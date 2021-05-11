Global Carotid Stents Market-Industry Analysis, Growth, Segmentation and Forecast-2020-2027

Maximize Market Research has published the “Global Carotid Stents Market Report 2021”, which has covered the comprehensive analysis of market by different segment as well as demand & supply study and gaps between the same by region. The report gives an exclusive insights in key players by region with competitive landscape of the market. The market share in the industry is given by key players, which helps user of the report to understand the market structure at glance.

The Global Carotid Stents Market was valued $1.5 Bn in 2020 and is expected to reach $3.1 Bn by 2027, at a CAGR of 11%.

North America accounted for the largest revenue share of xx% in 2020, and is expected to retain its position during the forecast period. Availability of advanced carotid stents is the key factor driving the market growth here. Also, the high per capita expenditure on healthcare, adoption of advanced high end technologies, world class infrastructure and awareness regarding drug therapies is helping to expand the market in this region.

The market in APAC is expected to grow, reason being the increasing cases of strokes and awareness about cardiovascular diseases. Interest of investors and manufacturers in this market is expected to increase, which will increase the market growth. Asia countries such as Brazil, China and India are expected to witness impressive growth due to increasing disposable income and presence of large population base. Moreover, increasing investment of the on the healthcare infrastructure and many manufacturers entering in these market.

• W.L. Gore & Associates

• Terumo Corporation

• Boston Scientific Corporation

• Abbott

• Inspire MD

• Medtronic

• Cordis (Cardinal Health)

• Cook Medical

• Celo Nova BioSciences, INC

• MicroPort Scientific Corporation

• Impulse Dynamics

• BIOTRONIK SE & Co

• Johnson & Johnson

North America (United States, Canada and Mexico)

Europe (Germany, France, UK, Russia and Italy)

Asia-Pacific (China, Japan, Korea, India and Southeast Asia)

South America (Brazil, Argentina, Colombia etc.)

Middle East and Africa (Saudi Arabia, UAE, Egypt, Nigeria and South Africa)

