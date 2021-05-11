Global Polyethylene Market- Industry Analysis and Forecast (2020-2027)

Maximize Market Research has published the “Global Polyethylene Market Report 2021”, which has covered the comprehensive analysis of market by different segment as well as demand & supply study and gaps between the same by region. The report gives an exclusive insights in key players by region with competitive landscape of the market. The market share in the industry is given by key players, which helps user of the report to understand the market structure at glance.

Key players in the industry are profiled in the report that give strategic insights of the companies with their top line and plans of expansion in near tern with M&A policies. Profiles of companies will help user to understand the most revenue generating segments for the companies including products, region.

Global Polyethylene market was valued at US$ XX Bn and is expected to reach US$ XX Bn by 2027 at a CAGR of XX%. The report covers the detailed analysis of the Global polyethylene industry with the classifications of the market on the basis of type, technology, end-user and region. Analysis of past market dynamics from 2016 to 2020 is given in the report, which will help readers to benchmark the past trends with current market scenarios with the key player’s contribution in it.

The report has covered the market dynamics including demand drivers, restraints and opportunities by region. External factors and internal factors of companies affecting the growth of the companies and ultimately adding the total market are analysed in the report.

Global Polyethylene Market Key Competitors: The major players covered in the Polyethylene market report are

The Report provides detail study of the key players of global polyethylene market with their growth by conserving past data. In addition to that report helps reader with the company profile, Company Overview, Financial Overview, Product Portfolio, Business Strategy, Recent Developments and Development Footprint analysis and growth strategies for each.

• Reliance Industries Limited (India)

• Formosa Plastic Group (Taiwan)

• Braskem (Brazil)

• Repsol (Spain)

• China International Petroleum Corporation (China)

• INEOS (UK)

• Ducor Petrochemicals (Netherland)

• SABIC (Saudi Arabia)

• China Petroleum & Chemical Corporation (China)

• Borouge (UAE)

• Borealis AG (Austria)

• MOL Group (Hungary)

• Beaulieu International Group (Belgium)

• Chevron Phillips Chemical Company (US)

• Sasol Ltd. (South Africa)

• DowDuPont (US)

Global Polyethylene Market, by Type

• HDPE (High Density Polyethylene)

• LDPE (Low Density Polyethylene)

• MDPE (Medium Density Polyethylene)

The HDPE segment is expected to reach US$ XX Bn by 2027 at a CAGR of XX% during forecast period, earlier it held XX% of global market shares in 2020. The increasing demand at high rate for the HDPE in packaging, due to its properties like chemical resistance, Flexibility and softness is major growth driver for the HDPE segment in global polyethylene market.

There is also demand growth from ballistic plates, bottles caps, boats, chemical resistant piping, food storage containers and other. The another properties like low manufacturing cost, high strength to density ratio, high temperature resistance and light weight are also responsible in growth of demand rate by enlarging boundary of application area.

Global Polyethylene market, by Technology

• Blow Molding

• Pipe Extrusion

• Films & Sheet extrusion

• Injection molding

• Others

Films and sheet molding held XX% of global market shares in 2020 and is expected to reach US$ XX Bn by 2027 at a faster CAGR of 6.62% during forecast period. The growing demand of plastic sheets and films by replacing metal sheets for light weight applications is major growth driving factor for films & sheet extrusion segment in global polyethylene market.

Global Polyethylene Market, by End-User

• Packaging

• Automotive

• Infrastructure & Construction

• Consumer goods/Lifestyle

• Healthcare & Pharmaceuticals

• Electrical & Electronics

• Agriculture

• Others

Packaging segment held XX% of global market shares in 2020 and is expected to reach US$ XX Bn by 2027 at a CAGR of XX% during forecast period. The increasing demand of resin in the manufacturing and packaging solutions for food and beverage industry is responsible factor for the growth of segment and also expected to help in making largest shareholder in forecast period. According to the flexible packaging association, the packaging segment holds more than 60% of global market shares.

Global Polyethylene Market, by Region

• North America

• Asia-Pacific

• Europe

• Latin America

• Middle East & Africa

Asia-Pacific held XX% of global market shares in 2020 and is estimated to reach US$ XX Bn by 2027 at a CAGR of XX% during forecast period. The Asia-Pacific was largest shareholder in 2020 and expected to remain largest throughout the forecast period. The high rate of segment growth is due to presence of leading consuming countries such as China and India.

According to reliance industries, the demand for polyethylene is grown by 5% in last 3 years. The increasing demand from infrastructure, construction and packaging industries is the major factor which is driving growth of global polyethylene market in Asia-Pacific.

Polyethylene Market report studies the top producers and consumers, focuses on product capacity, value, consumption, market share and growth opportunity in these key regions, covering

North America (United States, Canada and Mexico)

Europe (Germany, France, UK, Russia and Italy)

Asia-Pacific (China, Japan, Korea, India and Southeast Asia)

South America (Brazil, Argentina, Colombia etc.)

Middle East and Africa (Saudi Arabia, UAE, Egypt, Nigeria and South Africa)

