Global Biometric ATM Market: Industry Analysis and Forecast (2019 – 2026)

Maximize Market Research has published the “Global Biometric ATM Market Report 2021”, which has covered the comprehensive analysis of market by different segment as well as demand & supply study and gaps between the same by region. The report gives an exclusive insights in key players by region with competitive landscape of the market. The market share in the industry is given by key players, which helps user of the report to understand the market structure at glance.



Key players in the industry are profiled in the report that give strategic insights of the companies with their top line and plans of expansion in near tern with M&A policies. Profiles of companies will help user to understand the most revenue generating segments for the companies including products, region.

The Biometric ATM Market was valued at US $xx billion in the year2019, and is projected to reach $xx billion by the year 2026, growing at a CAGR of xx% during the forecast period.

The report has covered the market dynamics including demand drivers, restraints and opportunities by region. External factors and internal factors of companies affecting the growth of the companies and ultimately adding the total market are analysed in the report.

Global Biometric ATM Market Key Competitors: The major players covered in the Biometric ATM market report are

The market is divided into 2 major segments to forecast the market size by value.

1. By Product

2. By Application

Biometric ATM, By Product

1. Fingerprint Biometrics

2. Iris Recognition

3. Voice Recognition

4. Facial Recognition

Fingerprint Biometric is mostly used and would have dominance in the market with a market share of xx% during the forecast period for Biometric ATM Market, as they are quite unique and differ from person to person. It also gives the highest accuracy among other technique and less technical issue makes this technique fast and comfortable to the users. Cost is the most important aspect while deciding the technology to deploy where Fingerprint biometrics has the advantage due to low cost compare to other techniques.

Biometric ATM, By Application

1. Withdrawals

2. Deposits

Biometric ATM is mostly used for Withdrawals and would have dominance in market with market share of xx% during the forecast period for Biometric ATM Market. Because it is easy to use and the customers can withdraw the amount from any merchant, place and time by simply authentication his/her identity with the aid of biometric.

Biometric ATM, by Region

• North America

• Europe

• Asia Pacific

• Middle East and Africa

• South America

North America is anticipated to account for the major share of the global biometric ATM market during the forecast period, owing to the presence of prominent players and government funding for deploying biometric solutions to provide security and customer satisfaction, specifically in the U.S. and Canada. Europe is estimated to be the second-largest market for biometric ATMs led by the increasing government initiatives to encourage Biometric adoption, which is likely to help the growth of the biometric ATM market in the region. Asia Pacific is projected to be a rapidly expanding region of the global biometric ATM market during the forecast period, owing to the adoption of biometric solutions specifically in Singapore, China, and India, Malaysia, etc., which is expected to increase the adoption of biometric ATMs in the region.

The objective of the report is to present a comprehensive analysis of the Biometric ATM Market to the stakeholders in the industry. The past and current status of the industry with forecasted market size and trends are presented in the report with the analysis of complicated data in simple language. The report covers all the aspects of the industry with a dedicated study of key players that includes market leaders, followers, and new entrants. PORTER, SVOR, PESTEL analysis with the potential impact of micro-economic factors of the market has been presented in the report. External as well as internal factors that are supposed to affect the business positively or negatively have been analyzed, which will give a clear futuristic view of the industry to the decision-makers.

The report also helps in understanding Biometric ATM Market dynamics, structure by analyzing the market segments and projects the Biometric ATM Market size. Clear representation of competitive analysis of key players by product, price, financial position, product portfolio, growth strategies, and regional presence in the Global Biometric ATM Market make the report investor’s guide.

Biometric ATM Market Competitive Insights

Key players operating in the high visibility clothing market are

• Hitachi-Omron Terminal Solutions, Corp.

• NEC Corporation

• BioEnable Technologies Pvt. Ltd.

• DERMALOG Identification Systems GmbH

• Mantra Softech (India) Pvt. Ltd.

• IT Consultants Ltd

• SUPREMA

• Magal Security Systems Ltd

• Tyco International Plc

• Panasonic corporation

• Robert Bosch Gmbh

• Cisco system ltd

• Glory Ltd

• Diebold Inc

• Siemens AG

Biometric ATM Market report studies the top producers and consumers, focuses on product capacity, value, consumption, market share and growth opportunity in these key regions, covering

North America (United States, Canada and Mexico)

Europe (Germany, France, UK, Russia and Italy)

Asia-Pacific (China, Japan, Korea, India and Southeast Asia)

South America (Brazil, Argentina, Colombia etc.)

Middle East and Africa (Saudi Arabia, UAE, Egypt, Nigeria and South Africa)

