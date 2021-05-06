India Ayurvedic Products Market 2021; Industry Overview, Trends, Demand and Future Growth by 2026

According to IMARC Group’s latest report, titled “India Ayurvedic Products Market: Industry Trends, Share, Size, Growth, Opportunity and Forecast 2021-2026”, the India ayurvedic products market exhibited strong growth during 2015-2020. Looking forward, IMARC Group expects the market to grow at a CAGR of around 15% during 2021-2026.

Ayurveda is an ancient science and a holistic healthcare system. An ayurvedic treatment involves products derived from plants, animals and minerals. It works at an energy level to treat weight gain, imbalanced hormones, removing bad toxins from the body, insomnia, bloating, asthma and high blood pressure. These treatments are mainly based on the use of various herbs and spices like ashwagandha, bosimellia, brahmi, cumin, turmeric and butter melon. The medicinal properties of ayurvedic treatments are also applied in the formulation of several personal care products, such as hair care, skin care and makeup items, which are gaining popularity in India.

The ayurvedic products market in India is primarily being driven by the increasing demand for medicines with natural and organic ingredients and formulations. Besides this, growing awareness regarding side effects of western medicines is further contributing to the steadily rising demand for ayurvedic products. Other factors, such as increasing disposable income and rising consumer expenditure capacities, especially on healthcare products, and an improved distribution network of these products, are further creating a positive outlook for the India ayurvedic products market.

India Ayurvedic Products Market 2021-2026 Competitive Analysis and Segmentation:

Competitive Landscape With Key Players:

The competitive landscape of the India ayurvedic products market has been studied in the report with the detailed profiles of the key players operating in the market.

Some of these key players include:

The Himalaya Drug Company

Dabur India Ltd.

Patanjali Ayurved Limited

Vicco Laboratories

Kerala Ayurveda Ltd.

Emami Ltd.

Amrutanjan Healthcare Limited

Hamdard Laboratories

Shree Baidyanath Ayurved Bhawan Pvt. Ltd.

Charak Pharma Pvt. Ltd.

Key Market Segmentation:

The report has segmented the India ayurvedic products market on the basis of products type, organized/unorganized and region.

Market Breakup by Products Type Healthcare Products Ayurvedic Nutraceuticals and Dietary Supplements Ayurvedic Medicines Personal Care Products Skin Care Oral Care Hair Care and Fragrances Market Breakup by Organized/Unorganized Organized Unorganized Market Breakup by Region North India East India West and Central India South India



Key highlights of the report:

Market Performance (2015-2020)

Market Outlook (2021-2026)

Market Trends

Market Drivers and Success Factors

Value Chain Analysis

Structure of the Market

Comprehensive mapping of the competitive landscape

The Impact of COVID-19 on the Market

