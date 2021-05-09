COVID-19 Rapid Testing Kits Market Size, Trends Analysis, Region, Demands and Forecasts Report 2021-2027 | BioMednomics, Getein Biotech, Sensing Self Ltd

“

The report titled Global COVID-19 Rapid Testing Kits Market is one of the most comprehensive and important additions to QY Research’s archive of market research studies. It offers detailed research and analysis of key aspects of the global COVID-19 Rapid Testing Kits market. The market analysts authoring this report have provided in-depth information on leading growth drivers, restraints, challenges, trends, and opportunities to offer a complete analysis of the global COVID-19 Rapid Testing Kits market. Market participants can use the analysis on market dynamics to plan effective growth strategies and prepare for future challenges beforehand. Each trend of the global COVID-19 Rapid Testing Kits market is carefully analyzed and researched about by the market analysts.The market analysts and researchers have done extensive analysis of the global COVID-19 Rapid Testing Kits market with the help of research methodologies such as PESTLE and Porter’s Five Forces analysis. They have provided accurate and reliable market data and useful recommendations with an aim to help the players gain an insight into the overall present and future market scenario. The COVID-19 Rapid Testing Kits report comprises in-depth study of the potential segments including product type, application, and end user and their contribution to the overall market size.

In addition, market revenues based on region and country are provided in the COVID-19 Rapid Testing Kits report. The authors of the report have also shed light on the common business tactics adopted by players. The leading players of the global COVID-19 Rapid Testing Kits market and their complete profiles are included in the report. Besides that, investment opportunities, recommendations, and trends that are trending at present in the global COVID-19 Rapid Testing Kits market are mapped by the report. With the help of this report, the key players of the global COVID-19 Rapid Testing Kits market will be able to make sound decisions and plan their strategies accordingly to stay ahead of the curve.

Competitive landscape is a critical aspect every key player needs to be familiar with. The report throws light on the competitive scenario of the global COVID-19 Rapid Testing Kits market to know the competition at both the domestic and global levels. Market experts have also offered the outline of every leading player of the global COVID-19 Rapid Testing Kits market, considering the key aspects such as areas of operation, production, and product portfolio. Additionally, companies in the report are studied based on the key factors such as company size, market share, market growth, revenue, production volume, and profits.

Key Players Mentioned: BioMednomics, Getein Biotech, Sensing Self Ltd, Hangzhou Biotest Biotech, AmonMed Biotechnology, Beijing Tigsun Diagnostics, Biomaxima, CTK Biotech, Hunan Lituo Biotechnology, Vivacheck Lab, Wondfo, MyLab, Altona Diagnostics

Market Segmentation by Product: Nose and Throat Swab

Blood

Sputum

Nasal Aspirate



Market Segmentation by Application: Hospitals and Clinics

Public Health Labs

Private or Commercial Labs

Other



The COVID-19 Rapid Testing Kits Market report has been segregated based on distinct categories, such as product type, application, end user, and region. Each and every segment is evaluated on the basis of CAGR, share, and growth potential. In the regional analysis, the report highlights the prospective region, which is estimated to generate opportunities in the global COVID-19 Rapid Testing Kits market in the forthcoming years. This segmental analysis will surely turn out to be a useful tool for the readers, stakeholders, and market participants to get a complete picture of the global COVID-19 Rapid Testing Kits market and its potential to grow in the years to come.

Key questions answered in the report:

What is the growth potential of the COVID-19 Rapid Testing Kits market?

Which product segment will grab a lion’s share?

Which regional market will emerge as a frontrunner in coming years?

Which application segment will grow at a robust rate?

What are the growth opportunities that may emerge in COVID-19 Rapid Testing Kits industry in the years to come?

What are the key challenges that the global COVID-19 Rapid Testing Kits market may face in future?

Which are the leading companies in the global COVID-19 Rapid Testing Kits market?

Which are the key trends positively impacting the market growth?

Which are the growth strategies considered by the players to sustain hold in the global COVID-19 Rapid Testing Kits market?

Table of Contents:

1 Report Overview

1.1 Research Scope

1.2 Market Segment by Type

1.2.1 Global COVID-19 Rapid Testing Kits Market Size Growth Rate by Type

1.2.2 Nose and Throat Swab

1.2.3 Blood

1.2.4 Sputum

1.2.5 Nasal Aspirate

1.3 Market Segment by Application

1.3.1 Global COVID-19 Rapid Testing Kits Market Share by Application (2016 VS 2021 VS 2027)

1.3.2 Hospitals and Clinics

1.3.3 Public Health Labs

1.3.4 Private or Commercial Labs

1.3.5 Other

1.4 Study Objectives

1.5 Years Considered

2 Market Perspective

2.1 Global COVID-19 Rapid Testing Kits Market Size (2016-2027)

2.1.1 Global COVID-19 Rapid Testing Kits Revenue (2016-2027)

2.1.2 Global COVID-19 Rapid Testing Kits Sales (2016-2027)

2.2 Global COVID-19 Rapid Testing Kits Market Size across Key Geographies Worldwide: 2016 VS 2021 VS 2027

2.2.1 Global COVID-19 Rapid Testing Kits Sales by Regions (2016-2021)

2.2.2 Global COVID-19 Rapid Testing Kits Revenue by Regions (2016-2021)

2.3 Global COVID-19 Rapid Testing Kits Market Size Forecast by Region

2.3.1 Global COVID-19 Rapid Testing Kits Sales Forecast by Region (2022-2027)

2.3.2 Global COVID-19 Rapid Testing Kits Revenue Forecast by Region (2022-2027)

2.4 Global Top COVID-19 Rapid Testing Kits Regions (Countries) Ranking by Market Size

2.5 COVID-19 Rapid Testing Kits Industry Trends

2.5.1 COVID-19 Rapid Testing Kits Market Trends

2.5.2 COVID-19 Rapid Testing Kits Market Drivers

2.5.3 COVID-19 Rapid Testing Kits Market Challenges

2.5.4 COVID-19 Rapid Testing Kits Market Restraints

3 Competitive Landscape by Manufacturers

3.1 Global Top COVID-19 Rapid Testing Kits Manufacturers by Sales (2016-2021)

3.1.1 Global COVID-19 Rapid Testing Kits Sales by Manufacturers (2016-2021)

3.1.2 Global COVID-19 Rapid Testing Kits Sales Market Share by Manufacturers (2016-2021)

3.1.3 Global 5 and 10 Largest Manufacturers by COVID-19 Rapid Testing Kits Sales in 2020

3.2 Global Top Manufacturers COVID-19 Rapid Testing Kits by Revenue

3.2.1 Global COVID-19 Rapid Testing Kits Revenue by Manufacturers (2016-2021)

3.2.2 Top COVID-19 Rapid Testing Kits Manufacturers Covered: Ranking by Revenue

3.2.3 Global COVID-19 Rapid Testing Kits Revenue Share by Manufacturers (2016-2021)

3.2.4 Global COVID-19 Rapid Testing Kits Market Concentration Ratio (CR5 and HHI)

3.3 Global Top Manufacturers by Company Type (Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3) & (based on the Revenue in COVID-19 Rapid Testing Kits as of 2020)

3.4 Global COVID-19 Rapid Testing Kits Average Selling Price (ASP) by Manufacturers

3.5 Key Manufacturers COVID-19 Rapid Testing Kits Plants/Factories Distribution and Area Served

3.6 Date of Key Manufacturers Enter into COVID-19 Rapid Testing Kits Market

3.7 Key Manufacturers COVID-19 Rapid Testing Kits Product Offered

3.8 Mergers & Acquisitions, Expansion Plans

4 Global COVID-19 Rapid Testing Kits Market Size by Type

4.1 Global COVID-19 Rapid Testing Kits Historic Market Review by Type (2016-2021)

4.1.1 Global COVID-19 Rapid Testing Kits Sales Market Share by Type (2016-2021)

4.1.2 Global COVID-19 Rapid Testing Kits Revenue Market Share by Type (2016-2021)

4.1.3 COVID-19 Rapid Testing Kits Price by Type (2016-2021)

4.2 Global COVID-19 Rapid Testing Kits Market Estimates and Forecasts by Type (2022-2027)

4.2.1 Global COVID-19 Rapid Testing Kits Sales Forecast by Type (2022-2027)

4.2.2 Global COVID-19 Rapid Testing Kits Revenue Forecast by Type (2022-2027)

4.2.3 COVID-19 Rapid Testing Kits Price Forecast by Type (2022-2027)

5 Global COVID-19 Rapid Testing Kits Market Size by Application

5.1 Global COVID-19 Rapid Testing Kits Historic Market Review by Application (2016-2021)

5.1.1 Global COVID-19 Rapid Testing Kits Sales Market Share by Application (2016-2021)

5.1.2 Global COVID-19 Rapid Testing Kits Revenue Market Share by Application (2016-2021)

5.1.3 COVID-19 Rapid Testing Kits Price by Application (2016-2021)

5.2 Global COVID-19 Rapid Testing Kits Market Estimates and Forecasts by Application (2022-2027)

5.2.1 Global COVID-19 Rapid Testing Kits Sales Forecast by Application (2022-2027)

5.2.2 Global COVID-19 Rapid Testing Kits Revenue Forecast by Application (2022-2027)

5.2.3 COVID-19 Rapid Testing Kits Price Forecast by Application (2022-2027)

6 North America

6.1 North America COVID-19 Rapid Testing Kits Sales Breakdown by Company

6.1.1 North America COVID-19 Rapid Testing Kits Sales by Company (2016-2027)

6.1.2 North America COVID-19 Rapid Testing Kits Revenue by Company (2016-2027)

6.2 North America COVID-19 Rapid Testing Kits Market Size by Type (2016-2027)

6.2.1 North America COVID-19 Rapid Testing Kits Sales by Type (2016-2027)

6.2.2 North America COVID-19 Rapid Testing Kits Revenue by Type (2016-2027)

6.3 North America COVID-19 Rapid Testing Kits Market Size by Application (2016-2027)

6.3.1 North America COVID-19 Rapid Testing Kits Sales by Application (2016-2027)

6.3.2 North America COVID-19 Rapid Testing Kits Revenue by Application (2016-2027)

6.4 North America COVID-19 Rapid Testing Kits Market Size by Country

6.4.1 North America COVID-19 Rapid Testing Kits Sales by Country (2016-2027)

6.4.2 North America COVID-19 Rapid Testing Kits Revenue by Country (2016-2027)

6.4.3 U.S.

6.4.4 Canada

7 Europe

7.1 Europe COVID-19 Rapid Testing Kits Sales Breakdown by Company

7.1.1 Europe COVID-19 Rapid Testing Kits Sales by Company (2016-2027)

7.1.2 Europe COVID-19 Rapid Testing Kits Revenue by Company (2016-2027)

7.2 Europe COVID-19 Rapid Testing Kits Market Size by Type (2016-2027)

7.2.1 Europe COVID-19 Rapid Testing Kits Sales by Type (2016-2027)

7.2.2 Europe COVID-19 Rapid Testing Kits Revenue by Type (2016-2027)

7.3 Europe COVID-19 Rapid Testing Kits Market Size by Application (2016-2027)

7.3.1 Europe COVID-19 Rapid Testing Kits Sales by Application (2016-2027)

7.3.2 Europe COVID-19 Rapid Testing Kits Revenue by Application (2016-2027)

7.4 Europe COVID-19 Rapid Testing Kits Market Size by Country

7.4.1 Europe COVID-19 Rapid Testing Kits Sales by Country (2016-2027)

7.4.2 Europe COVID-19 Rapid Testing Kits Revenue by Country (2016-2027)

7.4.3 Germany

7.4.4 France

7.4.5 U.K.

7.4.6 Italy

7.4.7 Russia

8 Asia Pacific

8.1 Asia Pacific COVID-19 Rapid Testing Kits Sales Breakdown by Company

8.1.1 Asia Pacific COVID-19 Rapid Testing Kits Sales by Company (2016-2027)

8.1.2 Asia Pacific COVID-19 Rapid Testing Kits Revenue by Company (2016-2027)

8.2 Asia Pacific COVID-19 Rapid Testing Kits Market Size by Type (2016-2027)

8.2.1 Asia Pacific COVID-19 Rapid Testing Kits Sales by Type (2016-2027)

8.2.2 Asia Pacific COVID-19 Rapid Testing Kits Revenue by Type (2016-2027)

8.3 Asia Pacific COVID-19 Rapid Testing Kits Market Size by Application (2016-2027)

8.3.1 Asia Pacific COVID-19 Rapid Testing Kits Sales by Application (2016-2027)

8.3.2 Asia Pacific COVID-19 Rapid Testing Kits Revenue by Application (2016-2027)

8.4 Asia Pacific COVID-19 Rapid Testing Kits Market Size by Regions

8.4.1 Asia Pacific COVID-19 Rapid Testing Kits Sales by Regions

8.4.2 Asia Pacific COVID-19 Rapid Testing Kits Revenue by Regions

8.4.3 China

8.4.4 Japan

8.4.5 South Korea

8.4.6 India

8.4.7 Australia

8.4.8 Taiwan

8.4.9 Indonesia

8.4.10 Thailand

8.4.11 Malaysia

8.4.12 Philippines

8.4.13 Vietnam

9 Latin America

9.1 Latin America COVID-19 Rapid Testing Kits Sales Breakdown by Company

9.1.1 Latin America COVID-19 Rapid Testing Kits Sales by Company (2016-2027)

9.1.2 Latin America COVID-19 Rapid Testing Kits Revenue by Company (2016-2027)

9.2 Latin America COVID-19 Rapid Testing Kits Market Size by Type (2016-2027)

9.2.1 Latin America COVID-19 Rapid Testing Kits Sales by Type (2016-2027)

9.2.2 Latin America COVID-19 Rapid Testing Kits Revenue by Type (2016-2027)

9.3 Latin America COVID-19 Rapid Testing Kits Market Size by Application (2016-2027)

9.3.1 Latin America COVID-19 Rapid Testing Kits Sales by Application (2016-2027)

9.3.2 Latin America COVID-19 Rapid Testing Kits Revenue by Application (2016-2027)

9.4 Latin America COVID-19 Rapid Testing Kits Market Size by Country

9.4.1 Latin America COVID-19 Rapid Testing Kits Sales by Country (2016-2027)

9.4.2 Latin America COVID-19 Rapid Testing Kits Revenue by Country (2016-2027)

9.4.3 Mexico

9.4.4 Brazil

9.4.5 Argentina

10 Middle East and Africa

10.1 Middle East and Africa COVID-19 Rapid Testing Kits Sales Breakdown by Company

10.1.1 Middle East and Africa COVID-19 Rapid Testing Kits Sales by Company (2016-2027)

10.1.2 Middle East and Africa COVID-19 Rapid Testing Kits Revenue by Company (2016-2027)

10.2 Middle East and Africa COVID-19 Rapid Testing Kits Market Size by Type (2016-2027)

10.2.1 Middle East and Africa COVID-19 Rapid Testing Kits Sales by Type (2016-2027)

10.2.2 Middle East and Africa COVID-19 Rapid Testing Kits Revenue by Type (2016-2027)

10.3 Middle East and Africa COVID-19 Rapid Testing Kits Market Size by Application (2016-2027)

10.3.1 Middle East and Africa COVID-19 Rapid Testing Kits Sales by Application (2016-2027)

10.3.2 Middle East and Africa COVID-19 Rapid Testing Kits Revenue by Application (2016-2027)

10.4 Middle East and Africa COVID-19 Rapid Testing Kits Market Size by Country

10.4.1 Middle East and Africa COVID-19 Rapid Testing Kits Sales by Country (2016-2027)

10.4.2 Middle East and Africa COVID-19 Rapid Testing Kits Revenue by Country (2016-2027)

10.4.3 Turkey

10.4.4 Saudi Arabia

10.4.5 UAE

11 Company Profiles

11.1 BioMednomics

11.1.1 BioMednomics Corporation Information

11.1.2 BioMednomics Overview

11.1.3 BioMednomics COVID-19 Rapid Testing Kits Sales, Revenue, Average Selling Price (ASP) and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

11.1.4 BioMednomics COVID-19 Rapid Testing Kits Products and Services

11.1.5 BioMednomics COVID-19 Rapid Testing Kits SWOT Analysis

11.1.6 BioMednomics Recent Developments

11.2 Getein Biotech

11.2.1 Getein Biotech Corporation Information

11.2.2 Getein Biotech Overview

11.2.3 Getein Biotech COVID-19 Rapid Testing Kits Sales, Revenue, Average Selling Price (ASP) and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

11.2.4 Getein Biotech COVID-19 Rapid Testing Kits Products and Services

11.2.5 Getein Biotech COVID-19 Rapid Testing Kits SWOT Analysis

11.2.6 Getein Biotech Recent Developments

11.3 Sensing Self Ltd

11.3.1 Sensing Self Ltd Corporation Information

11.3.2 Sensing Self Ltd Overview

11.3.3 Sensing Self Ltd COVID-19 Rapid Testing Kits Sales, Revenue, Average Selling Price (ASP) and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

11.3.4 Sensing Self Ltd COVID-19 Rapid Testing Kits Products and Services

11.3.5 Sensing Self Ltd COVID-19 Rapid Testing Kits SWOT Analysis

11.3.6 Sensing Self Ltd Recent Developments

11.4 Hangzhou Biotest Biotech

11.4.1 Hangzhou Biotest Biotech Corporation Information

11.4.2 Hangzhou Biotest Biotech Overview

11.4.3 Hangzhou Biotest Biotech COVID-19 Rapid Testing Kits Sales, Revenue, Average Selling Price (ASP) and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

11.4.4 Hangzhou Biotest Biotech COVID-19 Rapid Testing Kits Products and Services

11.4.5 Hangzhou Biotest Biotech COVID-19 Rapid Testing Kits SWOT Analysis

11.4.6 Hangzhou Biotest Biotech Recent Developments

11.5 AmonMed Biotechnology

11.5.1 AmonMed Biotechnology Corporation Information

11.5.2 AmonMed Biotechnology Overview

11.5.3 AmonMed Biotechnology COVID-19 Rapid Testing Kits Sales, Revenue, Average Selling Price (ASP) and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

11.5.4 AmonMed Biotechnology COVID-19 Rapid Testing Kits Products and Services

11.5.5 AmonMed Biotechnology COVID-19 Rapid Testing Kits SWOT Analysis

11.5.6 AmonMed Biotechnology Recent Developments

11.6 Beijing Tigsun Diagnostics

11.6.1 Beijing Tigsun Diagnostics Corporation Information

11.6.2 Beijing Tigsun Diagnostics Overview

11.6.3 Beijing Tigsun Diagnostics COVID-19 Rapid Testing Kits Sales, Revenue, Average Selling Price (ASP) and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

11.6.4 Beijing Tigsun Diagnostics COVID-19 Rapid Testing Kits Products and Services

11.6.5 Beijing Tigsun Diagnostics COVID-19 Rapid Testing Kits SWOT Analysis

11.6.6 Beijing Tigsun Diagnostics Recent Developments

11.7 Biomaxima

11.7.1 Biomaxima Corporation Information

11.7.2 Biomaxima Overview

11.7.3 Biomaxima COVID-19 Rapid Testing Kits Sales, Revenue, Average Selling Price (ASP) and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

11.7.4 Biomaxima COVID-19 Rapid Testing Kits Products and Services

11.7.5 Biomaxima COVID-19 Rapid Testing Kits SWOT Analysis

11.7.6 Biomaxima Recent Developments

11.8 CTK Biotech

11.8.1 CTK Biotech Corporation Information

11.8.2 CTK Biotech Overview

11.8.3 CTK Biotech COVID-19 Rapid Testing Kits Sales, Revenue, Average Selling Price (ASP) and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

11.8.4 CTK Biotech COVID-19 Rapid Testing Kits Products and Services

11.8.5 CTK Biotech COVID-19 Rapid Testing Kits SWOT Analysis

11.8.6 CTK Biotech Recent Developments

11.9 Hunan Lituo Biotechnology

11.9.1 Hunan Lituo Biotechnology Corporation Information

11.9.2 Hunan Lituo Biotechnology Overview

11.9.3 Hunan Lituo Biotechnology COVID-19 Rapid Testing Kits Sales, Revenue, Average Selling Price (ASP) and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

11.9.4 Hunan Lituo Biotechnology COVID-19 Rapid Testing Kits Products and Services

11.9.5 Hunan Lituo Biotechnology COVID-19 Rapid Testing Kits SWOT Analysis

11.9.6 Hunan Lituo Biotechnology Recent Developments

11.10 Vivacheck Lab

11.10.1 Vivacheck Lab Corporation Information

11.10.2 Vivacheck Lab Overview

11.10.3 Vivacheck Lab COVID-19 Rapid Testing Kits Sales, Revenue, Average Selling Price (ASP) and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

11.10.4 Vivacheck Lab COVID-19 Rapid Testing Kits Products and Services

11.10.5 Vivacheck Lab COVID-19 Rapid Testing Kits SWOT Analysis

11.10.6 Vivacheck Lab Recent Developments

11.11 Wondfo

11.11.1 Wondfo Corporation Information

11.11.2 Wondfo Overview

11.11.3 Wondfo COVID-19 Rapid Testing Kits Sales, Revenue, Average Selling Price (ASP) and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

11.11.4 Wondfo COVID-19 Rapid Testing Kits Products and Services

11.11.5 Wondfo Recent Developments

11.12 MyLab

11.12.1 MyLab Corporation Information

11.12.2 MyLab Overview

11.12.3 MyLab COVID-19 Rapid Testing Kits Sales, Revenue, Average Selling Price (ASP) and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

11.12.4 MyLab COVID-19 Rapid Testing Kits Products and Services

11.12.5 MyLab Recent Developments

11.13 Altona Diagnostics

11.13.1 Altona Diagnostics Corporation Information

11.13.2 Altona Diagnostics Overview

11.13.3 Altona Diagnostics COVID-19 Rapid Testing Kits Sales, Revenue, Average Selling Price (ASP) and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

11.13.4 Altona Diagnostics COVID-19 Rapid Testing Kits Products and Services

11.13.5 Altona Diagnostics Recent Developments

12 Value Chain and Sales Channels Analysis

12.1 COVID-19 Rapid Testing Kits Value Chain Analysis

12.2 COVID-19 Rapid Testing Kits Key Raw Materials

12.2.1 Key Raw Materials

12.2.2 Raw Materials Key Suppliers

12.3 COVID-19 Rapid Testing Kits Production Mode & Process

12.4 COVID-19 Rapid Testing Kits Sales and Marketing

12.4.1 COVID-19 Rapid Testing Kits Sales Channels

12.4.2 COVID-19 Rapid Testing Kits Distributors

12.5 COVID-19 Rapid Testing Kits Customers

13 Research Findings and Conclusion

14 Appendix

14.1 Research Methodology

14.1.1 Methodology/Research Approach

14.1.2 Data Source

14.2 Author Details

14.3 Disclaimer

