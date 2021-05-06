Global AI Infrastructure Market : Industry Analysis and Forecast (2019-2027), by Offering, by Technology, by Function, by Deployment Type, by End User, and by Region.

global AI in Telecommunication market 2019 has been considered as base year to estimate the market size and same is forecasted through 2021 to 2026 by giving special focus and different treatment to 2020. The report forecasts that AI in Telecommunication market will touch USD XX Bn. by 2026.

The report has covered the market drivers, restraints and fluctuations in demand in different countries by region with special focus on demand and supply from China, India, Taiwan in Asia and USA, France, UK, Russia in western countries. Government regulations, different government’s special incentives and trade agreements in countries are going to have moderate impact on the demand and supply on AI in Telecommunication market Global AI Infrastructure Market Drivers and Restrains:

Major factors driving the AI Infrastructure Market include increasing adoption of cloud machine learning platform, Surging Demand for FPGA-Based Accelerators, Increasing Focus on Developing Human-Aware AI Systems, escalating demand for AI hardware in high-performance computing data centres, rising focus on parallel computing in AI data centres, growing number of cross-industry partnerships and collaborations, and expanding AI applications in industries such as healthcare, automotive, finance.

However factors such as Dearth of AI Hardware Experts, Concerns Regarding Data Privacy in AI Platforms and No Assurance on Returns on Investment are retraining the market growth.

Global AI Infrastructure Market Segment Analysis:

Based on technology Global AI Infrastructure Market is segmented into Deep Learning and Machine Learning. Deep learning technology is expected to exhibit highest market share at a xx% CAGR during forecast period attributed to deep learning technology helps to manage data consistently. The deep learning platform learns from different sources and creates a consolidated data environment. Moreover, this platform reduces the workload of end-user industries such as semiconductor and electronics, energy & power, pharmaceuticals, automotive, heavy metals and machine manufacturing, and food & beverages.

Global AI Infrastructure Market Regional Analysis:

Geographically, Global AI Infrastructure Market is segmented into North America, APAC, Europe, and MEA& Africa. North America accounts is expected to share highest market share of the global AI infrastructure market during forecast period owing to high adoption rate of AI-based servers, and presence of prominent their strong focus on investing in R&D activities for the development of new technologies and presence of prominent AI technology providers in the country, such as IBM, Google, Microsoft, NVIDIA, Intel, Facebook, and Amazon.com, is boosting the growth of the AI infrastructure market in this region.

Moreover Global AI Infrastructure Market in APAC is expected to grow at second highest CAGR during forecast period. Various government reforms such as the establishment of free trade in Shanghai, are attracting international investors as well as domestic investors. The growing demand for high-density, redundant facilities is triggering a shift in the design and development of the country’s data centers.

The objective of the report is to present comprehensive assessment projections with a suitable set of assumptions and methodology. The report helps in understanding Global AI Infrastructure Market dynamics, structure by identifying and analyzing the market segments and projecting the global market size. Further, the report also focuses on the competitive analysis of key players by product, price, financial position, growth strategies, and regional presence. To understand the market dynamics and by region, the report has covered the PEST analysis by region and key economies across the globe, which are supposed to have an impact on market in forecast period.

PORTER’s analysis, and SVOR analysis of the market as well as detailed SWOT analysis of key players has been done to analyze their strategies. The report will to address all questions of shareholders to prioritize the efforts and investment in the near future to the emerging segment in the Global AI Infrastructure Market.

Scope of Report:

Global AI Infrastructure Market Segmentation by Offering

• Hardware

• Software

Global AI Infrastructure Market Segmentation by Technology

• Machine Learning

• Deep Learning

Global AI Infrastructure Market Segmentation by Function

• Training

• Inference

Global AI Infrastructure Market Segmentation by Deployment Type

• On-Premises

• Cloud

• Hybrid

Global AI Infrastructure Market Segmentation by Region

• North America

• Europe

• Asia Pacific

• Middle East and Africa

• South America

Global AI Infrastructure Market Major Players:

• Intel Corporation (US)

• NVIDIA Corporation (US)

• IBM (US)

• Samsung Electronics (South Korea)

• Google (US)

• Microsoft (US

• Micron Technology (US)

• Amazon Web Services (US)

• CISCO (US)

• Oracle (US)

• ARM (UK)

• Xilinx (US),

• Advanced Micro Devices (AMD)

• Dell (US)

• HPE (US)

• Habana Labs (Israel)

• Synopsys Inc. (US).

• Facebook

• Xilinx

• CiscoNutanix

• Pure Storage

• Hewlett-Packard

The AI in Telecommunication faced several challenges in 2020 including Covid lock down and sudden decrease in demand however, the demand is expected to normalize in 2021 and is expected to pick up in 2022, which is covered in the report in the growth drivers chapter.

The report has profiled key players in the market by their size and presence by regions. Since, there are limitation to profile all the kay player, representation is given to companies by region, sales revenue, expenditure on technology, expansion plans, investments received, involved in M&A.

