Global Software Defined Storage Market : Industry Analysis and Forecast (2020-2027) – By Component, Software, Service, Usage, Industry and Region.

global Software Defined Storage market 2019 has been considered as base year to estimate the market size and same is forecasted through 2021 to 2026 by giving special focus and different treatment to 2020. The report forecasts that Software Defined Storage market will touch USD XX Bn. by 2026.



The report has covered the market drivers, restraints and fluctuations in demand in different countries by region with special focus on demand and supply from China, India, Taiwan in Asia and USA, France, UK, Russia in western countries. Government regulations, different government’s special incentives and trade agreements in countries are going to have moderate impact on the demand and supply on Software Defined Storage market

Global Software Defined Storage Market: Segmentation Analysis

By software, SDC controller software segment dominated the market and is expected to grow at CAGR of XX% during forecast period. SDS controller software offers storage access services, networking, and connectivity. The important benefit of SDS controller software is that it makes no assumptions about the capacity or usefulness of the underlying hardware.

By services, consulting and training segment dominated the market in 2018 and support and maintenance segment is expected to dominate the market during forecast period. Increasing adoption of support and maintenance services in IT companies is driving the growth of market. This service includes ongoing support like bug fixing, adaptive enhancement, technical improvements, software enhancement, regular upgrades and real-time support.

By industry, banking, financial services, and insurance segment along with telecom and ITES segment dominated the market and is expected that these segments will maintain their dominance over the forecast period. Requirement of highly secure and highly available storage models are driving the growth of market. Software defined storage is used in BFSI sector to control huge data sets, to give accesses to file with encryption and to store data backup and recovery.

Request For View Sample Software Defined Storage Market Report Page : https://www.maximizemarketresearch.com/request-sample/54891/

Global Software Defined Storage Market: Regional Analysis

Region wise, North America held the largest market share in 2018 and is expected to maintain its dominance during forecast period. The US and Canada are major key contributors behind the growth of market across the region. Presence of large IT and telecom companies such as IBM and Dell which are working towards the SDS model are diving the growth of market in the region.

In 2018, IBM Storage announced new innovations around its software-defined storage (SDS), data protection, and storage systems portfolio. Aiming to help drive down costs, ease management, increase security, all the while helping users scale their storage to meet the needs of growing data volumes.

The objective of the report is to present a comprehensive analysis of the Global Software Defined Storage Market including all the stakeholders of the industry. The past and current status of the industry with forecasted market size and trends are presented in the report with the analysis of complicated data in simple language. The report covers all the aspects of the industry with a dedicated study of key players that includes market leaders, followers and new entrants. PORTER, SVOR, PESTEL analysis with the potential impact of micro-economic factors of the market have been presented in the report. External as well as internal factors that are supposed to affect the business positively or negatively have been analyzed, which will give a clear futuristic view of the industry to the decision-makers. The report also helps in understanding Global Software Defined Storage Market dynamics, structure by analyzing the market segments and projects the Global Software Defined Storage Market. Clear representation of competitive analysis of key players by Application, price, financial position, Product portfolio, growth strategies, and regional presence in the Global Software Defined Storage Market make the report investor’s guide.

The Scope of Global Software Defined Storage Market

Global Software Defined Storage Market, By Component

• Platform/solution

• Service

Global Software Defined Storage Market, By Software

• SDS server

• Data security and compliance software

• SDS controller software

• Data management

• Storage hypervisor

Global Software Defined Storage Market, By Service

• Consulting and training

• Support and maintenance

• Deployment and testing

• Training and consulting

• SDS service

Global Software Defined Storage Market, By Usage

• Surveillance

• Data backup and disaster recovery

• Storage provisioning and high availability

• Others (DevOps)

Global Software Defined Storage Market, By Industry

• Education

• Telecom and ITES

• Logistics and warehouse

• Healthcare

• Media and entertainment

• Banking, Financial Services, and Insurance (BFSI)

• Others

Global Software Defined Storage Market, By Region

• North America

• Europe

• Asia Pacific

• South America

• Middle East & Africa

Global Software Defined Storage Market, Key Players

• IBM

• VMware

• Fujitsu

• Scality

• Nutanix

• EMC

• Seagate

• Intel

• Dell

• Actifio

• Redapt

• Huawei Technologies Co., Ltd.

• Cisco Systems, Inc.

• Infinidat Limited

• Oracle Corporation

• NetApp, Inc.

• Hitachi Vantara Corporation

• Inspur Systems Inc.

• Hewlett-Packard Enterprise

• Datacore

Do Inquiry Before Purchasing Market Software Defined Storage Report Here : https://www.maximizemarketresearch.com/inquiry-before-buying/54891/

The Software Defined Storage faced several challenges in 2020 including Covid lock down and sudden decrease in demand however, the demand is expected to normalize in 2021 and is expected to pick up in 2022, which is covered in the report in the growth drivers chapter.

The report has profiled key players in the market by their size and presence by regions. Since, there are limitation to profile all the kay player, representation is given to companies by region, sales revenue, expenditure on technology, expansion plans, investments received, involved in M&A.

About Maximize Market Research:

Maximize Market Research has served esteemed clients including Yamaha, Boeing, Sensata, Etnyre, Canada, ALCOR M&A, Microsoft, Harman, and other 200 MNCs worldwide. The Company provides B2B and B2C market research on 5000 high growth emerging technologies & opportunities in Transportation, Chemical, Healthcare, Pharmaceuticals, Electronics & Communications, Internet of Things, Food and Beverages, Aerospace and Defense and other manufacturing sectors.We, at Maximize Market Research, are a strong unified team of industry specialists and analysts across sectors to ensure entire Industry ecosystem is taken in perspective, factoring all recent development, latest trends and futuristic – the technological impact of uniquely specific industries. In line with the agreed scope and objective of the study, our approach is uniquely custom detailed .

Browse Complete Software Defined Storage Report details with ToC Here: https://www.maximizemarketresearch.com/market-report/global-software-defined-storage-market/54891/

Contact Us:

Maximize Market Research Pvt ltd

Phone: +91 9607195908 / +1 7747752163

Email: [email protected]

Website: www.maximizemarketresearch.com