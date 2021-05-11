Global Commercial Roofing Market: Industry Analysis and Forecast (2020-2027)

Maximize Market Research has published the “Global Commercial Roofing Market Report 2021”, which has covered the comprehensive analysis of market by different segment as well as demand & supply study and gaps between the same by region. The report gives an exclusive insights in key players by region with competitive landscape of the market. The market share in the industry is given by key players, which helps user of the report to understand the market structure at glance.

Key players in the industry are profiled in the report that give strategic insights of the companies with their top line and plans of expansion in near tern with M&A policies. Profiles of companies will help user to understand the most revenue generating segments for the companies including products, region.

Global Commercial Roofing market was valued at US$ XX Bn in 2020 and estimated to reach US$ XX Bn by 2027 at a CAGR of XX% during forecast period.

The report has covered the market dynamics including demand drivers, restraints and opportunities by region. External factors and internal factors of companies affecting the growth of the companies and ultimately adding the total market are analysed in the report.

Global Commercial Roofing Market Key Competitors: The major players covered in the Commercial Roofing market report are

The global commercial roofing market provides analysis by constantly tracking the impact of this rapidly evolving situation on market and the consumer purchase behaviors. It also helps with data about latest estimate and analysis about current market trends and forecast will exhaustively reflect the effects of this emerging pandemic.

The report helps in understanding Global commercial roofing Market dynamics, structure, by analyzing the market segments and projects the Global commercial roofing Market size. The clear representation of competitive analysis of key players by product, price, financial position, product portfolio, growth strategies, and regional presence in the Global commercial roofing market makes the report investors’ guide.

Global Commercial Roofing market Regional Insights

Global Commercial Roofing Market, by Type

• Flat

• Slop

Flat roof segment held XX% of global market shares and estimated to reach US$ XX Bn by 2027 at a CGAR of XX% during forecast period. The rising demand for flat roof in various its application areas like factories, warehouses, big and small box stores, apartment’s buildings, large public sectors and schools/ colleges are responsible for segment growth in global commercial market.

Global Commercial Roofing Market, by Material Type

• Bituminous roofing

• Asphalt roofing

• Tile roofing

• Metal roofing

• Concrete roofing

• Plastic roofing

• Others

Plastic roofing held XX% of global market shares in 2020 and is expected to reach US$ XX Bn by 2027 at a CAGR of XX% during forecast period. The plastic roofing segment is now leading commercial roofing materials in US. The demand for plastic roofing is growing in other all regions also due to its ease installation, favorable performance properties and sustainable for use as a cool roofing.

Global Commercial Roofing Market, by Region

• North America

• Asia-Pacific

• Latin America

• Europe

• Middle East and Africa

Asia-Pacific held XX% of global commercial roofing market shares in 2020 and expected to be the major shareholder by 2027 at a CAGR of XX% during forecast period. The growing demand from the China and India are driving growth and expected to help in reach US$ XX Bn by 2027. The development in building and construction sector and improvement in financials of various economies in Asia-Pacific leads to rise in demand for roofing. Also, the fast urbanization and industrialization in emerging economies like China, India and Japan boosting the growth of global commercial roofing market in Asia-Pacific.

Global Commercial Roofing Market Major Key Players

The report provides detail study of the key players of global commercial roofing market with their growth by conserving past data. In addition to that, the report helps reader with the company profile, Company Overview, Financial Overview, Product Portfolio, Business Strategy, Recent Developments and Development Footprint analysis and growth strategies for each.

• Atlas Roofing Corporation

• Duro-Last Inc.

• BASF SE

• 3M Company

• Dow Chemical Company

• Owens Corning

• Standard Industries Inc.

• E.I. du pont de Nemours Company

• Berkshire Hathaway Inc

• Sika AG

• Carlisle Companies Inc

• Certain Teed Corporation

• Firestone Building Products Company

• GAF

• IKO Industries Ltd

• TAMKO Building Products Inc.

Commercial Roofing Market report studies the top producers and consumers, focuses on product capacity, value, consumption, market share and growth opportunity in these key regions, covering

North America (United States, Canada and Mexico)

Europe (Germany, France, UK, Russia and Italy)

Asia-Pacific (China, Japan, Korea, India and Southeast Asia)

South America (Brazil, Argentina, Colombia etc.)

Middle East and Africa (Saudi Arabia, UAE, Egypt, Nigeria and South Africa)

Browse Complete Commercial Roofing Full Report details with ToC Here: https://www.maximizemarketresearch.com/market-report/global-commercial-roofing-market/83844/

