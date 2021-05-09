Rapid Diagnostic Test Kits Market Outlook, Size, Trends, Analysis, Growth and Projection to 2027 | Abbott Laboratories, Bio-Rad Laboratories, Alfa Scientific Designs

“

The report titled Global Rapid Diagnostic Test Kits Market is one of the most comprehensive and important additions to QY Research’s archive of market research studies. It offers detailed research and analysis of key aspects of the global Rapid Diagnostic Test Kits market. The market analysts authoring this report have provided in-depth information on leading growth drivers, restraints, challenges, trends, and opportunities to offer a complete analysis of the global Rapid Diagnostic Test Kits market. Market participants can use the analysis on market dynamics to plan effective growth strategies and prepare for future challenges beforehand. Each trend of the global Rapid Diagnostic Test Kits market is carefully analyzed and researched about by the market analysts.The market analysts and researchers have done extensive analysis of the global Rapid Diagnostic Test Kits market with the help of research methodologies such as PESTLE and Porter’s Five Forces analysis. They have provided accurate and reliable market data and useful recommendations with an aim to help the players gain an insight into the overall present and future market scenario. The Rapid Diagnostic Test Kits report comprises in-depth study of the potential segments including product type, application, and end user and their contribution to the overall market size.

In addition, market revenues based on region and country are provided in the Rapid Diagnostic Test Kits report. The authors of the report have also shed light on the common business tactics adopted by players. The leading players of the global Rapid Diagnostic Test Kits market and their complete profiles are included in the report. Besides that, investment opportunities, recommendations, and trends that are trending at present in the global Rapid Diagnostic Test Kits market are mapped by the report. With the help of this report, the key players of the global Rapid Diagnostic Test Kits market will be able to make sound decisions and plan their strategies accordingly to stay ahead of the curve.

Competitive landscape is a critical aspect every key player needs to be familiar with. The report throws light on the competitive scenario of the global Rapid Diagnostic Test Kits market to know the competition at both the domestic and global levels. Market experts have also offered the outline of every leading player of the global Rapid Diagnostic Test Kits market, considering the key aspects such as areas of operation, production, and product portfolio. Additionally, companies in the report are studied based on the key factors such as company size, market share, market growth, revenue, production volume, and profits.

Key Players Mentioned: Abbott Laboratories, Bio-Rad Laboratories, Alfa Scientific Designs, Artron Laboratories, BD, Meridian Bioscience, ACON Laboratories, Creative Diagnostics, BTNX, Roche, Zoetis, BioMerieux

Market Segmentation by Product: Lateral Flow Test

Agglutination Assay

Immunochromatographic Assay

Immunospot Assay



Market Segmentation by Application: Hospitals and Clinical Testing

Home Testing

Veterinary Testing

Other



The Rapid Diagnostic Test Kits Market report has been segregated based on distinct categories, such as product type, application, end user, and region. Each and every segment is evaluated on the basis of CAGR, share, and growth potential. In the regional analysis, the report highlights the prospective region, which is estimated to generate opportunities in the global Rapid Diagnostic Test Kits market in the forthcoming years. This segmental analysis will surely turn out to be a useful tool for the readers, stakeholders, and market participants to get a complete picture of the global Rapid Diagnostic Test Kits market and its potential to grow in the years to come.

Key questions answered in the report:

What is the growth potential of the Rapid Diagnostic Test Kits market?

Which product segment will grab a lion’s share?

Which regional market will emerge as a frontrunner in coming years?

Which application segment will grow at a robust rate?

What are the growth opportunities that may emerge in Rapid Diagnostic Test Kits industry in the years to come?

What are the key challenges that the global Rapid Diagnostic Test Kits market may face in future?

Which are the leading companies in the global Rapid Diagnostic Test Kits market?

Which are the key trends positively impacting the market growth?

Which are the growth strategies considered by the players to sustain hold in the global Rapid Diagnostic Test Kits market?

Table of Contents:

1 Report Overview

1.1 Research Scope

1.2 Market Segment by Type

1.2.1 Global Rapid Diagnostic Test Kits Market Size Growth Rate by Type

1.2.2 Lateral Flow Test

1.2.3 Agglutination Assay

1.2.4 Immunochromatographic Assay

1.2.5 Immunospot Assay

1.3 Market Segment by Application

1.3.1 Global Rapid Diagnostic Test Kits Market Share by Application (2016 VS 2021 VS 2027)

1.3.2 Hospitals and Clinical Testing

1.3.3 Home Testing

1.3.4 Veterinary Testing

1.3.5 Other

1.4 Study Objectives

1.5 Years Considered

2 Market Perspective

2.1 Global Rapid Diagnostic Test Kits Market Size (2016-2027)

2.1.1 Global Rapid Diagnostic Test Kits Revenue (2016-2027)

2.1.2 Global Rapid Diagnostic Test Kits Sales (2016-2027)

2.2 Global Rapid Diagnostic Test Kits Market Size across Key Geographies Worldwide: 2016 VS 2021 VS 2027

2.2.1 Global Rapid Diagnostic Test Kits Sales by Regions (2016-2021)

2.2.2 Global Rapid Diagnostic Test Kits Revenue by Regions (2016-2021)

2.3 Global Rapid Diagnostic Test Kits Market Size Forecast by Region

2.3.1 Global Rapid Diagnostic Test Kits Sales Forecast by Region (2022-2027)

2.3.2 Global Rapid Diagnostic Test Kits Revenue Forecast by Region (2022-2027)

2.4 Global Top Rapid Diagnostic Test Kits Regions (Countries) Ranking by Market Size

2.5 Rapid Diagnostic Test Kits Industry Trends

2.5.1 Rapid Diagnostic Test Kits Market Trends

2.5.2 Rapid Diagnostic Test Kits Market Drivers

2.5.3 Rapid Diagnostic Test Kits Market Challenges

2.5.4 Rapid Diagnostic Test Kits Market Restraints

3 Competitive Landscape by Manufacturers

3.1 Global Top Rapid Diagnostic Test Kits Manufacturers by Sales (2016-2021)

3.1.1 Global Rapid Diagnostic Test Kits Sales by Manufacturers (2016-2021)

3.1.2 Global Rapid Diagnostic Test Kits Sales Market Share by Manufacturers (2016-2021)

3.1.3 Global 5 and 10 Largest Manufacturers by Rapid Diagnostic Test Kits Sales in 2020

3.2 Global Top Manufacturers Rapid Diagnostic Test Kits by Revenue

3.2.1 Global Rapid Diagnostic Test Kits Revenue by Manufacturers (2016-2021)

3.2.2 Top Rapid Diagnostic Test Kits Manufacturers Covered: Ranking by Revenue

3.2.3 Global Rapid Diagnostic Test Kits Revenue Share by Manufacturers (2016-2021)

3.2.4 Global Rapid Diagnostic Test Kits Market Concentration Ratio (CR5 and HHI)

3.3 Global Top Manufacturers by Company Type (Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3) & (based on the Revenue in Rapid Diagnostic Test Kits as of 2020)

3.4 Global Rapid Diagnostic Test Kits Average Selling Price (ASP) by Manufacturers

3.5 Key Manufacturers Rapid Diagnostic Test Kits Plants/Factories Distribution and Area Served

3.6 Date of Key Manufacturers Enter into Rapid Diagnostic Test Kits Market

3.7 Key Manufacturers Rapid Diagnostic Test Kits Product Offered

3.8 Mergers & Acquisitions, Expansion Plans

4 Global Rapid Diagnostic Test Kits Market Size by Type

4.1 Global Rapid Diagnostic Test Kits Historic Market Review by Type (2016-2021)

4.1.1 Global Rapid Diagnostic Test Kits Sales Market Share by Type (2016-2021)

4.1.2 Global Rapid Diagnostic Test Kits Revenue Market Share by Type (2016-2021)

4.1.3 Rapid Diagnostic Test Kits Price by Type (2016-2021)

4.2 Global Rapid Diagnostic Test Kits Market Estimates and Forecasts by Type (2022-2027)

4.2.1 Global Rapid Diagnostic Test Kits Sales Forecast by Type (2022-2027)

4.2.2 Global Rapid Diagnostic Test Kits Revenue Forecast by Type (2022-2027)

4.2.3 Rapid Diagnostic Test Kits Price Forecast by Type (2022-2027)

5 Global Rapid Diagnostic Test Kits Market Size by Application

5.1 Global Rapid Diagnostic Test Kits Historic Market Review by Application (2016-2021)

5.1.1 Global Rapid Diagnostic Test Kits Sales Market Share by Application (2016-2021)

5.1.2 Global Rapid Diagnostic Test Kits Revenue Market Share by Application (2016-2021)

5.1.3 Rapid Diagnostic Test Kits Price by Application (2016-2021)

5.2 Global Rapid Diagnostic Test Kits Market Estimates and Forecasts by Application (2022-2027)

5.2.1 Global Rapid Diagnostic Test Kits Sales Forecast by Application (2022-2027)

5.2.2 Global Rapid Diagnostic Test Kits Revenue Forecast by Application (2022-2027)

5.2.3 Rapid Diagnostic Test Kits Price Forecast by Application (2022-2027)

6 North America

6.1 North America Rapid Diagnostic Test Kits Sales Breakdown by Company

6.1.1 North America Rapid Diagnostic Test Kits Sales by Company (2016-2027)

6.1.2 North America Rapid Diagnostic Test Kits Revenue by Company (2016-2027)

6.2 North America Rapid Diagnostic Test Kits Market Size by Type (2016-2027)

6.2.1 North America Rapid Diagnostic Test Kits Sales by Type (2016-2027)

6.2.2 North America Rapid Diagnostic Test Kits Revenue by Type (2016-2027)

6.3 North America Rapid Diagnostic Test Kits Market Size by Application (2016-2027)

6.3.1 North America Rapid Diagnostic Test Kits Sales by Application (2016-2027)

6.3.2 North America Rapid Diagnostic Test Kits Revenue by Application (2016-2027)

6.4 North America Rapid Diagnostic Test Kits Market Size by Country

6.4.1 North America Rapid Diagnostic Test Kits Sales by Country (2016-2027)

6.4.2 North America Rapid Diagnostic Test Kits Revenue by Country (2016-2027)

6.4.3 U.S.

6.4.4 Canada

7 Europe

7.1 Europe Rapid Diagnostic Test Kits Sales Breakdown by Company

7.1.1 Europe Rapid Diagnostic Test Kits Sales by Company (2016-2027)

7.1.2 Europe Rapid Diagnostic Test Kits Revenue by Company (2016-2027)

7.2 Europe Rapid Diagnostic Test Kits Market Size by Type (2016-2027)

7.2.1 Europe Rapid Diagnostic Test Kits Sales by Type (2016-2027)

7.2.2 Europe Rapid Diagnostic Test Kits Revenue by Type (2016-2027)

7.3 Europe Rapid Diagnostic Test Kits Market Size by Application (2016-2027)

7.3.1 Europe Rapid Diagnostic Test Kits Sales by Application (2016-2027)

7.3.2 Europe Rapid Diagnostic Test Kits Revenue by Application (2016-2027)

7.4 Europe Rapid Diagnostic Test Kits Market Size by Country

7.4.1 Europe Rapid Diagnostic Test Kits Sales by Country (2016-2027)

7.4.2 Europe Rapid Diagnostic Test Kits Revenue by Country (2016-2027)

7.4.3 Germany

7.4.4 France

7.4.5 U.K.

7.4.6 Italy

7.4.7 Russia

8 Asia Pacific

8.1 Asia Pacific Rapid Diagnostic Test Kits Sales Breakdown by Company

8.1.1 Asia Pacific Rapid Diagnostic Test Kits Sales by Company (2016-2027)

8.1.2 Asia Pacific Rapid Diagnostic Test Kits Revenue by Company (2016-2027)

8.2 Asia Pacific Rapid Diagnostic Test Kits Market Size by Type (2016-2027)

8.2.1 Asia Pacific Rapid Diagnostic Test Kits Sales by Type (2016-2027)

8.2.2 Asia Pacific Rapid Diagnostic Test Kits Revenue by Type (2016-2027)

8.3 Asia Pacific Rapid Diagnostic Test Kits Market Size by Application (2016-2027)

8.3.1 Asia Pacific Rapid Diagnostic Test Kits Sales by Application (2016-2027)

8.3.2 Asia Pacific Rapid Diagnostic Test Kits Revenue by Application (2016-2027)

8.4 Asia Pacific Rapid Diagnostic Test Kits Market Size by Regions

8.4.1 Asia Pacific Rapid Diagnostic Test Kits Sales by Regions

8.4.2 Asia Pacific Rapid Diagnostic Test Kits Revenue by Regions

8.4.3 China

8.4.4 Japan

8.4.5 South Korea

8.4.6 India

8.4.7 Australia

8.4.8 Taiwan

8.4.9 Indonesia

8.4.10 Thailand

8.4.11 Malaysia

8.4.12 Philippines

8.4.13 Vietnam

9 Latin America

9.1 Latin America Rapid Diagnostic Test Kits Sales Breakdown by Company

9.1.1 Latin America Rapid Diagnostic Test Kits Sales by Company (2016-2027)

9.1.2 Latin America Rapid Diagnostic Test Kits Revenue by Company (2016-2027)

9.2 Latin America Rapid Diagnostic Test Kits Market Size by Type (2016-2027)

9.2.1 Latin America Rapid Diagnostic Test Kits Sales by Type (2016-2027)

9.2.2 Latin America Rapid Diagnostic Test Kits Revenue by Type (2016-2027)

9.3 Latin America Rapid Diagnostic Test Kits Market Size by Application (2016-2027)

9.3.1 Latin America Rapid Diagnostic Test Kits Sales by Application (2016-2027)

9.3.2 Latin America Rapid Diagnostic Test Kits Revenue by Application (2016-2027)

9.4 Latin America Rapid Diagnostic Test Kits Market Size by Country

9.4.1 Latin America Rapid Diagnostic Test Kits Sales by Country (2016-2027)

9.4.2 Latin America Rapid Diagnostic Test Kits Revenue by Country (2016-2027)

9.4.3 Mexico

9.4.4 Brazil

9.4.5 Argentina

10 Middle East and Africa

10.1 Middle East and Africa Rapid Diagnostic Test Kits Sales Breakdown by Company

10.1.1 Middle East and Africa Rapid Diagnostic Test Kits Sales by Company (2016-2027)

10.1.2 Middle East and Africa Rapid Diagnostic Test Kits Revenue by Company (2016-2027)

10.2 Middle East and Africa Rapid Diagnostic Test Kits Market Size by Type (2016-2027)

10.2.1 Middle East and Africa Rapid Diagnostic Test Kits Sales by Type (2016-2027)

10.2.2 Middle East and Africa Rapid Diagnostic Test Kits Revenue by Type (2016-2027)

10.3 Middle East and Africa Rapid Diagnostic Test Kits Market Size by Application (2016-2027)

10.3.1 Middle East and Africa Rapid Diagnostic Test Kits Sales by Application (2016-2027)

10.3.2 Middle East and Africa Rapid Diagnostic Test Kits Revenue by Application (2016-2027)

10.4 Middle East and Africa Rapid Diagnostic Test Kits Market Size by Country

10.4.1 Middle East and Africa Rapid Diagnostic Test Kits Sales by Country (2016-2027)

10.4.2 Middle East and Africa Rapid Diagnostic Test Kits Revenue by Country (2016-2027)

10.4.3 Turkey

10.4.4 Saudi Arabia

10.4.5 UAE

11 Company Profiles

11.1 Abbott Laboratories

11.1.1 Abbott Laboratories Corporation Information

11.1.2 Abbott Laboratories Overview

11.1.3 Abbott Laboratories Rapid Diagnostic Test Kits Sales, Revenue, Average Selling Price (ASP) and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

11.1.4 Abbott Laboratories Rapid Diagnostic Test Kits Products and Services

11.1.5 Abbott Laboratories Rapid Diagnostic Test Kits SWOT Analysis

11.1.6 Abbott Laboratories Recent Developments

11.2 Bio-Rad Laboratories

11.2.1 Bio-Rad Laboratories Corporation Information

11.2.2 Bio-Rad Laboratories Overview

11.2.3 Bio-Rad Laboratories Rapid Diagnostic Test Kits Sales, Revenue, Average Selling Price (ASP) and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

11.2.4 Bio-Rad Laboratories Rapid Diagnostic Test Kits Products and Services

11.2.5 Bio-Rad Laboratories Rapid Diagnostic Test Kits SWOT Analysis

11.2.6 Bio-Rad Laboratories Recent Developments

11.3 Alfa Scientific Designs

11.3.1 Alfa Scientific Designs Corporation Information

11.3.2 Alfa Scientific Designs Overview

11.3.3 Alfa Scientific Designs Rapid Diagnostic Test Kits Sales, Revenue, Average Selling Price (ASP) and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

11.3.4 Alfa Scientific Designs Rapid Diagnostic Test Kits Products and Services

11.3.5 Alfa Scientific Designs Rapid Diagnostic Test Kits SWOT Analysis

11.3.6 Alfa Scientific Designs Recent Developments

11.4 Artron Laboratories

11.4.1 Artron Laboratories Corporation Information

11.4.2 Artron Laboratories Overview

11.4.3 Artron Laboratories Rapid Diagnostic Test Kits Sales, Revenue, Average Selling Price (ASP) and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

11.4.4 Artron Laboratories Rapid Diagnostic Test Kits Products and Services

11.4.5 Artron Laboratories Rapid Diagnostic Test Kits SWOT Analysis

11.4.6 Artron Laboratories Recent Developments

11.5 BD

11.5.1 BD Corporation Information

11.5.2 BD Overview

11.5.3 BD Rapid Diagnostic Test Kits Sales, Revenue, Average Selling Price (ASP) and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

11.5.4 BD Rapid Diagnostic Test Kits Products and Services

11.5.5 BD Rapid Diagnostic Test Kits SWOT Analysis

11.5.6 BD Recent Developments

11.6 Meridian Bioscience

11.6.1 Meridian Bioscience Corporation Information

11.6.2 Meridian Bioscience Overview

11.6.3 Meridian Bioscience Rapid Diagnostic Test Kits Sales, Revenue, Average Selling Price (ASP) and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

11.6.4 Meridian Bioscience Rapid Diagnostic Test Kits Products and Services

11.6.5 Meridian Bioscience Rapid Diagnostic Test Kits SWOT Analysis

11.6.6 Meridian Bioscience Recent Developments

11.7 ACON Laboratories

11.7.1 ACON Laboratories Corporation Information

11.7.2 ACON Laboratories Overview

11.7.3 ACON Laboratories Rapid Diagnostic Test Kits Sales, Revenue, Average Selling Price (ASP) and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

11.7.4 ACON Laboratories Rapid Diagnostic Test Kits Products and Services

11.7.5 ACON Laboratories Rapid Diagnostic Test Kits SWOT Analysis

11.7.6 ACON Laboratories Recent Developments

11.8 Creative Diagnostics

11.8.1 Creative Diagnostics Corporation Information

11.8.2 Creative Diagnostics Overview

11.8.3 Creative Diagnostics Rapid Diagnostic Test Kits Sales, Revenue, Average Selling Price (ASP) and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

11.8.4 Creative Diagnostics Rapid Diagnostic Test Kits Products and Services

11.8.5 Creative Diagnostics Rapid Diagnostic Test Kits SWOT Analysis

11.8.6 Creative Diagnostics Recent Developments

11.9 BTNX

11.9.1 BTNX Corporation Information

11.9.2 BTNX Overview

11.9.3 BTNX Rapid Diagnostic Test Kits Sales, Revenue, Average Selling Price (ASP) and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

11.9.4 BTNX Rapid Diagnostic Test Kits Products and Services

11.9.5 BTNX Rapid Diagnostic Test Kits SWOT Analysis

11.9.6 BTNX Recent Developments

11.10 Roche

11.10.1 Roche Corporation Information

11.10.2 Roche Overview

11.10.3 Roche Rapid Diagnostic Test Kits Sales, Revenue, Average Selling Price (ASP) and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

11.10.4 Roche Rapid Diagnostic Test Kits Products and Services

11.10.5 Roche Rapid Diagnostic Test Kits SWOT Analysis

11.10.6 Roche Recent Developments

11.11 Zoetis

11.11.1 Zoetis Corporation Information

11.11.2 Zoetis Overview

11.11.3 Zoetis Rapid Diagnostic Test Kits Sales, Revenue, Average Selling Price (ASP) and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

11.11.4 Zoetis Rapid Diagnostic Test Kits Products and Services

11.11.5 Zoetis Recent Developments

11.12 BioMerieux

11.12.1 BioMerieux Corporation Information

11.12.2 BioMerieux Overview

11.12.3 BioMerieux Rapid Diagnostic Test Kits Sales, Revenue, Average Selling Price (ASP) and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

11.12.4 BioMerieux Rapid Diagnostic Test Kits Products and Services

11.12.5 BioMerieux Recent Developments

12 Value Chain and Sales Channels Analysis

12.1 Rapid Diagnostic Test Kits Value Chain Analysis

12.2 Rapid Diagnostic Test Kits Key Raw Materials

12.2.1 Key Raw Materials

12.2.2 Raw Materials Key Suppliers

12.3 Rapid Diagnostic Test Kits Production Mode & Process

12.4 Rapid Diagnostic Test Kits Sales and Marketing

12.4.1 Rapid Diagnostic Test Kits Sales Channels

12.4.2 Rapid Diagnostic Test Kits Distributors

12.5 Rapid Diagnostic Test Kits Customers

13 Research Findings and Conclusion

14 Appendix

14.1 Research Methodology

14.1.1 Methodology/Research Approach

14.1.2 Data Source

14.2 Author Details

14.3 Disclaimer

