Global Affective Computing Market – Industry Analysis and Forecast (2019-2026) by Technology, Software, Hardware, Vertical, and Region

global Affective Computing market 2019 has been considered as base year to estimate the market size and same is forecasted through 2021 to 2026 by giving special focus and different treatment to 2020. The report forecasts that Affective Computing market will touch USD XX Bn. by 2026.

The report has covered the market drivers, restraints and fluctuations in demand in different countries by region with special focus on demand and supply from China, India, Taiwan in Asia and USA, France, UK, Russia in western countries. Government regulations, different government’s special incentives and trade agreements in countries are going to have moderate impact on the demand and supply on Affective Computing market

Global Affective Computing Market Dynamics:

Affective computing is a technology which helps in recognizing human decision making through analyzing heart rate, voice, facial expressions, and other body parameters. Due to an increasing use of connected devices and smartphones, consumer-centric businesses are finding new ways to stay ahead in competition by using computing technology. The application of survey and focus group does not provide accurate emotional state of an end-user related to a specific product. Further, their responses may be prejudiced depending upon the surrounding conditions.

The emotional state of a consumer can trigger his/her engagement with the brand and this affects the decision making to buy the product. Thus, knowing the real-time emotional state can help the businesses to sell their product and thereby increase revenue. Exuberant cost of making effective computing systems, slow digitization rate across emerging economies, and other operational challenges are some of the major factors that may affect the growth of the market. Major factors contributing to the growth of the market are the machine interaction technologies and increasing adoption of the human.

The Global Affective Computing Market dynamics are thoroughly studied and explained in the report, which helps reader to understand emerging market trends, drivers, restraints, opportunities, and challenges at global and regional level for the Global Affective Computing Market.

Global Affective Computing Market is studied by Various Segments:

The report from Maximize market research provides the detail study of the market by various segments. Global Affective computing market is segmented by technology, software, hardware, vertical, and region. Among software segment, facial feature extraction software is expected to reach at the highest CAGR during the forecast period, owing to increasing demand to expression recognition techniques which are used by healthcare & life sciences, media and entertainment and by end-users, growing demand for authenticating devices and smartphones.

In the case of vertical, the healthcare and life sciences sector is likely to hold the largest market share during the forecast period. The healthcare and life sciences sector holds large-scale application areas for affective computing technology, which include detection of psychological disorders, facial expression recognition for the children (autism & dyslexia) and, thereby holding the largest market share among other end-use verticals studied for the market analysis.

Global Affective Computing Market Region wise Market Analysis & Forecast:

The report covers a geographic breakdown and a detailed analysis of each of the segments across North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, and LAMEA, and each countries under it. While using regions, North America is estimated to hold the largest market share during the forecast period due to the presence of a large number of enterprises and infrastructure, along with technologically advanced scenarios. However, APAC is expected to reach at the highest CAGR during the forecast period. APAC offers the potential growth opportunities for the market to emerge over the coming years and surpass the North American affective computing market in terms of technology adoption, owing to rising investment in security infrastructure and growing demand for wearable devices.

Global Affective Computing Market: Competition Landscape

The Global Affective Computing Market has the presence of a large number of players. Major players in the Global Affective Computing Market are concentrating on developing new technologies to facilitate the industry with lowest time and low expenditure consuming technologies. In the recent years there are many discoveries in the field of technologies with regards to Global Affective Computing Market, which in turn will help the industry to grow resulting in boost to the competition too. Detailed analysis of competition, new entrants, strategic alliances, mergers and acquisition in the Global Affective Computing Market is covered in the report.

The report covers the market leaders and followers in the industry with the market dynamics by region. It will also help to understand the position of each player in the market by region, by segment with their expansion plans, R&D expenditure and organic & in-organic growth strategies. Long term association, strategic alliances, supply chain agreement and mergers & acquisition activities are covered in the report in detail from 2014 to 2019. Expected alliances and agreement in forecast period will give future course of action in the market to the readers. All major & important players are profiled, benchmarked in the report on different parameters that will help reader to gain insight about the market in minimum time.

Objective of the Report:

The objective of the report is to present a comprehensive analysis of Global Affective Computing Market including all the stakeholders of the industry. The past and current status of the industry with forecasted market size and trends are presented in the report with the analysis of complicated data in simple language. The report covers all aspects of the industry with a dedicated study of key players that includes market leaders, followers and new entrants by region. PORTER, SVOR, PESTEL analysis with the potential impact of micro-economic factors by region on the market are presented in the report.

External as well as internal factors that are supposed to affect the business positively or negatively have been analyzed, which will give a clear futuristic view of the industry to the decision-makers. The report also helps in understanding Global Affective Computing Market dynamics, structure by analyzing the market segments and project the Global Affective Computing Market size. Clear representation of competitive analysis of key players by type, price, financial position, product portfolio, growth strategies, and regional presence in the Global Affective Computing Market make the report investor’s guide.

Some of the key players are IBM Corporation, Microsoft Corporation, Saffron Technology, Softkinetic System S.A., Affectiva, Elliptic Labs etc.

Scope of the Global Affective Computing Market report:

Global Affective computing market, by Technology:

• Touch-based

• Touchless

Global Affective computing market, by Software:

• Speech Recognition

• Gesture Recognition

• Facial Expression Extraction

• Analytics Software

• Enterprise Software

Global Affective computing market, by Hardware:

• Sensor

• Camera

• Device Storage and Processor

• Others (Power Management Systems, Touchpoints/Displays, Radios/Antennas, Microphones, and Speakers)

Global Affective computing market by Vertical:

• Academia and Research

• Media and Entertainment

• Government and Defense

• Healthcare and Life sciences

• Information Technology (IT) and Telecom

• Retail and e-Commerce

• Automotive

• Banking, Financial Services, and Insurance (BFSI)

• Others (Travel, Security & Energy, and Power)

Affective computing market, by Region:

• North America

• Europe

• Asia-Pacific (APAC)

• Rest of World (RoW)

Key Players of Global Affective Computing Market:

• Google Inc.

• IBM Corporation

• Microsoft Corporation

• Saffron Technology

• Softkinetic System S.A.

• Affectiva

• Elliptic Labs

• eyeSight Technologies Ltd.

• Pyreos Ltd.

• Cognitec Systems GmbH

• Beyond Verbal Communication Ltd

• Numenta

• GestureTek

• Sightcorp

The Affective Computing faced several challenges in 2020 including Covid lock down and sudden decrease in demand however, the demand is expected to normalize in 2021 and is expected to pick up in 2022, which is covered in the report in the growth drivers chapter.

The report has profiled key players in the market by their size and presence by regions. Since, there are limitation to profile all the kay player, representation is given to companies by region, sales revenue, expenditure on technology, expansion plans, investments received, involved in M&A.

Browse Complete Affective Computing Report details with ToC Here:

