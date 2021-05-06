Electronic Chemicals and Materials Market Outlook to 2027: COVID-19 Outbreak, Business Trends, Demand by BASF SE, Bayer AG, KMG Chemicals

Market Introduction

Electronic chemicals and materials are essential at various stages to developing and manufacturing wide ranges of electronic components and products. Surge in electronics manufacturing on account of technological innovations raises demands for electronic chemicals and materials. These are used in wafer fabrication and packaging of electronic materials.

Scope of the Report

The “Global Electronic Chemicals and Materials Market Analysis to 2027” is a specialized and in-depth study of the consumer goods industry with a special focus on the global market trend analysis. The report aims to provide an overview of the Electronic Chemicals and Materials market with detailed market segmentation by fiber type, end user, and geography. The global Electronic Chemicals and Materials market is expected to witness high growth during the forecast period. The report provides key statistics on the market status of the leading Electronic Chemicals and Materials market players and offers key trends and opportunities in the market.

The Electronic Chemicals and Materials Market sample report includes an exclusive analysis of COVID-19 pandemic on the market space under scrutiny.



The global electronic chemicals and materials market is segmented on the basis of type and application.

Based on type, the market is segmented as chemicals and materials. The chemicals market is further sub segmented as general acids and bases, wet chemicals such as acetone, methyl ethyl ketone, methanol and others, plating chemicals, and chemical mechanical planarization (CMP) slurries. The material market is sub segmented as silicon wafers, printed circuit board (PCB) laminates, photoresists, low-k dielectrics, dopants, auxiliary materials, and others.

Based on the application the market is segmented as semiconductor & IC, printed circuit board (PCBs), memory disks, general metal finishing (metal polishers, post treatment slurries), and others.

The Prominent/Emerging Players in the Electronic Chemicals and Materials Market Research include:

Air Products and Chemicals, Inc.

Albemarle Corporation

Ashland

BASF SE

Bayer AG

Honeywell International Inc.

Huntsman International LLC

KMG Chemicals

Merck KGaA

The Dow Chemical Company





Regional Outlook:

The report provides a detailed overview of the industry including both qualitative and quantitative information. It provides an overview and forecast of the global Electronic Chemicals and Materials market based on various segments. It also provides market size and forecast estimates from the year 2018 to 2027 with respect to five major regions, namely; North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific (APAC), Middle East and Africa (MEA) and South America. The Electronic Chemicals and Materials market by each region is later sub-segmented by respective countries and segments. The report covers the analysis and forecast of 18 countries globally along with the current trend and opportunities prevailing in the region.

