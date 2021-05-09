Plant-based Packaging Market Outlook, Development Factors, Latest Opportunities and Forecast 2027 | Vegware, Evergreen Packaging, Amcor

“

The report titled Global Plant-based Packaging Market is one of the most comprehensive and important additions to QY Research’s archive of market research studies. It offers detailed research and analysis of key aspects of the global Plant-based Packaging market. The market analysts authoring this report have provided in-depth information on leading growth drivers, restraints, challenges, trends, and opportunities to offer a complete analysis of the global Plant-based Packaging market. Market participants can use the analysis on market dynamics to plan effective growth strategies and prepare for future challenges beforehand. Each trend of the global Plant-based Packaging market is carefully analyzed and researched about by the market analysts.The market analysts and researchers have done extensive analysis of the global Plant-based Packaging market with the help of research methodologies such as PESTLE and Porter’s Five Forces analysis. They have provided accurate and reliable market data and useful recommendations with an aim to help the players gain an insight into the overall present and future market scenario. The Plant-based Packaging report comprises in-depth study of the potential segments including product type, application, and end user and their contribution to the overall market size.

In addition, market revenues based on region and country are provided in the Plant-based Packaging report. The authors of the report have also shed light on the common business tactics adopted by players. The leading players of the global Plant-based Packaging market and their complete profiles are included in the report. Besides that, investment opportunities, recommendations, and trends that are trending at present in the global Plant-based Packaging market are mapped by the report. With the help of this report, the key players of the global Plant-based Packaging market will be able to make sound decisions and plan their strategies accordingly to stay ahead of the curve.

Competitive landscape is a critical aspect every key player needs to be familiar with. The report throws light on the competitive scenario of the global Plant-based Packaging market to know the competition at both the domestic and global levels. Market experts have also offered the outline of every leading player of the global Plant-based Packaging market, considering the key aspects such as areas of operation, production, and product portfolio. Additionally, companies in the report are studied based on the key factors such as company size, market share, market growth, revenue, production volume, and profits.

Key Players Mentioned: Vegware, Evergreen Packaging, Amcor, Sealed Air, Emsur, Berry Global, BioLogiQ, The Coca-Cola Company

Market Segmentation by Product: Flexible Packaging

Rigid Packaging



Market Segmentation by Application: Food

Industrial Supplies

Medicine

Personal Items

Other



The Plant-based Packaging Market report has been segregated based on distinct categories, such as product type, application, end user, and region. Each and every segment is evaluated on the basis of CAGR, share, and growth potential. In the regional analysis, the report highlights the prospective region, which is estimated to generate opportunities in the global Plant-based Packaging market in the forthcoming years. This segmental analysis will surely turn out to be a useful tool for the readers, stakeholders, and market participants to get a complete picture of the global Plant-based Packaging market and its potential to grow in the years to come.

Key questions answered in the report:

What is the growth potential of the Plant-based Packaging market?

Which product segment will grab a lion’s share?

Which regional market will emerge as a frontrunner in coming years?

Which application segment will grow at a robust rate?

What are the growth opportunities that may emerge in Plant-based Packaging industry in the years to come?

What are the key challenges that the global Plant-based Packaging market may face in future?

Which are the leading companies in the global Plant-based Packaging market?

Which are the key trends positively impacting the market growth?

Which are the growth strategies considered by the players to sustain hold in the global Plant-based Packaging market?

Table of Contents:

1 Report Overview

1.1 Research Scope

1.2 Market Segment by Type

1.2.1 Global Plant-based Packaging Market Size Growth Rate by Type

1.2.2 Flexible Packaging

1.2.3 Rigid Packaging

1.3 Market Segment by Application

1.3.1 Global Plant-based Packaging Market Share by Application (2016 VS 2021 VS 2027)

1.3.2 Food

1.3.3 Industrial Supplies

1.3.4 Medicine

1.3.5 Personal Items

1.3.6 Other

1.4 Study Objectives

1.5 Years Considered

2 Market Perspective

2.1 Global Plant-based Packaging Market Size (2016-2027)

2.1.1 Global Plant-based Packaging Revenue (2016-2027)

2.1.2 Global Plant-based Packaging Sales (2016-2027)

2.2 Global Plant-based Packaging Market Size across Key Geographies Worldwide: 2016 VS 2021 VS 2027

2.2.1 Global Plant-based Packaging Sales by Regions (2016-2021)

2.2.2 Global Plant-based Packaging Revenue by Regions (2016-2021)

2.3 Global Plant-based Packaging Market Size Forecast by Region

2.3.1 Global Plant-based Packaging Sales Forecast by Region (2022-2027)

2.3.2 Global Plant-based Packaging Revenue Forecast by Region (2022-2027)

2.4 Global Top Plant-based Packaging Regions (Countries) Ranking by Market Size

2.5 Plant-based Packaging Industry Trends

2.5.1 Plant-based Packaging Market Trends

2.5.2 Plant-based Packaging Market Drivers

2.5.3 Plant-based Packaging Market Challenges

2.5.4 Plant-based Packaging Market Restraints

3 Competitive Landscape by Manufacturers

3.1 Global Top Plant-based Packaging Manufacturers by Sales (2016-2021)

3.1.1 Global Plant-based Packaging Sales by Manufacturers (2016-2021)

3.1.2 Global Plant-based Packaging Sales Market Share by Manufacturers (2016-2021)

3.1.3 Global 5 and 10 Largest Manufacturers by Plant-based Packaging Sales in 2020

3.2 Global Top Manufacturers Plant-based Packaging by Revenue

3.2.1 Global Plant-based Packaging Revenue by Manufacturers (2016-2021)

3.2.2 Top Plant-based Packaging Manufacturers Covered: Ranking by Revenue

3.2.3 Global Plant-based Packaging Revenue Share by Manufacturers (2016-2021)

3.2.4 Global Plant-based Packaging Market Concentration Ratio (CR5 and HHI)

3.3 Global Top Manufacturers by Company Type (Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3) & (based on the Revenue in Plant-based Packaging as of 2020)

3.4 Global Plant-based Packaging Average Selling Price (ASP) by Manufacturers

3.5 Key Manufacturers Plant-based Packaging Plants/Factories Distribution and Area Served

3.6 Date of Key Manufacturers Enter into Plant-based Packaging Market

3.7 Key Manufacturers Plant-based Packaging Product Offered

3.8 Mergers & Acquisitions, Expansion Plans

4 Global Plant-based Packaging Market Size by Type

4.1 Global Plant-based Packaging Historic Market Review by Type (2016-2021)

4.1.1 Global Plant-based Packaging Sales Market Share by Type (2016-2021)

4.1.2 Global Plant-based Packaging Revenue Market Share by Type (2016-2021)

4.1.3 Plant-based Packaging Price by Type (2016-2021)

4.2 Global Plant-based Packaging Market Estimates and Forecasts by Type (2022-2027)

4.2.1 Global Plant-based Packaging Sales Forecast by Type (2022-2027)

4.2.2 Global Plant-based Packaging Revenue Forecast by Type (2022-2027)

4.2.3 Plant-based Packaging Price Forecast by Type (2022-2027)

5 Global Plant-based Packaging Market Size by Application

5.1 Global Plant-based Packaging Historic Market Review by Application (2016-2021)

5.1.1 Global Plant-based Packaging Sales Market Share by Application (2016-2021)

5.1.2 Global Plant-based Packaging Revenue Market Share by Application (2016-2021)

5.1.3 Plant-based Packaging Price by Application (2016-2021)

5.2 Global Plant-based Packaging Market Estimates and Forecasts by Application (2022-2027)

5.2.1 Global Plant-based Packaging Sales Forecast by Application (2022-2027)

5.2.2 Global Plant-based Packaging Revenue Forecast by Application (2022-2027)

5.2.3 Plant-based Packaging Price Forecast by Application (2022-2027)

6 North America

6.1 North America Plant-based Packaging Sales Breakdown by Company

6.1.1 North America Plant-based Packaging Sales by Company (2016-2027)

6.1.2 North America Plant-based Packaging Revenue by Company (2016-2027)

6.2 North America Plant-based Packaging Market Size by Type (2016-2027)

6.2.1 North America Plant-based Packaging Sales by Type (2016-2027)

6.2.2 North America Plant-based Packaging Revenue by Type (2016-2027)

6.3 North America Plant-based Packaging Market Size by Application (2016-2027)

6.3.1 North America Plant-based Packaging Sales by Application (2016-2027)

6.3.2 North America Plant-based Packaging Revenue by Application (2016-2027)

6.4 North America Plant-based Packaging Market Size by Country

6.4.1 North America Plant-based Packaging Sales by Country (2016-2027)

6.4.2 North America Plant-based Packaging Revenue by Country (2016-2027)

6.4.3 U.S.

6.4.4 Canada

7 Europe

7.1 Europe Plant-based Packaging Sales Breakdown by Company

7.1.1 Europe Plant-based Packaging Sales by Company (2016-2027)

7.1.2 Europe Plant-based Packaging Revenue by Company (2016-2027)

7.2 Europe Plant-based Packaging Market Size by Type (2016-2027)

7.2.1 Europe Plant-based Packaging Sales by Type (2016-2027)

7.2.2 Europe Plant-based Packaging Revenue by Type (2016-2027)

7.3 Europe Plant-based Packaging Market Size by Application (2016-2027)

7.3.1 Europe Plant-based Packaging Sales by Application (2016-2027)

7.3.2 Europe Plant-based Packaging Revenue by Application (2016-2027)

7.4 Europe Plant-based Packaging Market Size by Country

7.4.1 Europe Plant-based Packaging Sales by Country (2016-2027)

7.4.2 Europe Plant-based Packaging Revenue by Country (2016-2027)

7.4.3 Germany

7.4.4 France

7.4.5 U.K.

7.4.6 Italy

7.4.7 Russia

8 Asia Pacific

8.1 Asia Pacific Plant-based Packaging Sales Breakdown by Company

8.1.1 Asia Pacific Plant-based Packaging Sales by Company (2016-2027)

8.1.2 Asia Pacific Plant-based Packaging Revenue by Company (2016-2027)

8.2 Asia Pacific Plant-based Packaging Market Size by Type (2016-2027)

8.2.1 Asia Pacific Plant-based Packaging Sales by Type (2016-2027)

8.2.2 Asia Pacific Plant-based Packaging Revenue by Type (2016-2027)

8.3 Asia Pacific Plant-based Packaging Market Size by Application (2016-2027)

8.3.1 Asia Pacific Plant-based Packaging Sales by Application (2016-2027)

8.3.2 Asia Pacific Plant-based Packaging Revenue by Application (2016-2027)

8.4 Asia Pacific Plant-based Packaging Market Size by Regions

8.4.1 Asia Pacific Plant-based Packaging Sales by Regions

8.4.2 Asia Pacific Plant-based Packaging Revenue by Regions

8.4.3 China

8.4.4 Japan

8.4.5 South Korea

8.4.6 India

8.4.7 Australia

8.4.8 Taiwan

8.4.9 Indonesia

8.4.10 Thailand

8.4.11 Malaysia

8.4.12 Philippines

8.4.13 Vietnam

9 Latin America

9.1 Latin America Plant-based Packaging Sales Breakdown by Company

9.1.1 Latin America Plant-based Packaging Sales by Company (2016-2027)

9.1.2 Latin America Plant-based Packaging Revenue by Company (2016-2027)

9.2 Latin America Plant-based Packaging Market Size by Type (2016-2027)

9.2.1 Latin America Plant-based Packaging Sales by Type (2016-2027)

9.2.2 Latin America Plant-based Packaging Revenue by Type (2016-2027)

9.3 Latin America Plant-based Packaging Market Size by Application (2016-2027)

9.3.1 Latin America Plant-based Packaging Sales by Application (2016-2027)

9.3.2 Latin America Plant-based Packaging Revenue by Application (2016-2027)

9.4 Latin America Plant-based Packaging Market Size by Country

9.4.1 Latin America Plant-based Packaging Sales by Country (2016-2027)

9.4.2 Latin America Plant-based Packaging Revenue by Country (2016-2027)

9.4.3 Mexico

9.4.4 Brazil

9.4.5 Argentina

10 Middle East and Africa

10.1 Middle East and Africa Plant-based Packaging Sales Breakdown by Company

10.1.1 Middle East and Africa Plant-based Packaging Sales by Company (2016-2027)

10.1.2 Middle East and Africa Plant-based Packaging Revenue by Company (2016-2027)

10.2 Middle East and Africa Plant-based Packaging Market Size by Type (2016-2027)

10.2.1 Middle East and Africa Plant-based Packaging Sales by Type (2016-2027)

10.2.2 Middle East and Africa Plant-based Packaging Revenue by Type (2016-2027)

10.3 Middle East and Africa Plant-based Packaging Market Size by Application (2016-2027)

10.3.1 Middle East and Africa Plant-based Packaging Sales by Application (2016-2027)

10.3.2 Middle East and Africa Plant-based Packaging Revenue by Application (2016-2027)

10.4 Middle East and Africa Plant-based Packaging Market Size by Country

10.4.1 Middle East and Africa Plant-based Packaging Sales by Country (2016-2027)

10.4.2 Middle East and Africa Plant-based Packaging Revenue by Country (2016-2027)

10.4.3 Turkey

10.4.4 Saudi Arabia

10.4.5 UAE

11 Company Profiles

11.1 Vegware

11.1.1 Vegware Corporation Information

11.1.2 Vegware Overview

11.1.3 Vegware Plant-based Packaging Sales, Revenue, Average Selling Price (ASP) and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

11.1.4 Vegware Plant-based Packaging Products and Services

11.1.5 Vegware Plant-based Packaging SWOT Analysis

11.1.6 Vegware Recent Developments

11.2 Evergreen Packaging

11.2.1 Evergreen Packaging Corporation Information

11.2.2 Evergreen Packaging Overview

11.2.3 Evergreen Packaging Plant-based Packaging Sales, Revenue, Average Selling Price (ASP) and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

11.2.4 Evergreen Packaging Plant-based Packaging Products and Services

11.2.5 Evergreen Packaging Plant-based Packaging SWOT Analysis

11.2.6 Evergreen Packaging Recent Developments

11.3 Amcor

11.3.1 Amcor Corporation Information

11.3.2 Amcor Overview

11.3.3 Amcor Plant-based Packaging Sales, Revenue, Average Selling Price (ASP) and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

11.3.4 Amcor Plant-based Packaging Products and Services

11.3.5 Amcor Plant-based Packaging SWOT Analysis

11.3.6 Amcor Recent Developments

11.4 Sealed Air

11.4.1 Sealed Air Corporation Information

11.4.2 Sealed Air Overview

11.4.3 Sealed Air Plant-based Packaging Sales, Revenue, Average Selling Price (ASP) and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

11.4.4 Sealed Air Plant-based Packaging Products and Services

11.4.5 Sealed Air Plant-based Packaging SWOT Analysis

11.4.6 Sealed Air Recent Developments

11.5 Emsur

11.5.1 Emsur Corporation Information

11.5.2 Emsur Overview

11.5.3 Emsur Plant-based Packaging Sales, Revenue, Average Selling Price (ASP) and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

11.5.4 Emsur Plant-based Packaging Products and Services

11.5.5 Emsur Plant-based Packaging SWOT Analysis

11.5.6 Emsur Recent Developments

11.6 Berry Global

11.6.1 Berry Global Corporation Information

11.6.2 Berry Global Overview

11.6.3 Berry Global Plant-based Packaging Sales, Revenue, Average Selling Price (ASP) and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

11.6.4 Berry Global Plant-based Packaging Products and Services

11.6.5 Berry Global Plant-based Packaging SWOT Analysis

11.6.6 Berry Global Recent Developments

11.7 BioLogiQ

11.7.1 BioLogiQ Corporation Information

11.7.2 BioLogiQ Overview

11.7.3 BioLogiQ Plant-based Packaging Sales, Revenue, Average Selling Price (ASP) and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

11.7.4 BioLogiQ Plant-based Packaging Products and Services

11.7.5 BioLogiQ Plant-based Packaging SWOT Analysis

11.7.6 BioLogiQ Recent Developments

11.8 The Coca-Cola Company

11.8.1 The Coca-Cola Company Corporation Information

11.8.2 The Coca-Cola Company Overview

11.8.3 The Coca-Cola Company Plant-based Packaging Sales, Revenue, Average Selling Price (ASP) and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

11.8.4 The Coca-Cola Company Plant-based Packaging Products and Services

11.8.5 The Coca-Cola Company Plant-based Packaging SWOT Analysis

11.8.6 The Coca-Cola Company Recent Developments

12 Value Chain and Sales Channels Analysis

12.1 Plant-based Packaging Value Chain Analysis

12.2 Plant-based Packaging Key Raw Materials

12.2.1 Key Raw Materials

12.2.2 Raw Materials Key Suppliers

12.3 Plant-based Packaging Production Mode & Process

12.4 Plant-based Packaging Sales and Marketing

12.4.1 Plant-based Packaging Sales Channels

12.4.2 Plant-based Packaging Distributors

12.5 Plant-based Packaging Customers

13 Research Findings and Conclusion

14 Appendix

14.1 Research Methodology

14.1.1 Methodology/Research Approach

14.1.2 Data Source

14.2 Author Details

14.3 Disclaimer

