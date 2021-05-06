Medical Cannabis Market Report 2021: Industry Trends, Share, Size, Demand And Future Scope

Global Medical Cannabis Market Report by Derivative (Cannabidiol (CBD), Tetrahydrocannabinol (THC), Others), Species (Indica, Sativa, Hybrid), Application (Cancer, Arthritis, Migraine, Epilepsy, Others), End-Use (Pharmaceutical Industry, Research and Development Centres, Others), Administration (Oral Solutions and Capsules, Smoking, Vaporizers, Topicals, Others), Key Players and Region – Industry Outlook to 2026.
According to the global medical cannabis market report by IMARC Group, the market to grow at a CAGR of 15.3% during 2021-2026. Cannabis is derived from the plants of Cannabis Sativa and Cannabis Indica. Cannabis used for medical purposes contains a lower amount of Tetrahydrocannabinol (THC) and a higher amount of Cannabidiol (CBD) as compared to recreational cannabis. It offers various therapeutic benefits, such as improving vascular health and retaining anti-psychotic effects. Other than this, it also helps in treating conditions such as anxiety, nausea, depression, arthritis, epilepsy, neurological disorder and Parkinson’s disease. It is available only by prescription in various forms such as vapor, oral capsules, topical solutions, creams and balms.
Global Medical Cannabis Market Trends:
The medical cannabis market is being driven by the growing legalization of medical marijuana in many countries. Also, the increasing prevalence of chronic pain and the rising demand for pain management therapies are propelling the need for medical cannabis across the globe. As cannabis is safer than its other alternatives, it is used with opioid painkillers that enable patients to reduce the dosage of opioids gradually. Owing to these advantages, the demand for medical marijuana is increasing around the world.
Note: As the novel coronavirus (COVID-19) crisis takes over the world, we are continuously tracking the changes in the markets, as well as the purchase behaviours of the consumers globally and our estimates about the latest market trends and forecasts are being done after considering the impact of this pandemic.
Table of Contents
1 Preface
2 Scope and Methodology
2.1 Objectives of the Study
2.2 Stakeholders
2.3 Data Sources
2.3.1 Primary Sources
2.3.2 Secondary Sources
2.4 Market Estimation
2.4.1 Bottom-Up Approach
2.4.2 Top-Down Approach
2.5 Forecasting Methodology
3 Executive Summary
4 Introduction
4.1 Overview
4.2 Key Industry Trends
5 Global Medical Cannabis Market
5.1 Market Overview
5.2 Market Performance
5.3 Market Breakup by Species
5.4 Market Breakup by Derivative
5.5 Market Breakup by Application
5.6 Market Breakup by End-Use
5.7 Market Breakup by Route of Administration
5.8 Market Breakup by Region
5.9 Market Forecast
5.10 SWOT Analysis
5.10.1 Overview
5.10.2 Strengths
5.10.3 Weaknesses
5.10.4 Opportunities
5.10.5 Threats
5.11 Value Chain Analysis
5.11.1 Input Suppliers
5.11.2 Collectors
5.11.3 Manufacturers
5.11.4 Distributors
5.11.5 Exporters
5.11.6 Retailers
5.11.7 End-User
5.12 Porters Five Forces Analysis
5.12.1 Overview
5.12.2 Bargaining Power of Buyers
5.12.3 Bargaining Power of Suppliers
5.12.4 Degree of Competition
5.12.5 Threat of New Entrants
5.12.6 Threat of Substitutes
5.13 Key Success and Risk Factors
6 Market Breakup by Species
6.1 Indica
6.1.1 Market Trends
6.1.2 Market Forecast
6.2 Sativa
6.2.1 Market Trends
6.2.2 Market Forecast
6.3 Hybrid
6.3.1 Market Trends
6.3.2 Market Forecast
7 Market Breakup by Derivative
7.1 Cannabidiol (CBD)
7.1.1 Market Trends
7.1.2 Market Forecast
7.2 Tetrahydrocannabinol (THC)
7.2.1 Market Trends
7.2.2 Market Forecast
7.3 Others
7.3.1 Market Trends
7.3.2 Market Forecast
8 Market Breakup by Application
8.1 Cancer
8.1.1 Market Trends
8.1.2 Market Forecast
8.2 Arthritis
8.2.1 Market Trends
8.2.2 Market Forecast
8.3 Migraine
8.3.1 Market Trends
8.3.2 Market Forecast
8.4 Epilepsy
8.4.1 Market Trends
8.4.2 Market Forecast
8.5 Others
8.5.1 Market Trends
8.5.2 Market Forecast
9 Market Breakup by End-Use
9.1 Pharmaceutical Industry
9.1.1 Market Trends
9.1.2 Market Forecast
9.2 Research and Development Centres
9.2.1 Market Trends
9.2.2 Market Forecast
9.3 Others
9.3.1 Market Trends
9.3.2 Market Forecast
10 Market Breakup by Route of Administration
10.1 Oral Solutions and Capsules
10.1.1 Market Trends
10.1.2 Market Forecast
10.2 Smoking
10.2.1 Market Trends
10.2.2 Market Forecast
10.3 Vaporizers
10.3.1 Market Trends
10.3.2 Market Forecast
10.4 Topicals
10.4.1 Market Trends
10.4.2 Market Forecast
10.5 Others
10.5.1 Market Trends
10.5.2 Market Forecast
11 Market Breakup by Region
11.1 North America
11.1.1 United States
11.1.1.1 Market Trends
11.1.1.2 Market Forecast
11.1.2 Canada
11.1.2.1 Market Trends
11.1.2.2 Market Forecast
11.2 Europe
11.2.1 Germany
11.2.1.1 Market Trends
11.2.1.2 Market Forecast
11.2.2 Italy
11.2.2.1 Market Trends
11.2.2.2 Market Forecast
11.2.3 France
11.2.3.1 Market Trends
11.2.3.2 Market Forecast
11.2.4 Netherlands
11.2.4.1 Market Trends
11.2.4.2 Market Forecast
11.2.5 Spain
11.2.5.1 Market Trends
11.2.5.2 Market Forecast
11.3 Latin America
11.3.1 Market Trends
11.3.2 Market Forecast
11.4 Asia Pacific
11.4.1 Market Trends
11.4.2 Market Forecast
11.5 Middle East and Africa
11.5.1 Market Trends
11.5.2 Market Forecast
12 Overview of Clinical Research Suggesting the Benefits of Medical Cannabis Across Various Indications
12.1 Alzheimer’s Disease
12.2 Autism
12.3 Cancer
12.4 Chronic Pain
12.5 Epilepsy
12.6 Migraine
12.7 Digestive Disorders
12.8 Multiple Sclerosis
12.9 Schizophrenia
12.10 Others
13 Competitive Landscape
13.1 Market Structure
13.2 Key Players
14 Key Player Profiles
On analyzing the competitive landscape of the industry, it has been found that GW Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ: GWPH), Aurora Cannabis, Inc. (NYSE: ACB), Canopy Growth Corporation, Aphria Inc., MedReleaf Corporation, Cara Therapeutics, Inc., Insys Therapeutics, Inc., United Cannabis Corporation and CanniMed Therapeutics, Inc. are major players.
For more information about this report visit: https://www.imarcgroup.com/medical-cannabis-market
