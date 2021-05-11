Lactose Powder Market 2021-2026; Size, Share, Growth, Opportunities and Competitive Outlook

According to IMARC Group’s latest report, titled “Lactose Powder Market: Global Industry Trends, Share, Size, Growth, Opportunity and Forecast 2021-2026”, the global lactose powder market reached a volume of 865 Kilotons in 2020. Looking forward, IMARC Group expects the market to exhibit moderate growth during 2021-2026.

We are regularly tracking the direct effect of COVID-19 on the market, along with the indirect influence of associated industries. These observations will be integrated into the report.

Lactose refers to the sugar found naturally in dairy products, namely milk and milk by-products. It is a major component of whey and helps in optimising milk calcium utilisation by boosting intestinal absorption and dairy protein assimilation. Lactose powder, obtained from milk, is a white, inert and water-soluble substance with a pH value of seven and sweet milky aroma. It consists of glucose, sugar and galactose molecules, and functions as a source of instant energy. In the food and beverage industry, lactose powder is added as a coating to prepared foods in order to prevent caking, and as a filler in baked goods including breads, cereals, cookies, pancakes, etc. It is also used in frozen and canned products, such as dehydrated potatoes, soups and meal-replacement supplements, to prevent discolouration.

The flourishing food and beverage industry currently represents the major growth-inducing factor for the lactose powder market. Further, lactose powder is employed as a coating or filler in over-the-counter drugs, such as throat lozenges, antacids and birth control pills. As the sales of these over-the-counter drugs are increasing, it is expected to catalyse the growth of the market across the globe. Additionally, the demand for lactose powder is expanding worldwide as it is a major source of carbohydrates used in the manufacturing of infant formula. Some of the other major factors stimulating the market growth are affordability, easy availability and low level of sweetness as compared to other sweeteners.

Lactose Powder Market 2021-2026 Competitive Analysis and Segmentation:

Competitive Landscape With Key Players:

The competitive landscape of the lactose powder market has been studied in the report with the detailed profiles of the key players operating in the market.

Some of these key players include:

Lactalis Group

Nestle

Fonterra

Dairy Farmers of America

Land O’Lakes

Meggle Pharma

Key Market Segmentation:

The report has segmented the global lactose powder market on the basis of application and region.

Breakup by Application:

Food Industry

Diet and Sports Nutrition Industry

Pharmaceutical Industry

Others

Based on application, food industry represents the largest segment, accounting for the majority of the market share.

Breakup by Region:

North America

Asia Pacific

Europe

Latin America

Middle East and Africa

On a geographical front, North America is the leading region in the global lactose powder market due to the flourishing food and beverage industry in the region

