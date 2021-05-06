Global AI in Telecommunication Market – Industry Analysis and Forecast (2019-2026) by Component, Technology, Deployment Mode, Application and Geography.

global AI in Telecommunication market 2019 has been considered as base year to estimate the market size and same is forecasted through 2021 to 2026 by giving special focus and different treatment to 2020. The report forecasts that AI in Telecommunication market will touch USD XX Bn. by 2026.

The report has covered the market drivers, restraints and fluctuations in demand in different countries by region with special focus on demand and supply from China, India, Taiwan in Asia and USA, France, UK, Russia in western countries. Government regulations, different government’s special incentives and trade agreements in countries are going to have moderate impact on the demand and supply on AI in Telecommunication market This is a comprehensive global report focused on the current and future prospects of the AI in the telecommunication market. This report is a consolidation of primary and secondary research that provides market size, share, dynamics, and forecast for various segments and sub-segments considering the macro and micro environmental factors. An in-depth analysis of past trends, future trends, demographics, technological advancements, and regulatory requirements for the AI in telecommunication market has been done in order to calculate the growth rates for each segment and sub-segments.

AI in the telecommunication market is segmented into a component, technology, deployment mode, application, and geography. Based on the deployment mode, AI in telecommunication market is classified into on-premise and cloud. Cloud deployment model is estimated to hold the largest share of a market in forecast period due to as organizations are focusing on planning cost-effective services.

In terms of technology, AI in the telecommunication market is divided by natural language processing and machine learning & deep learning. Natural language processing technology is estimated to lead the market in forecast period due to it helps in offering 24/7 services to customers.

Rapid growth in adoption of AI in telecommunications from answering the calls and redirecting them as per the requirement of the customer to predicting the maintenance of the various devices related to telecommunications such as tower maintenance, antenna maintenance and so on, is aiding the market for swift growth are few of the major reasons for the growth of this market in the forecast period.

In terms of geography, AI in the telecommunications market is classified into North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, and Latin America. Asia Pacific region is estimated to hold the largest share of a market in forecast period due to a rising investment of enterprise into AI in telecommunications technologies and government is also investing into AI in telecommunications for better telecommunication services.

Key player’s studies, analyzed, profiled and benchmarked in AI in telecommunications market are Nuance Communications, AT&T, Google, Inc., Infosys, Microsoft Corporation, IBM, H2O.ai, Intel Corporation, Google, Inc., Cisco Systems, and Sentient Technologies

Scope of Global AI in Telecommunication Market:

Global AI in Telecommunication Market, By Component:

• Solutions

• Services

Global AI in Telecommunication Market, By Technology:

• Natural Language Processing

• Machine Learning & Deep Learning

Global AI in Telecommunication Market, By Deployment Mode:

• On-Premises

• Cloud

Global AI in Telecommunication Market, By Application:

• Network Security

• Network Optimization

• Customer analytics

• Virtual Assistance

• Self-Diagnostics

• Others

Global AI in Telecommunication Market, By Geographies:

• North America

• Europe

• Asia Pacific

• Middle East & Africa

• Latin America

Key players Operated in Global AI in Telecommunication Market:

• Nuance Communications

• AT&T

• Google, Inc.

• Infosys

• Microsoft Corporation

• IBM

• H2O.ai

• Intel Corporation

• Google, Inc.

• Cisco Systems

• Sentient Technologies

The AI in Telecommunication faced several challenges in 2020 including Covid lock down and sudden decrease in demand however, the demand is expected to normalize in 2021 and is expected to pick up in 2022, which is covered in the report in the growth drivers chapter.

The report has profiled key players in the market by their size and presence by regions. Since, there are limitation to profile all the kay player, representation is given to companies by region, sales revenue, expenditure on technology, expansion plans, investments received, involved in M&A.

