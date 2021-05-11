Lactose Powder Market 2021-2026; Size, Share, Growth, Opportunities and Competitive Outlook

According to IMARC Group’s latest report, titled “Lactose Powder Market: Global Industry Trends, Share, Size, Growth, Opportunity and Forecast 2021-2026”, the global lactose powder market reached a volume of 865 Kilotons in 2020. Looking forward, IMARC Group expects the market to exhibit moderate growth during 2021-2026.
We are regularly tracking the direct effect of COVID-19 on the market, along with the indirect influence of associated industries. These observations will be integrated into the report.
Lactose refers to the sugar found naturally in dairy products, namely milk and milk by-products. It is a major component of whey and helps in optimising milk calcium utilisation by boosting intestinal absorption and dairy protein assimilation. Lactose powder, obtained from milk, is a white, inert and water-soluble substance with a pH value of seven and sweet milky aroma. It consists of glucose, sugar and galactose molecules, and functions as a source of instant energy. In the food and beverage industry, lactose powder is added as a coating to prepared foods in order to prevent caking, and as a filler in baked goods including breads, cereals, cookies, pancakes, etc. It is also used in frozen and canned products, such as dehydrated potatoes, soups and meal-replacement supplements, to prevent discolouration.
The flourishing food and beverage industry currently represents the major growth-inducing factor for the lactose powder market. Further, lactose powder is employed as a coating or filler in over-the-counter drugs, such as throat lozenges, antacids and birth control pills. As the sales of these over-the-counter drugs are increasing, it is expected to catalyse the growth of the market across the globe. Additionally, the demand for lactose powder is expanding worldwide as it is a major source of carbohydrates used in the manufacturing of infant formula. Some of the other major factors stimulating the market growth are affordability, easy availability and low level of sweetness as compared to other sweeteners.
- Lactalis Group
- Nestle
- Fonterra
- Dairy Farmers of America
- Land O’Lakes
- Meggle Pharma
Breakup by Application:
- Food Industry
- Diet and Sports Nutrition Industry
- Pharmaceutical Industry
- Others
Based on application, food industry represents the largest segment, accounting for the majority of the market share.
Breakup by Region:
- North America
- Asia Pacific
- Europe
- Latin America
- Middle East and Africa
On a geographical front, North America is the leading region in the global lactose powder market due to the flourishing food and beverage industry in the region
