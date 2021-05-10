Global Organic Food Market: Industry Analysis and Forecast (2020 – 2026) By Crop Type, Form Type, and End – Use, Distribution Channel, and region

Maximize Market Research has published the “Global Organic Food Market Report 2021”, which has covered the comprehensive analysis of market by different segment as well as demand & supply study and gaps between the same by region. The report gives an exclusive insights in key players by region with competitive landscape of the market. The market share in the industry is given by key players, which helps user of the report to understand the market structure at glance.



Key players in the industry are profiled in the report that give strategic insights of the companies with their top line and plans of expansion in near tern with M&A policies. Profiles of companies will help user to understand the most revenue generating segments for the companies including products, region.

The Global Organic Food Market was valued around at US $XX Billion in the year 2019, and is projected to reach $270.18 Billion by the year 2026, growing at a CAGR of 10.6% during the forecast period.

The report has covered the market dynamics including demand drivers, restraints and opportunities by region. External factors and internal factors of companies affecting the growth of the companies and ultimately adding the total market are analysed in the report.

Global Organic Food Market Key Competitors: The major players covered in the Organic Food market report are

Top Key Players in the Global Market for Organic Food

• Whole Foods Market Inc.

• General Mills Inc.

• Everest

• Cargill Inc.

• WhiteWave Foods

• Danone

• United Natural Foods Inc.

• Hain Celestial Group

• Dole Food Company Inc.

• Dean Foods

• Amul

• The Hershey Company

• Louis Dreyfus Holding BV

• Arla Foods Inc.

• Nature’s Path Foods

• NewMan’s Own Inc.

Global Organic Food Market Dynamics

Lifestyle Changes

The demand for the organic food market is basically driven by the concerns of the people, for personal health and the environment. Hence, it is definitely true that the organic food market is expected to rise at a very much higher rate in the coming years. The rise in the awareness about the health concerns, and the benefits that the organic food provide, act as one of the growth factors. Also, the changing dietary habits of people and the awareness about the issues in the conventional farmed foods, acts as one of the reason that people tend to move towards the organic farming. Moreover, the market is also being driven by the regulations imposed by various governments over the food safety standards.

COVID – 19 impact on the Market for Organic Food

Despite all the uncertainty caused due to the COVID – 19 outbreak, imposing of the lockdowns and many travel restrictions; many organic farm organizations have been a bright spot as far as the economy is concerned. The changing consumer behavior, about prioritizing immune health has enabled a huge growth in the organic food market. After keeping all the safety measure in mind, regarding the spread of the virus, people do trust the organic farmers, and also believe that the organic foods would help them with various health benefits.

Meanwhile, the market hopes this to be a lasting impact on their consumers, as it is helping the market to grow at a good pace, in spite of many challenges and threats over it.

The Global market for Organic Food is studied under fourmajor segments and further into sub-segments to forecast the market size by value.

Global Organic Food Market, By Crop Type

Based on the crop types, the organic food market is segmented into organic fruits, organic vegetables and organic beverages. The organic vegetables are further categorized into leafy vegetables and green vegetables. The organic fruits include all the types of fruits, like strawberries, apples, peaches, grapes, etc. The organic beverages are further classified into alcoholic beverages, like ciders, gin, cocktails, etc. and non – alcoholic beverages, like, coffee, tea, fruit juice, etc.

Global Organic Food Market, By Form Type

The global organic food market can be segmented into fresh, pureed, frozen, and powdered organic foods on the basis of their form. The fresh organic foods include various fruits and vegetables. The frozen organic foods include organic fruits bars, organic puffed snacks, organic candies, etc. The powdered organic foods majorly include organic beverages like tea and coffee.

Global Organic Food Market, By End – Use

The organic food market, on the basis of its uses, is categorized under freshly consumed foods and the processed organic foods. The freshly consumed foods being that can be consumed directly, such as fruits. Whereas, the processed foods being the ones that are processes, but without artificial ingredients, examples, honey, coconut water, etc.

Global Organic Food Market, By Distribution Channel

On the basis on the distribution channels, the organic food market is further segregated as supermarkets or hypermarkets, convenience stores, variety stores and the online grocery stores; as per how the organic food are made available to the end – users in the market.

Regional Analysis of Global Organic Food Market

• North America

• Europe

• Asia Pacific

• Middle East & Africa

• South America

North America is expected to account for a Largest Market Share in the Global Organic Food Market, during the forecast period.

The market for Organic Food is anticipated to grow with a largest CAGR in North America, especially in United States and Canada. The rise of the market is being noticed mainly due to the reason of various safety standards, consumer awareness, and health benefits of the organic foods.

The report also helps in understanding Global Organic Food Market dynamics, structure by analyzing the market segments and projects the Global Organic Food Market size. Clear representation of competitive analysis of key players by product, price, financial position, product portfolio, growth strategies, and regional presence in the Global Organic Food Market make the report investor’s guide.

Organic Food Market report studies the top producers and consumers, focuses on product capacity, value, consumption, market share and growth opportunity in these key regions, covering

North America (United States, Canada and Mexico)

Europe (Germany, France, UK, Russia and Italy)

Asia-Pacific (China, Japan, Korea, India and Southeast Asia)

South America (Brazil, Argentina, Colombia etc.)

Middle East and Africa (Saudi Arabia, UAE, Egypt, Nigeria and South Africa)

