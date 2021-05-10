Global Pet Furniture Market: 2020 – 2026

Maximize Market Research has published the “Global Pet Furniture Market Report 2021”, which has covered the comprehensive analysis of market by different segment as well as demand & supply study and gaps between the same by region. The report gives an exclusive insights in key players by region with competitive landscape of the market. The market share in the industry is given by key players, which helps user of the report to understand the market structure at glance.



The Global Pet Furniture Market was valued around at US $2.5 billion in the year 2019, and is projected to reach $xx million by the year 2026, growing at a CAGR of 6.5% during the forecast period.

Global Pet Furniture Market Key Competitors: The major players covered in the Pet Furniture market report are

Top Key Players in the Global Market for Pet Furniture

• Go Pet Club

• Midwest Homes for Pets

• Petpals Group Inc

• Ultra Modern Pet

• Inkgrid

• Inter IKEA Systems

• Cat Haus

• Labbvenn

• Miacara

• Fable Pets

• Wayfair

• Pet Interiors

• Hay Needle

• Ware Pet Products

• Best Friends by Sheri

Global Pet Furniture Market Dynamics

Rise in the Consumer Demand for Owning Animals as Pets

As per the Pet Food Manufacturers’ Association (PFMA), in the year 2018, reported a rise of 4,00,000 pet dogs worldwide. The report also added insights like, 45% of UK households have a pet, which could be attributed to the demands of modern life and the pull of digital companions. Another report suggests that there are around 470 million dogs kept as pets, and 370 million cats, around the world. Therefore, this rising number of pet population, in accordance with the people’s preference for having companions, could be one of the major factors that would help in driving the growth of the market for pet shampoos, over the forecast period.

High Costs of Furniture and Environmental Concerns

Any pet care product is highly qualified and medicated as per the considerations with the type of pets, respectively. Hence, this is the core reason for the products to be very much expensive, which could hinder the growth of the market for pet furniture equipment. However, the millennials’ attraction for having pets as their companions is a major factor that could overcome the costing restraint for the pet furniture market, over the forecast period.

The Global market for Pet Furniture is studied under 2 major segments and further into sub-segments to forecast the market size by value.

Global Pet Furniture Market, By Product Type

On the basis of products, the market is segmented into Beds & Sofas, Houses, Trees & Condos, among many others. Out of all the types, the furniture type for beds and sofas for the pets accounted for a maximum share in the Global Pet Furniture Market.

As per the study, the beds and sofa segment account for almost 40% market share when compared with the other segments on the basis of type of furniture. This huge market share of the segment could be attributed to the various specifications and advanced features inculcated while designing the products, like the introduction of orthopedic beds or smart beds is one of the prime examples for a great innovation in this segment.

Global Pet Furniture Market, By Pet Type

Regional Analysis of Global Pet Furniture Market

• North America

• Europe

• Asia Pacific

• Middle East & Africa

• South America

North America Holds the Largest Market Share in the Global Pet Furniture Market

The report also helps in understanding Global Pet Furniture Market dynamics, structure by analyzing the market segments and projects the Global Pet Furniture Market size.



