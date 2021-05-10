Global Smart Kettle Market: 2020 – 2026

Maximize Market Research has published the “Global Smart Kettle Market Report 2021”, which has covered the comprehensive analysis of market by different segment as well as demand & supply study and gaps between the same by region. The report gives an exclusive insights in key players by region with competitive landscape of the market. The market share in the industry is given by key players, which helps user of the report to understand the market structure at glance.



Key players in the industry are profiled in the report that give strategic insights of the companies with their top line and plans of expansion in near tern with M&A policies. Profiles of companies will help user to understand the most revenue generating segments for the companies including products, region.

The Global Smart Kettle Market was valued around at US $230 Million in the year 2019, and is projected to reach $XX Billion by the year 2026, growing at a CAGR of 20% during the forecast period.

The report has covered the market dynamics including demand drivers, restraints and opportunities by region. External factors and internal factors of companies affecting the growth of the companies and ultimately adding the total market are analysed in the report.

Global Smart Kettle Market Key Competitors: The major players covered in the Smart Kettle market report are

The Global market for Smart Kettle is studied under two major segments and further into sub-segments to forecast the market size by value.

Global Smart Kettle Market, by Technology

• Bluetooth

• Wi – Fi

• Voice Enabled

The Wi – Fi Segment is expected to account for a larger market share, as compared to the other two technologies over the forecast period.

By technology, the smart kettle market is segmented into Wi-Fi, Bluetooth, voice-enabled, and others. The Wi-Fi segment accounted for the largest market share of 34.9% in the year 2019. Voice-enabled being one of the major technologies in this segment is also driving the trend of this market. Greater energy efficiency potential shown by smart kettles is becoming popular among consumers, which is anticipated to boost the market in the forecast period.

Innovation in smart technologies and introduction of IoT for smart kettles with Wi-Fi, voice-enabled, and Bluetooth services are gaining popularity among consumers, thus driving the demand for the segment. This type of kettle can be easily integrated with operating systems like Android and iOS using mobile app, which is convenient and helps save time. Wi-Fi is the fastest growing segment in the market and is expected to witness a significant CAGR of 20.1% during the forecast period. Increasing penetration of smart kettles with IoT enabled devices and voice-assisted operations like on/off and setting alarms are among the prominent factors leading to rapid segment growth.

Global Smart Kettle Market, by Power Rating

• Up To 1200 W

• 1200 – 1800 W

• 1800 – 3000 W

The 1200 – 1800 W range of power accounted for a largest market share in 2019, in the market for Smart Kettles.

Global Smart Kettle Market by Power

• North America

• Europe

• Asia Pacific

• Middle East & Africa

• South America

Asia Pacific is expected to account for the largest market share in the Global Smart Kettle Market during the forecast period.

Asia Pacific was estimated to be the largest market in 2019 owning to growing trend of smart technology-driven small kitchen appliances. In 2019, China was the largest market and held more than one-third of the market share in Asia Pacific. Changing lifestyle along with increasing income is boosting the growth of this market. In addition, the evolution in smartphone technology in the region is continued to improve with stiff competition from Chinese firms. For instance, Xiaomi has introduced Mi Smart Kettle based on Bluetooth technology with intelligent temperature control that can be monitored on Mi home app on mobile from anywhere in the house.

Asia Pacific is expected to be the fastest growing region, witnessing a significant growth rate of 20.1% over the forecast period. Growing popularity of smart connected homes in small kitchen appliances particularly in china is the major factor for the market growth in the region.

Global Smart Kettle Market by Region

The objective of the report is to present a comprehensive analysis of the Global Smart Kettle Market to the stakeholders in the industry. The past and current status of the industry with forecasted market size and trends are presented in the report with the analysis of complicated data in simple language. The report covers all the aspects of the industry with a dedicated study of key players that includes market leaders, followers, and new entrants. PORTER, SVOR, PESTEL analysis with the potential impact of micro-economic factors of the market has been presented in the report. External as well as internal factors that are supposed to affect the business positively or negatively have been analyzed, which will give a clear futuristic view of the industry to the decision-makers.

The report also helps in understanding the Global Smart Kettle Market dynamics, structure by analyzing the market segments and projects the Global Smart Kettle Market size. Clear representation of competitive analysis of key players by product, price, financial position, product portfolio, growth strategies, and regional presence in the Global Smart Kettle Market make the report investor’s guide.

Top Key Players in the Global Market for Smart Kettle

• Breville Group Ltd.

• Smarter Application Ltd.

• AEG

• Fellow Industries Inc.

• Xiaomi

• Brewista Inc.

• Sage Appliances

• AppKettle

• Auroma Brewing Company

• Epica

• Yunt

• Smart Chef

• Elechomes

• Tefal

• Orville

Smart Kettle Market report studies the top producers and consumers, focuses on product capacity, value, consumption, market share and growth opportunity in these key regions, covering

North America (United States, Canada and Mexico)

Europe (Germany, France, UK, Russia and Italy)

Asia-Pacific (China, Japan, Korea, India and Southeast Asia)

South America (Brazil, Argentina, Colombia etc.)

Middle East and Africa (Saudi Arabia, UAE, Egypt, Nigeria and South Africa)

