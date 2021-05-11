Global Vegan Protein Market- Industry Analysis and Forecast (2020-2026) – By Source, Nature, Form, Flavor, Application, and Region.

The Global Vegan Protein Market size is expected to reach US$ XX Bn. by 2026 from US$ XX Bn. in 2019, at a CAGR of XX% during the forecast period.

The report focuses on vegan protein market value at the top regions and countries of the world, which shows a regional development, including market size, share, revenue, and much more across the globe. Regionally, the report covers numerous key regions like North America, Europe, Asia-pacific, Middle East & Africa, and South America. Also, the vegan protein market report has recognized the major vendors and distributors operating in all the key regions. This analysis and data are expected to help the market players to support their market distribution channels and develop their geographical reach.

Global Vegan Protein Market Dynamics:

The growing consumer demand for vegan protein thanks to the increasing inclination towards vegan, consciousness about health such as the risks of cardiovascular diseases and type 2 diabetes is rising day-by-day by the consumption of meat products. The global vegan protein market is expected to hold substantial growth in the future due to the growing flexitarian population in the U.S. and Canada with extensive campaigns for promoting vegan diets via media platforms.

The vegan protein market is expected to witness an increase in lucrative opportunities, on account of the many consumers with allergies such as lactose intolerance, and the rising production of new plant-based protein sources including rice, and almonds.

On the other hand, lack of awareness about veganism in emerging countries around the globe and high meat consumption is expected to control the overall growth of the vegan protein market. As well, poor balance of nutritional profiles offered by existing formulations, as well as problems of texture, taste, and digestibility are problems.

Global Vegan Protein Market Segmentation:

By source, the vegan protein market is segmented into Quinoa, Green peas, Oats, Nuts, Soy, Leafy greens & vegetables, and Others (Amaranth, Potatoes, Rice, etc.). The Nuts segment is further sub-segmented into Almond, Cashew, Walnut, Pistachio, and Hazelnut. Among these, soy protein is expected to hold the largest market share of the global market by 2027.

However, wheat and pea alternatives are expected to witness higher growth rates, eating into the demand for soy vegan protein powders, because of better nutritional profiles and cost benefits, mainly in the food processing sector.

By Form, the vegan protein market is segmented into Powder, and Liquid. Of these, the powder segment is expected to grow at a highest CAGR of XX% during the forecast period. Thanks to the use in a wide range of food and beverage applications, including food processing, animal feed formulation development, nutritional products, and household retail among others.

Global Vegan Protein Market

Regional Insights of the Global Vegan Protein Market:

North America held the largest market share of the global market in 2019, thanks to higher awareness about veganism and a growing population of vegetarians. The countries in North America such as the United States and Canada are the dominant market for a vegan protein, due to innovative dedicated promotional campaigns for television and social media is forcing the growth of the North American market.

Europe is expected to grow at the highest CAGR of XX% during the forecast period. This is mainly because of higher consumer awareness about the environmental impact of animal products and the health benefits of a plant-based diet that contribute to long-term growth in Europe. The developed economies like Germany and U.K. among these Germany is expected to witness higher demand for vegan protein. According to, the Global Agriculture Information Network, nearly 63% of the local population is making efforts to minimize meat consumption, with many go for veganism as a lifestyle choice.

The objective of the report is to present a comprehensive analysis of the Global Vegan Protein Market to the stakeholders in the industry. The past and current status of the industry with forecasted market size and trends are presented in the report with the analysis of complicated data in simple language. External as well as internal factors that are supposed to affect the business positively or negatively have been analyzed, which will give a clear futuristic view of the industry to the decision-makers.

The report also helps in understanding Global Vegan Protein Market dynamics, structure by analyzing the market segments and project the Global Vegan Protein Market size. Clear representation of competitive analysis of key players by product, price, financial position, product portfolio, growth strategies, and regional presence in the Global Vegan Protein Market make the report investor’s guide.

Global Vegan Protein Market, By Source

• Quinoa

• Green peas

• Oats

• Nuts

o Almond

o Cashew

o Walnut

o Pistachio

o Hazelnut

• Soy

• Leafy greens & vegetables

• Others (Amaranth, Potatoes, Rice, etc.)

Global Vegan Protein Market, By Nature

• Organic

• Conventional

Global Vegan Protein Market, By Form

• Powder

• Liquid

Global Vegan Protein Market, By Flavor

• Chocolate

• Vanilla

• Strawberry

• Others (Banana, Mixed berries)

Global Vegan Protein Market, By Application

• Beverages

• Supplements

• Nutritional powders

• Dairy products

• Snacks

• Others (bars, human food, and animal food)

Global Vegan Protein Market, By Region

• North America

• Europe

• Asia Pacific

• Middle East & Africa

• South America

Key players operating in the Global Vegan Protein Market

• Country Life, LLC

• Hammer Nutrition Direct

• Ghost LLC

• Australian Natural Protein Company

• Garden of Life, LLC

• ALOHA

• Puris

• Genuine Health, Inc.

• Reliance Private Label Supplements

• Vitamer Laboratories

• Manitoba Harvest Hemp Foods

• Sequel Natural Ltd.

• Riff Enterprises, Inc.

• Orgain, Inc.

• Biooriginal Food & Science Corp

• Others

