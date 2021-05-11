China Artificial Meat Market: Industry Analysis and Forecast 2026: Product, Application, And End-Use & Region.

China Artificial Meat Market size was valued at US$ XX Mn in 2019 and the total revenue is expected to grow at 6.49% through 2020 to 2026, reaching US$ XX Mn.

China Artificial Meat Market by Product

China Artificial Meat Market Overview:

The Global Artificial Meat Market is expected to be valued at $ 4.3 Bn in the year 2020 & is expected to reach $ XX Bn by 2026, recording a CAGR of 13.54 percent, in terms of value. It is seeing significant growth owing to rising vegan & flexitarian population through the world, increasing awareness about the health aids existing by Artificial Meat Market during animal meat, & development in government initiatives along with important investments are pouring the global market. The European market is going to dominate the market, due to innovative product development in the region, backed with appropriate R&D services available in the region.

Today’s Chinese are embracing improved lifestyles, not least following fitness crises such as the Covid 19 pandemic & African swine fever (ASF), which wiped out half of China’s hog herd between the year 2018 & 2019. China’s Artificial Meat Market was expected at USD 910 Mn in the year 2018 compared with USD 684 Mn in the United States & is anticipated to grow 20 percent to 25 percent yearly.

KFC has begun selling artificial chicken nuggets. Yeung’s pork supernumerary Omni Pork is now on the menu over China at thousands of Taco Bell & Starbucks branches, where it is used to make everything from tacos to salads. Competitor Z-Rou—rou is Mandarin for meat—is accessible by supermarkets, restaurants & 2 dozen school canteens.

Food safety is another big issue for Chinese customers:

According to artificial meat MMR report, 74 percent of respondents said they were concerned that artificial meat alternates would be over processed & comprise too many seasonings, while 64 % expressed worry about the lack of industry standards.

Vegan fake-meat drive takes republic by storm:

The nation which presently consumes about half of the world’s pork is speedily shifting toward a vegan revolution. China has an USD 86 Bn meat market & is responsible for consuming 28 percent of the worldwide supply, with the average Chinese individual consuming 11 pounds of meat yearly. But that may soon change. This modification is apparently owing to a cultural & market shift toward more ecologically aware middle-class customers, who are beginning to order saving the planet over consuming pork daily as a symbol of affluence & success. Gradually, there is a local market for Chinese persons & institutions which are “willing to pay more” for artificial meat substitutes as “they know they’re getting an improved product that’s serving ensure the future of the world their families are inheriting.

Beyond financial status worries, meat substitutes are figure out a slice of the market thanks to a new generation of customers gradually worried about by global food-related crises like COVID-19 & African swine fever.

Chinese customers are aggressively looking for more supportable products, while the connection between meat & the environment is still weak among the majority of the populace, the interest is there & China acquires fast.” The Chinese administration is on panel: In the year 2018, experts pledged to bring down CO2 emissions moderately by asking people to cut back on their meat consumption.

To promote the request, the nation launched a public movement with action star Arnold Schwarzenegger & director James Cameron but it has done slight to endorse the cultural shift since. Fast-food sources are also on board, with worldwide chains now proposing Chinese purchasers vegan menu choices, from KFC’s vegan chicken nuggets to Burger King’s Incredible Whopper & Starbucks’ numerous Beyond Meat dishes.

Chinese businesses are also gambling on the fake meat trend, though production costs for artificial proteins can be too higher than those for real meat. The founder of Hong Kong’s Omni Foods is confident that in-the-works local plants will support fix this. “Clearly, reducing logistics and middle revelries & generating economies of scale will have an immense impact on the value chain.

The report covers Poultry, Pork, Beef, Duck with detailed analysis China Artificial Meat Market industry with the classifications of the China Artificial Meat Market on the, Product, Application & region. Analysis of past market dynamics from 2016 to 2019 is given in the report, which will help readers to benchmark the past trends with current market scenarios with the key players’ contribution in it.

The report has profiled fifteen key players in the market from different regions. However, the China Artificial Meat Market report has considered all market leaders, followers, and new entrants with investors while analyzing the market and estimation the size of the same.

The manufacturing environment in each region is different and focus is given on the regional impact on the cost of manufacturing, supply chain, availability of raw Products, labor cost, availability of advanced Type, trusted vendors are analyzed and the China Artificial Meat Market report has come up with recommendations for a future hot spot in five regions. The major country’s policies about manufacturing & Covid 19 impact on demand side are covered in the report.

Scope of the China Artificial Meat Market:

China Artificial Meat Market by Scope

China Artificial Meat Market Key Players

• MosaMeat

• Just, Inc

• SuperMeat

• Aleph Farms Ltd

• Finless Foods Inc

• Integriculture

• Balletic Foods

• Future Meat Technologies Ltd

• Avant Meats Company Limited

• Higher Steaks

• Appleton Meats

• Fork & Goode

• Biofood Systems LTD

• Mission Barns

• BlueNalu, Inc.

• Mutable..

