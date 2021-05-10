Document Analysis Market May Set a New Epic Growth Story | Kofax, IBM, Hyland

Document analysis is a systematic procedure for reviewing or evaluating documents both printed and electronic (computer-based and Internet-transmitted). This analysis requires that data be examined and interpreted in order to elicit meaning, gain understanding, and develop empirical knowledge. This analysis is based in primary as well as secondary sources that can be conducted through stand-alone study or as a component of a larger qualitative or mixed methods study. The obtained findings gathered from another data source such as from interview or focus group transcripts, observation, surveys, internet, or any other mode are used for the analysis. The growing demand for data analysis to have manageable documents has augmented the market growth.

The Latest Released Document Analysis market study has evaluated the future growth potential of Global Document Analysis market and provides information and useful stats on market structure and size. The report is intended to provide market intelligence and strategic insights to help decision makers take sound investment decisions and identify potential gaps and growth opportunities. Additionally, the report also identifies and analyses changing dynamics, emerging trends along with essential drivers, challenges, opportunities and restraints in Document Analysis market. The study includes market share analysis and profiles of players such as ABBYY (United States), WorkFusion (United States), Kofax (United States), IBM (United States), HyperScience (United States), OpenText (Canada), Infrrd (United States), Celaton (United Kingdom), AntWorks (Singapore), Parascript (United States), Automation Anywhere (United States), Datamatics (India), Hyland (United States), Extract Systems (United States), HCL Technologies (India), Kodak Alaris (United Kingdom), Rossum (Czech Republic), InData Labs (Belarus), Ephesoft (United States) , IRIS (Belgium).



Major Highlights of the Document Analysis Market report released by AMA

Market Breakdown by Document Sources (Public Records {Birth &/ Death Certificates, Census, Police Reports, Other}, Personal Documents {Dairies, Letters, Photos, Calendars, Other}, Physical Material {Publications, Plans, Handbooks. Other}), Organization Size (Small & Medium Enterprises (SMEs), Large Enterprises), Document Type (Printed Documents, Digital Documents), Industry Vertical (BFSI, Government, Healthcare and Life Sciences, Retail and eCommerce, Manufacturing, Transportation and Logistics, Others (ITES, Telecom, Education, and Energy & Utilities)), Document Format (Word, Excel Sheet, PDF, Other), Deployment (On-premises, Cloud), Analysis Approaches (Positivistic Approach, Phenomenological Approach, Critical Social Research Approach, Other), Document Analysis Type (Quantitative, Qualitative), Solution(Product, Services {Professional Services, Managed Services})

Market Trend:

Trend to Digitalize Content across Enterprises

Use of Machine Learning and Artificial Intelligence Technology



Market Drivers:

Enables to Gains an Extensive Knowledge about the Area Of Business Analysis Activity

Increasing Adoption of Cloud-Based Document Analysis Solution

Increased Spending for Intelligent Automation



Market Opportunities:

Cost-effectiveness and Stability of Data Analysis

Growing Demand for Data Analysis due to its Efficient and Effective Way of Gathering Data

Integration of Advanced Technologies With Document Analysis Solution

Revenue and Sales Estimation — Historical Revenue and sales volume is presented and further data is triangulated with top-down and bottom-up approaches to forecast complete market size and to estimate forecast numbers for key regions covered in the report along with classified and well recognized Types and end-use industry.

SWOT Analysis on Document Analysis Players

In additional Market Share analysis of players, in-depth profiling, product/service and business overview, the study also concentrates on BCG matrix, heat map analysis, FPNV positioning along with SWOT analysis to better correlate market competitiveness.

Demand from top notch companies and government agencies are expected to rise as they seek more information on latest scenario. Check Demand Determinants section for more information.

Regulation Analysis

• Local System and Other Regulation: Regional variations in Laws for the use of Document Analysis

• Regulation and its Implications

• Other Compliances

FIVE FORCES & PESTLE ANALYSIS:

In order to better understand Market condition five forces analysis is conducted that includes Bargaining power of buyers, Bargaining power of suppliers, Threat of new entrants, Threat of substitutes, Threat of rivalry.

• Political (Political policy and stability as well as trade, fiscal and taxation policies)

• Economical (Interest rates, employment or unemployment rates, raw material costs and foreign exchange rates)

• Social (Changing family demographics, education levels, cultural trends, attitude changes and changes in lifestyles)

• Technological (Changes in digital or mobile technology, automation, research and development)

• Legal (Employment legislation, consumer law, health and safety, international as well as trade regulation and restrictions)

• Environmental (Climate, recycling procedures, carbon footprint, waste disposal and sustainability)

Heat map Analysis, 3-Year Financial and Detailed Company Profiles of Key & Emerging Players: ABBYY (United States), WorkFusion (United States), Kofax (United States), IBM (United States), HyperScience (United States), OpenText (Canada), Infrrd (United States), Celaton (United Kingdom), AntWorks (Singapore), Parascript (United States), Automation Anywhere (United States), Datamatics (India), Hyland (United States), Extract Systems (United States), HCL Technologies (India), Kodak Alaris (United Kingdom), Rossum (Czech Republic), InData Labs (Belarus), Ephesoft (United States) , IRIS (Belgium)

Geographically, the following regions together with the listed national/local markets are fully investigated:

• APAC (Japan, China, South Korea, Australia, India, and Rest of APAC; Rest of APAC is further segmented into Malaysia, Singapore, Indonesia, Thailand, New Zealand, Vietnam, and Sri Lanka)

• Europe (Germany, UK, France, Spain, Italy, Russia, Rest of Europe; Rest of Europe is further segmented into Belgium, Denmark, Austria, Norway, Sweden, The Netherlands, Poland, Czech Republic, Slovakia, Hungary, and Romania)

• North America (U.S., Canada, and Mexico)

• South America (Brazil, Chile, Argentina, Rest of South America)

• MEA (Saudi Arabia, UAE, South Africa)



Some Extracts from Global Document Analysis Market Study Table of Content

Global Document Analysis Market Size (Sales) Market Share by Type (Product Category) in 2020

Document Analysis Market by Application/End Users

Global Document Analysis Sales and Growth Rate (2015-2025)

Document Analysis Competition by Players/Suppliers, Region, Type and Application

Document Analysis (Volume, Value and Sales Price) table defined for each geographic region defined.

Supply Chain, Sourcing Strategy and Downstream Buyers, Industrial Chain Analysis

……..and view more in complete table of Contents

