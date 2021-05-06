Ceiling Fan Market Report 2021: Size, Price Trends, Industry Growth, Demand, COVID-19 Impact Analysis, And Future Scope – IMARC Group

According to the IMARC Group, the global ceiling fan market reached a value of US$ 9.33 Billion in 2020.

Ceiling fans are electrically powered mechanical devices that are suspended from the ceiling of a room. They use hub-mounted rotating paddles to circulate air, and the slow movement of these paddles induces evaporative cooling, which aids in hot weather. Ceiling fans find vast applications across the globe as they are energy-efficient, cost-effective and require less power than air conditioners.

Global Ceiling Fan Market Trends:

Rapid urbanization and increasing construction activities are resulting in the increasing establishment of residential buildings, especially in emerging economies, which in turn is driving the ceiling fan market in these regions. Moreover, governments of several countries are focusing on providing electricity in rural areas, which is boosting the overall sales of ceiling fans across the globe. Besides this, manufacturers operating in the industry are introducing various advanced and unique features, such as voice control, connectivity with smartphones and interchangeable blades, which is anticipated to impel the market growth in the coming years.

Some of the major players operating in the industry include Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE: EMR), Hunter Fan, CG Power and Industrial Solutions Ltd (NSE: CGPOWER), Shell Electric MFG Co. Ltd. (HKG: 0081), and NuTone.

Note: As the novel coronavirus (COVID-19) crisis takes over the world, we are continuously tracking the changes in the markets, as well as the purchase behaviours of the consumers globally and our estimates about the latest market trends and forecasts are being done after considering the impact of this pandemic.

Global Ceiling Fan Market Segmentation

Performance of Key Regions

China India European Union United States Brazil Others

Market Breakup by End-use

Residential Commercial

Market Breakup by Type

Standard Fan Decorative Fan High Speed Fan Energy Saving Fan Others

Market Breakup by Fan Size

Small Medium Large

Market Breakup by Distribution Channel

Offline Online

