporation, Aphria Inc., MedReleaf Corporation, Cara Therapeutics, Inc., Insys Therapeutics, Inc., United Cannabis Corporation and CanniMed Therapeutics, Inc. are major players.

