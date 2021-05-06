Global Accounts Receivable Automation Market : Industry Analysis and Forecast (2019-2026): By Component, Organization Size, Vertical and Region

global Accounts Receivable Automation market 2019 has been considered as base year to estimate the market size and same is forecasted through 2021 to 2026 by giving special focus and different treatment to 2020. The report forecasts that Accounts Receivable Automation market will touch USD XX Bn. by 2026.



The report has covered the market drivers, restraints and fluctuations in demand in different countries by region with special focus on demand and supply from China, India, Taiwan in Asia and USA, France, UK, Russia in western countries. Government regulations, different government’s special incentives and trade agreements in countries are going to have moderate impact on the demand and supply on Accounts Receivable Automation market The objective of the report is to present a comprehensive assessment of the market and contains thoughtful insights, facts, historical data, industry-validated market data and projections with a suitable set of assumptions and methodology. The report also helps in understanding Global Accounts Receivable Automation Market dynamics, structure by identifying and analyzing the market segments and project the global market size. Further, the report also focuses on the competitive analysis of key players by product, price, financial position, product portfolio, growth strategies, and regional presence. The report also provides PEST analysis, PORTER’s analysis, and SWOT analysis to address the question of shareholders to prioritizing the efforts and investment in the near future to the emerging segment in Global Accounts Receivable Automation Market.

Scope of the Global Accounts Receivable Automation Market

Global Accounts Receivable Automation Market, By

Component

• Solution

• Services

Global Accounts Receivable Automation Market, By

Organization Size

• Large enterprises

• Small and Medium-sized Enterprises (SMEs)

Global Accounts Receivable Automation Market, By Vertical

• Consumer goods and retail

• BFSI

• Manufacturing

• IT and Telecom

• Healthcare

• Energy and Utilities

• Others

Key players operating in Global Accounts Receivable Automation Market

• Sage

• SAP

• Oracle

• Workday

• Bottomline Technologies

• Comarch

• Esker

• Kofax

• Zoho

• HighRadius

• FinancialForce

• Emagia

• VersaPay

• Rimilia

• Invoiced

• YayPay

The Accounts Receivable Automation faced several challenges in 2020 including Covid lock down and sudden decrease in demand however, the demand is expected to normalize in 2021 and is expected to pick up in 2022, which is covered in the report in the growth drivers chapter.

The report has profiled key players in the market by their size and presence by regions. Since, there are limitation to profile all the kay player, representation is given to companies by region, sales revenue, expenditure on technology, expansion plans, investments received, involved in M&A.

